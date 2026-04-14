Hootsuite is a simplified solution with everything you need to succeed on social media right out of the box. In a single tab, you can craft, schedule, and publish posts for all your social media channels. Plus, Hootsuite has the best analytics and social listening tools.

Sprinklr is a complex platform designed for large enterprise businesses that have the resources for costly, time-consuming onboarding. It doesn’t offer the same capabilities for crafting smart, engaging content nor does it work as seamlessly as Hootsuite.

Price and complexity keep many companies from using Sprinklr. Due to these factors, it simply isn’t right for many businesses, even large and well-established ones. On the other hand, Hootsuite offers a scalable, flexible, and easy-to-use platform that works for creators and social media teams of all sizes.