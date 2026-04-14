Hootsuite vs. Sprinklr: Which social media management tool is right for you?
Hootsuite is the world’s most widely used social media management and listening platform, yet it costs much less than Sprinklr. Naturally, we had to ask ourselves: is Sprinklr better than Hootsuite? And is it worth the price? We’ll cut right to the chase — no.
Let’s compare the numbers.
Hootsuite is better than Sprinklr. Period.
Hootsuite is cheaper than Sprinklr
Sprinklr costs more than Hootsuite. Plus, unlike Sprinklr, we’ve got plans for everyone. No corporate email address required.
Hootsuite is more user-friendly
Reach your goals faster with an easy-to-use dashboard that requires no training. Get in-depth analytics and custom reports in minutes.
Hootsuite is more scalable
From starter plans to fully customizable enterprise solutions, Hootsuite is designed to suit any team or individual’s needs.
Hootsuite has superior social listening
Hootsuite Listening offers the broadest coverage on the market. It detects mentions across 150+ million sources, including images and video.
We ultimately moved away from Sprinklr due to the platform's complexity and the frequent turnover within our account team. Within the first few months on Hootsuite, several key strengths stood out to us — including robust analytics and reporting, a user-friendly mobile app, effective employee advocacy tools, a well-organized content library, and seamless post boosting.
Compare Hootsuite and Sprinklr side by side
Feature
Hootsuite
Sprinklr
Free trial
Yes
Yes (with corporate email address only)
Integrations
100+
38+
Plans for small social teams and freelancers
Yes
No (corporate email address required)
Plans for mid-sized businesses
Yes
Yes
Plans for enterprise businesses
Yes
Yes
Publishing and inbox
Platforms supported
Row of social media icons in black and white showing Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, WhatsApp, Threads, and Bluesky
All major platforms
Best time to publish based on unique goals
Yes
No
Canva templates in Composer
Yes
No
AI caption writer
Yes
Yes
AI content suggestions
Yes
Yes
Unified inbox
Yes
Yes
Content calendar
Yes
Yes
Digital asset manager
Yes
Yes
Content recommendations and ideas
Yes
Yes
Analytics and reporting
Advanced data analytics
Yes
Yes
Custom metrics
Yes
Yes
Customize how metrics are displayed
Yes
Yes
Competitive intelligence reports
Yes
Yes
Social listening
Blue Silk AI™-driven alerts
Yes
No
Blue Silk AI™ summaries and reports
Yes
No
Blue Silk AI™ peak detection
Yes
No
Detect mentions and logos in images, videos, gifs
Yes
Yes
Conversation clusters
Yes
Yes
Setup, support, and collaboration
Easy setup
Yes
Depends on the plan
Wrike integration
Yes
No
Monday.com integration
Yes
No
Asana integration
Yes
No
Approval workflows
Yes
Yes
Compliance and security
FedRAMP certified
Yes
Yes
Cyber Essentials certified
Yes
Yes
AICPA SOC 2 certified
Yes
Yes
AICPA SOC 3 certified
Yes
Yes
Last updated Jan. 29, 2026
Why Hootsuite beats Sprinklr Social
Hootsuite is the Sprinklr alternative that’s cheaper, easier to use, and packed with more tools to help you reach — and exceed — your goals online.
Save money as you scale with affordable pricing
Sprinklr's high cost means it’s not always a realistic option for fledgling businesses or organizations that want to be smart about spending. Thanks to flexible pricing and plans, Hootsuite is ideal for small- and medium-sized companies that need multiple user seats at an affordable price point.
Start growing your brand instantly
Many Sprinklr plans require assisted setup and time-consuming deployment. All Hootsuite plans come ready to use right out of the box with a user-friendly interface and a simple yet customizable dashboard. That means you and your team can start reaching your goals right away.
Never miss a mention with superior social listening
Monitor what people say and feel about topics that matter to your business. Keep track of brand mentions and trending topics to inform your social strategy with minimal effort. Plus, you can detect peaks, summarize data, and forecast trends with the industry’s most advanced social listening AI tool.
Go further online with actionable insights
Sharpen your strategy with real data using insights and recommendations right at your fingertips. Get a quick snapshot with ready-made templates that you can customize to your needs or tailor reports by picking and choosing only the metrics that matter to you. Plus, keep tabs on your progress by tracking your Social Performance Score week by week.
Don’t settle for less accurate social listening
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI provides a deeper and more complete view of human data than Sprinklr. While others often rely on sampled data or third-party feeds, we utilize unsampled, real-time data drawn from over 150 million sources across 187 languages.
Hootsuite Enterprise blows the competition out of the water. We have been so impressed across the board. Hootsuite is able to provide us with better access, better management, better analytics, assignments, and much more creative campaigning and idea creation.
See why Hootsuite beats the competition every time
Still weighing your options? Visit our comparison pages to get a feature-by-feature breakdown of why Hootsuite is the best.
Hootsuite vs. Sprout
Sprout is missing fundamental publishing features, like the ability to post to multiple networks at once and customize posts for each network. It’s also more expensive than Hootsuite.
Hootsuite vs. Buffer
Buffer has limited features compared to Hootsuite. For example, it doesn’t offer a universal inbox and you can’t use it to schedule or analyze paid content.
Hootsuite vs. Later
Later offers limited social listening features and has much more limited analytics, publishing, and messaging features when compared with Hootsuite.
Frequently Asked Questions
Hootsuite is a simplified solution with everything you need to succeed on social media right out of the box. In a single tab, you can craft, schedule, and publish posts for all your social media channels. Plus, Hootsuite has the best analytics and social listening tools.
