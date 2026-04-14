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Hootsuite dashboard showing social media analytics, AI assistant, and a smiling man in a red jacket using a laptop.

Hootsuite vs. Brandwatch: Who has the best social listening?

Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI shows you what’s happening right now — not last quarter. By unifying the world's broadest unsampled data set with elite management tools, Hootsuite eliminates the trade-offs between deep research and real-time action. No other social media listening platform can do that.

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Only one social listening tool is powered by the world’s largest data set,
and it’s Hootsuite

Why settle for an incomplete picture? Track 150M+ websites and 30+ social networks with zero sampling — that’s 50 million more sources than Brandwatch.

Hootsuite is the best social listening platform on the market. Here’s why.

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The broadest social listening coverage

With Hootsuite Listening, you can track 50 million more websites in 140 more languages than Brandwatch.

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The industry’s best social listening AI

Hootsuite provides next-generation AI social listening with AI agents, peak detection, sentiment analysis, image recognition, and summaries.

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A single social media hub for everything

Hootsuite lets you publish, analyze, and reply to messages and comments across more platforms than Brandwatch.

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Better onboarding and support

Hootsuite outperforms Brandwatch with an easier, faster, and more seamless onboarding process.

Feature

Hootsuite Enterprise

Brandwatch

General

Free trial available

Yes

No

Integrations

100+

30+

Support rating

7.4/10 (TrustRadius)

4.1/10 (TrustRadius)

Social listening and consumer research

Websites

150 million+

100+ million

Languages

187

44

Video recognition

Yes

No

AI data insights

Yes

No

AI summaries

Yes

No

AI conversation clusters

Yes

No

AI classifiers

Yes

No

Export reports as PDF

Yes

No

Schedule and share reports

Yes

No

Predefined dashboards

Yes

No

Share ‘live’ dashboards outside of the tool 

Yes

No

Custom reports

Yes

Limited

Automatic language detection

Yes

Yes

Social networks

Yes

Yes

News websites

Yes

Yes

Blogs

Yes

Yes

Forums

Yes

Yes

Review sites

Yes

Yes

Historical data

Yes - 13 months (plus up to five years for an extra charge)

Yes - 13 months (plus more for an extra charge)

Sentiment analysis

Yes

Yes

Unlimited searches

Yes (depending on the amount of results purchased)

Yes

AI-powered peak detection

Yes

Yes

Competitive benchmarking

Yes

Yes

Complex boolean logic for streams

Yes

Yes

Quick search

Yes

Yes

Scheduling and publishing

Publishing platforms

Create posts for multiple networks at once

Yes

No

Recommended time to publish based on goal

Yes

No

Export calendar as CSV or PDF

Yes

No

Shared asset library

Yes

No

Canva templates

Yes

No

Drag-and-drop media into calendar

Yes

No

Video editor

Yes

No

Photo editor

Yes

Yes

Calendar view

Yes (view by list, week, and month)

Yes (view by week and month only)

AI caption writer

Yes

Yes

Boost posts 

Yes

Yes

Paid ads

Yes

Yes

Link in bio

Yes

Yes

Analytics and reporting

Analytics platforms

Export

PDF, CSV, XLS, PPTX

PDF and CSV

Paid and organic reporting

Yes

Yes

Competitive benchmarking

Yes

Yes

Customizable reports

Yes

Limited

White-label reports

Yes

No

Web analytics integration

Yes

No

Social ROI analysis

Yes

No

Link shortener

Yes

Yes

Employee advocacy

Employee advocacy

Yes

No

Messaging and customer service

One inbox for public comments and private messages

Yes

Yes

Message or comment reply time limit

6 weeks

1 week

Auto-responder

Yes

No

Agent availability

Yes

No

Chatbot support

Yes

No

Message spike alerts

Yes

No

Message prioritization

Yes

No

Business hours

Yes

No

Message tags and topics

Yes

No

Team performance metrics

Yes

Yes

Saved and suggested replies

Yes

Yes

Influencer management

Yes

Yes

Inbox automation

Yes

Yes

Compliance and security

Safeguards to prevent accidental publishing

Yes

No

Option to add publishing security with Proofpoint

Yes

Yes

Multi-factor authentication

Yes

Yes

Single sign-on

Yes

Yes

Last updated April 14, 2025

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Why Hootsuite beats Brandwatch

Brandwatch often leaves teams drowning in irrelevant noise and sampled data. Hootsuite delivers a high-speed, high-accuracy ecosystem that moves at the speed of your customers.

Hootsuite dashboard showing brand mentions for The Guardian, CNN, BBC, and FOX with channel growth stats across social platforms.

