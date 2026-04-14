Hootsuite vs. Brandwatch: Who has the best social listening?
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI shows you what’s happening right now — not last quarter. By unifying the world's broadest unsampled data set with elite management tools, Hootsuite eliminates the trade-offs between deep research and real-time action. No other social media listening platform can do that.
Only one social listening tool is powered by the world’s largest data set,
and it’s Hootsuite
Why settle for an incomplete picture? Track 150M+ websites and 30+ social networks with zero sampling — that’s 50 million more sources than Brandwatch.
Hootsuite is the best social listening platform on the market. Here’s why.
The broadest social listening coverage
With Hootsuite Listening, you can track 50 million more websites in 140 more languages than Brandwatch.
The industry’s best social listening AI
Hootsuite provides next-generation AI social listening with AI agents, peak detection, sentiment analysis, image recognition, and summaries.
A single social media hub for everything
Hootsuite lets you publish, analyze, and reply to messages and comments across more platforms than Brandwatch.
Better onboarding and support
Hootsuite outperforms Brandwatch with an easier, faster, and more seamless onboarding process.
Feature
Hootsuite Enterprise
Brandwatch
General
Free trial available
Yes
No
Integrations
100+
30+
Support rating
7.4/10 (TrustRadius)
4.1/10 (TrustRadius)
Social listening and consumer research
Websites
150 million+
100+ million
Languages
187
44
Video recognition
Yes
No
AI data insights
Yes
No
AI summaries
Yes
No
AI conversation clusters
Yes
No
AI classifiers
Yes
No
Export reports as PDF
Yes
No
Schedule and share reports
Yes
No
Predefined dashboards
Yes
No
Share ‘live’ dashboards outside of the tool
Yes
No
Custom reports
Yes
Limited
Automatic language detection
Yes
Yes
Social networks
Yes
Yes
News websites
Yes
Yes
Blogs
Yes
Yes
Forums
Yes
Yes
Review sites
Yes
Yes
Historical data
Yes - 13 months (plus up to five years for an extra charge)
Yes - 13 months (plus more for an extra charge)
Sentiment analysis
Yes
Yes
Unlimited searches
Yes (depending on the amount of results purchased)
Yes
AI-powered peak detection
Yes
Yes
Competitive benchmarking
Yes
Yes
Complex boolean logic for streams
Yes
Yes
Quick search
Yes
Yes
Scheduling and publishing
Publishing platforms
Create posts for multiple networks at once
Yes
No
Recommended time to publish based on goal
Yes
No
Export calendar as CSV or PDF
Yes
No
Shared asset library
Yes
No
Canva templates
Yes
No
Drag-and-drop media into calendar
Yes
No
Video editor
Yes
No
Photo editor
Yes
Yes
Calendar view
Yes (view by list, week, and month)
Yes (view by week and month only)
AI caption writer
Yes
Yes
Boost posts
Yes
Yes
Paid ads
Yes
Yes
Link in bio
Yes
Yes
Analytics and reporting
Analytics platforms
Export
PDF, CSV, XLS, PPTX
PDF and CSV
Paid and organic reporting
Yes
Yes
Competitive benchmarking
Yes
Yes
Customizable reports
Yes
Limited
White-label reports
Yes
No
Web analytics integration
Yes
No
Social ROI analysis
Yes
No
Link shortener
Yes
Yes
Employee advocacy
Employee advocacy
Yes
No
Messaging and customer service
One inbox for public comments and private messages
Yes
Yes
Message or comment reply time limit
6 weeks
1 week
Auto-responder
Yes
No
Agent availability
Yes
No
Chatbot support
Yes
No
Message spike alerts
Yes
No
Message prioritization
Yes
No
Business hours
Yes
No
Message tags and topics
Yes
No
Team performance metrics
Yes
Yes
Saved and suggested replies
Yes
Yes
Influencer management
Yes
Yes
Inbox automation
Yes
Yes
Compliance and security
Safeguards to prevent accidental publishing
Yes
No
Option to add publishing security with Proofpoint
Yes
Yes
Multi-factor authentication
Yes
Yes
Single sign-on
Yes
Yes
Last updated April 14, 2025
Why Hootsuite beats Brandwatch
Brandwatch often leaves teams drowning in irrelevant noise and sampled data. Hootsuite delivers a high-speed, high-accuracy ecosystem that moves at the speed of your customers.