Sprinklr is a complex platform designed for large enterprise businesses that have the resources for costly, time-consuming onboarding. It doesn’t offer the same capabilities for crafting smart, engaging content nor does it work as seamlessly as Hootsuite.
Price and complexity keep many companies from using Sprinklr. Due to these factors, it simply isn’t right for many businesses, even large and well-established ones. On the other hand, Hootsuite offers a scalable, flexible, and easy-to-use platform that works for creators and social media teams of all sizes.
Hootsuite and Sprinklr can both help you reach your goals online, but Hootsuite will do it much faster. Overall, Hootsuite is more user-friendly, customizable, and affordable than Sprinklr — saving you time and expediting your impact.
You already know Hootsuite is the reigning champ when it comes to managing social media. It beats Sprinklr by a mile in terms of scheduling, publishing, and analyzing on social.
On top of that, Sprinklr and Hootsuite cater to different audiences. Sprinklr markets mainly to enterprise businesses while Hootsuite is designed for teams of all sizes, needs, and budgets.
Another big difference? There's no need to set up time-consuming sales calls or demos to get started with Hootsuite. You can sign up right now and instantly start growing your brand on social media.
Absolutely! Hootsuite offers many top-tier customer care tools, many of which go beyond the capabilities of Sprinklr’s. Our robust Salesforce integration, an advanced inbox, a generative AI chatbot, and customer service integrations help Hootsuite users enhance customer experiences across their channels.
Hootsuite has one of the most advanced social media inbox tools on the market. Designed for businesses that handle a large volume of social DMs, it can help you reduce your team’s messaging volume and deliver a superior customer experience.
With Hootsuite inbox, you can:
Automate your inbox with saved replies and auto-responders
Send customer satisfaction surveys after a correspondence with a customer
View complete conversation histories to get the full context of messages
Avoid agent collision so you don’t reply to the same message as another agent
Respond to public comments and DMs across social networks and WhatsApp
Mask customers’ personally identifiable information (PII) in messages
Retweet, like, and hide comments across social networks
Leave contact and conversation notes for fellow agents to give context
And so much more!
Want to link Hootsuite and Salesforce? It’s easy with Hootsuite Social Customer Care. Using this convenient connector, your agents can reply to inquiries from social media within Salesforce.
Yes. Hootsuite is designed to suit businesses of all sizes in every industry. Because we have FedRAMP certification, we’re a particularly good choice for government organizations. More affordable pricing also makes Hootsuite a responsible solution for public agencies that have a duty to spend tax dollars wisely.
We also boast a variety of certifications designed to help businesses in financial services, health care, and higher education stay compliant. A variety of security risk management tools are pre-built into Hootsuite. This helps companies and organizations assess and mitigate risks as they promote and grow online.
Lastly, Hootsuite offers special tools and pricing for nonprofits. We’re proud to offer up to 75% off our products and courses to help organizations spread their message for less.
Hootsuite is significantly more affordable and transparent than Sprinklr. Hootsuite offers clear, tiered pricing starting at a level accessible to growing brands. Sprinklr typically operates on high-cost, annual enterprise contracts that can be double or triple the cost of Hootsuite for similar social management capabilities.
Additionally, Sprinklr often requires paid "managed services" or extensive implementation fees, whereas Hootsuite users can set up their dashboard and start posting in minutes at no extra cost.
Both platforms offer powerful analytics, but they serve different needs. Sprinklr is known for "big data" processing across a vast array of customer touchpoints. However, Hootsuite’s social listening (powered by Talkwalker) is widely considered the gold standard for marketing teams who need actionable insights fast.
Hootsuite transforms complex data into easy-to-read reports that help you understand brand sentiment, track competitors, and identify trends without needing a data scientist to interpret the results. For most brands, Hootsuite provides more usable insights that actually impact daily strategy.
Absolutely. Hootsuite is engineered to grow alongside your organization, whether you are a lean mid-market team or a sprawling global enterprise. Our platform allows you to start with essential social media management — like publishing and engagement — and seamlessly layer on advanced intelligence, employee advocacy, and social customer care as your needs evolve.
Unlike legacy suites that require heavy, months-long implementations, Hootsuite offers a significantly faster time-to-value with an intuitive UI that ensures high adoption rates across multiple teams and regions. You can centralize operations, manage complex permissions, and integrate with your existing tech stack (like Salesforce or Tableau) to maintain a unified brand story even as you expand globally.
Yes. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI provides a deeper and more accurate view of human behavior than traditional enterprise competitors. While others often rely on sampled data or third-party feeds, we utilize unsampled, real-time data drawn from over 150 million sources across 187 languages.
Plus, it’s powered by our proprietary Blue Silk™ AI:
The industry’s largest and most comprehensive data set: This includes 150 million websites across 30+ social networks and 187 languages.
Over 30 billion AI predictions per day: This massive scale makes our intelligence one of the most accurate and reliable on the market.
Tailored brand responses: Our AI provides insights specifically aligned with your unique brand and specific needs.
By capturing unprompted conversations and cultural signals exactly as they happen, we eliminate the "past-tense" lag and narrow sampling errors found in traditional research. Our AI is grounded in this massive, live data set, allowing you to move beyond surface-level metrics to high-fidelity, actionable intelligence that fuels confident decision-making across your entire business.
Why ease in with a sprinkle when you can ramp up like a monsoon?
Unlike Sprinklr, Hootsuite lets you start off with a bang. Try it now to see exactly how it can help you kickstart your social strategy immediately.