Never miss a thing with the broadest data coverage

Get the broadest social listening data coverage on the market with 150+ million websites, 30 social media channels, and 187 languages. AI-powered data insights and spam filtering ensure incomparable accuracy. Meanwhile, Brandwatch purchases data from multiple providers, and users report issues with missing data, noise, and data duplication.

Hootsuite custom reports

Cut the manual work and analysis with elite AI

Brandwatch’s limited AI capabilities focus primarily on content generation, while Hootsuite uses AI to improve the accuracy of your brand sentiment detection. Get immediate, actionable insights with AI-powered trend forecasting, virality maps, and more. Catch emerging issues and capture opportunities in real-time, ensuring you're always in control of your narrative.

Hootsuite dashboard showing a crisis predictive analysis chart for 30 days with a red new crisis alert notification popup.

Detect brand shifts before they turn into crises

Brandwatch sentiment analysis often requires heavy manual filtering. On the other hand, Hootsuite’s AI-based sentiment analysis — which reaches up to 90% accuracy across 186 languages — uses AI to instantly pull out what’s truly meaningful, so you don’t have to go digging.

Hootsuite dashboard showing a trend analysis chart for #Mocktails with 338K tweets, featuring AI insights powered by TalkwalkerAI.

Predict trends before your competitors

Go beyond tracking what happened yesterday. Hootsuite’s superior trend forecasting identifies emerging narratives and white-space opportunities 90 days out, ensuring you’re always a step ahead of the competition. Brandwatch’s fragmented, segmented, and limited coverage leaves you late to the game.

See why Hootsuite beats the competition every time

Still weighing your options? Visit our comparison pages to get a feature-by-feature breakdown of why Hootsuite is the best.

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Hootsuite vs. Sprinklr

Hootsuite social listening offers significantly deeper data coverage than Sprinklr, plus AI-powered alerts, summaries, and peak detection.

Hootsuite vs. Sprinklr
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Hootsuite vs. Sprout Social

Hootsuite offers social listening in every plan, while Sprout Social only offers it to enterprise users. Sprout's limited data coverage doesn't compare to Hootsuite Listening.

Hootsuite vs. Sprout Social
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Hootsuite vs. Later

Later doesn't offer any social listening features and has much more limited analytics, publishing, and messaging features when compared with Hootsuite.

Hootsuite vs. Later
We needed a powerful social listening platform that could give us the proper insights and, once again, Hootsuite delivered.
Jeremie Langelier
Content Production & Community Management Specialist
Lion Electric

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Hootsuite offers powerful, integrated social listening that is more than enough for most marketing teams. With Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker, you can track brand mentions, monitor competitors, and analyze sentiment across millions of sources directly within your dashboard. Hootsuite provides actionable insights needed to drive strategy without the complexity of a research-only tool.

Yes. Hootsuite boasts one of the largest app ecosystems in the industry, with over 100+ integrations including Canva, Shopify, Zendesk, Slack, and Microsoft Teams. This allows you to connect your social media management to your CRM and creative tools seamlessly. Brandwatch has a much more limited integration library, focusing primarily on data extraction rather than a connected workflow ecosystem.

Yes. Our visual analytics detect your brand presence in images and videos, even when you aren't tagged. This ensures you never miss a brand mention in an increasingly visual social landscape.

While many enterprise tools like Brandwatch can take months to implement, 70% of Hootsuite Enterprise users start seeing value within the first week. Our intuitive UI and AI-powered summaries provide insights in minutes, not months.

Absolutely. Hootsuite is built for the complex demands of global organizations, serving 175 of the Fortune 500. Unlike tools that only focus on social media management, Hootsuite Enterprise provides a centralized "operating layer" that connects marketing, communications, and insights teams through a shared view of real-time human data.

Our platform offers the high-level governance, security integrations (like Proofpoint), and scalability required by regulated industries and multi-region teams. Additionally, we provide deep business intelligence exports to tools like Tableau, Salesforce, and Power BI, ensuring social data remains a core driver of your broader organizational strategy.

Yes. While Brandwatch separates influencer marketing into a distinct suite, Hootsuite integrates these capabilities directly into your primary social marketing workflow.

Through powerful partnerships with industry leaders like Upfluence and TINT, you can discover, vet, and manage high-impact voices without leaving the platform. 

This allows your team to skip manual outreach and instantly surface the journalists and influencers that matter most to your specific audience. By unifying influencer discovery with elite social listening, you can verify an influencer's true resonance and sentiment before you invest, ensuring every partnership drives measurable ROI.

A smiling woman in blue beside media analytics dashboards showing brand engagement, crisis management charts, and sentiment data.

Ready to find out what your customers really think?

Let us show you how you can put Hootsuite Listening to work for your brand today. No risk, no pressure. 

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