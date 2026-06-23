Who is the Hootsuite Advanced plan good for?

Hootsuite Advanced is designed for organizations that need structured collaboration across their social media operations. It's ideal for teams managing shared content calendars, approval processes, customer care workflows, and reporting across multiple stakeholders.

Advanced includes everything in Standard and Professional, plus workflow and accountability tools that help teams move faster together. Set up approval workflows, automatically route conversations to the right people, assign messages, and share insights across your organization with advanced reporting and exports.

Whether you're managing a growing social team or coordinating work across departments, Hootsuite Advanced helps keep everyone aligned, accountable, and focused on delivering results.