Never miss a thing with the broadest data coverage
Get the broadest social listening data coverage on the market with 150+ million websites, 30 social media channels, and 187 languages. AI-powered data insights and spam filtering ensure incomparable accuracy. Meanwhile, Brandwatch purchases data from multiple providers, and users report issues with missing data, noise, and data duplication.
Cut the manual work and analysis with elite AI
Brandwatch’s limited AI capabilities focus primarily on content generation, while Hootsuite uses AI to improve the accuracy of your brand sentiment detection. Get immediate, actionable insights with AI-powered trend forecasting, virality maps, and more. Catch emerging issues and capture opportunities in real-time, ensuring you're always in control of your narrative.
Detect brand shifts before they turn into crises
Brandwatch sentiment analysis often requires heavy manual filtering. On the other hand, Hootsuite’s AI-based sentiment analysis — which reaches up to 90% accuracy across 186 languages — uses AI to instantly pull out what’s truly meaningful, so you don’t have to go digging.
Predict trends before your competitors
Go beyond tracking what happened yesterday. Hootsuite’s superior trend forecasting identifies emerging narratives and white-space opportunities 90 days out, ensuring you’re always a step ahead of the competition. Brandwatch’s fragmented, segmented, and limited coverage leaves you late to the game.
See why Hootsuite beats the competition every time
Still weighing your options? Visit our comparison pages to get a feature-by-feature breakdown of why Hootsuite is the best.
Hootsuite vs. Sprinklr
Hootsuite social listening offers significantly deeper data coverage than Sprinklr, plus AI-powered alerts, summaries, and peak detection.
Hootsuite vs. Sprout Social
Hootsuite offers social listening in every plan, while Sprout Social only offers it to enterprise users. Sprout's limited data coverage doesn't compare to Hootsuite Listening.
Hootsuite vs. Later
Later doesn't offer any social listening features and has much more limited analytics, publishing, and messaging features when compared with Hootsuite.
We needed a powerful social listening platform that could give us the proper insights and, once again, Hootsuite delivered.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Hootsuite offers powerful, integrated social listening that is more than enough for most marketing teams. With Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker, you can track brand mentions, monitor competitors, and analyze sentiment across millions of sources directly within your dashboard. Hootsuite provides actionable insights needed to drive strategy without the complexity of a research-only tool.
Yes. Hootsuite boasts one of the largest app ecosystems in the industry, with over 100+ integrations including Canva, Shopify, Zendesk, Slack, and Microsoft Teams. This allows you to connect your social media management to your CRM and creative tools seamlessly. Brandwatch has a much more limited integration library, focusing primarily on data extraction rather than a connected workflow ecosystem.
Yes. Our visual analytics detect your brand presence in images and videos, even when you aren't tagged. This ensures you never miss a brand mention in an increasingly visual social landscape.
While many enterprise tools like Brandwatch can take months to implement, 70% of Hootsuite Enterprise users start seeing value within the first week. Our intuitive UI and AI-powered summaries provide insights in minutes, not months.
Absolutely. Hootsuite is built for the complex demands of global organizations, serving 175 of the Fortune 500. Unlike tools that only focus on social media management, Hootsuite Enterprise provides a centralized "operating layer" that connects marketing, communications, and insights teams through a shared view of real-time human data.
Our platform offers the high-level governance, security integrations (like Proofpoint), and scalability required by regulated industries and multi-region teams. Additionally, we provide deep business intelligence exports to tools like Tableau, Salesforce, and Power BI, ensuring social data remains a core driver of your broader organizational strategy.
Yes. While Brandwatch separates influencer marketing into a distinct suite, Hootsuite integrates these capabilities directly into your primary social marketing workflow.
Through powerful partnerships with industry leaders like Upfluence and TINT, you can discover, vet, and manage high-impact voices without leaving the platform.
This allows your team to skip manual outreach and instantly surface the journalists and influencers that matter most to your specific audience. By unifying influencer discovery with elite social listening, you can verify an influencer's true resonance and sentiment before you invest, ensuring every partnership drives measurable ROI.
Ready to find out what your customers really think?
Let us show you how you can put Hootsuite Listening to work for your brand today. No risk, no pressure.