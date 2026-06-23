Fast-track social growth with Hootsuite Advanced
Hootsuite Advanced is the social media management tool for teams that need approvals, accountability, and advanced workflows across publishing, engagement, and reporting.
What do you get with Hootsuite Advanced?
Approval workflows
Review, approve, and publish content faster without sacrificing quality or compliance.
Message routing
Automatically assign conversations based on skills, availability, or team structure.
Internal collaboration
Leave comments, chat with teammates, and coordinate work without switching between tools.
Coordinate work across your entire social team
Create, approve, publish, engage, and report with confidence.
Hootsuite Advanced gives teams the structure, visibility, and workflows they need to stay aligned and move faster together.
See exactly what works for your audience and demonstrate value with powerful analytics. Customize reports with hundreds of metrics that matter to your team. Plus, measure your performance against competitors and your industry at large.
Monitor everything people say and feel about your brand, industry, or a specific theme. Boost engagement by keeping tabs on trending topics, predicting future trends before they blow up, and digging deep into your audience demographics.
Deliver a better customer experience and keep your inbox tidy with a unified inbox for all social accounts. Automate DMs with saved replies and auto-responses, chat with other agents, keep track of customer information, and more.
Set up automated custom approval workflows so the right people can approve content faster. Plus, ensure the most qualified person always replies to messages and comments with simplified inbox assignments and team chats.
The social media management and analytics aspect of this application is very powerful. It provides an amazing platform to gain powerful insights about customer engagement and retention.
Unlock your brand’s full potential with the industry’s most powerful social media tools
Boost engagement, reach, followers, and brand recognition with a full suite of growth tools. All designed to help you unlock your org’s full potential.
Create engaging content way faster with AI and templates
Create content faster without sacrificing quality or consistency. Generate captions with AI, collaborate on drafts with internal comments, store approved assets in a shared content library, and keep campaigns moving with customizable approval workflows. Plus, plan months of content in advance.
Provide top-tier customer care (and save time) with an automated social media inbox
Deliver faster, more consistent customer care at scale. Automatically route conversations to the most qualified team members, assign messages based on ownership or expertise, and collaborate internally on complex cases.
Track the performance of every post (and prove your impact)
Measure the impact of your content, campaigns, and team with advanced analytics. Customize reports, benchmark against competitors and industry peers, and share insights with stakeholders through advanced exports and report sharing.
Monitor what people are saying about your brand or industry
Stay ahead of conversations that matter. Monitor mentions, sentiment, competitors, and emerging trends across social media, then use AI-powered summaries and forecasting to identify opportunities and risks before they gain momentum.
Work smarter with an AI teammate for social media management
Ask Wisdom about your content performance, competitors, audience, team productivity, customer care operations, or social trends in plain English. Wisdom helps you uncover insights, summarize findings, identify opportunities, and keep your team aligned on what to do next — all without digging through dashboards.
More Hootsuite Advanced features
Hootsuite is more than just a multi-network publishing tool. It’s an all-in-one social media performance engine designed to help you — and your team — streamline your entire strategy.
Assign messages to teammates
Ensure every conversation has a clear owner. Assign messages to the right team members and collaborate on complex customer interactions with confidence.
Asset and content library
Store approved post templates and images in Hootsuite for easy access and reuse. Need fresh content? Grab free stock images and GIFs right from your Hootsuite dashboard.
Automatic message routing
Automatically route messages to the right agents so your customers get quicker responses from the most qualified people.
Suspend scheduled posts
In the event of a crisis or shift in trends, you can easily suspend scheduled posts to avoid publishing something insensitive or inappropriate.
Sharing and exporting
Export your content calendar, analytics reports, inbox data, and more outside of Hootsuite. Plus, share data within Hootsuite or via email.
Customer satisfaction surveys
Gather direct feedback after customer interactions and track satisfaction over time to identify opportunities for improvement.
All the best brands on social media use Hootsuite
Discover what Hootsuite can do for you
How Stuckey’s boosted online sales by 750%
See how a legendary American candy company used Hootsuite to increase online sales by 750%.
Read Hootsuite customer reviews
Our customers call Hootsuite a “game-changer” and a “life-saver” for a reason.
How Apricotton drove a 108% increase in sales in two weeks
Get the scoop on how one small business used Hootsuite to spark social growth at warp speed.
Frequently asked questions
Hootsuite Advanced is designed for organizations that need structured collaboration across their social media operations. It's ideal for teams managing shared content calendars, approval processes, customer care workflows, and reporting across multiple stakeholders.
Advanced includes everything in Standard and Professional, plus workflow and accountability tools that help teams move faster together. Set up approval workflows, automatically route conversations to the right people, assign messages, and share insights across your organization with advanced reporting and exports.
Whether you're managing a growing social team or coordinating work across departments, Hootsuite Advanced helps keep everyone aligned, accountable, and focused on delivering results.
Need more options? Compare all Hootsuite plans.
Hootsuite Advanced isn't the best fit for organizations that need enterprise-grade governance, compliance, integrations, and organizational controls.
If you require features like single sign-on (SSO), advanced social listening, employee advocacy with Parliament, advanced social attribution and ROI reporting, departmental organization, or custom implementation and onboarding services, Hootsuite Enterprise is likely a better fit.
For organizations that need to govern, integrate, and scale social media management across the entire business, our team can help you find the right Enterprise solution.
Hootsuite Advanced includes everything in Professional, plus powerful collaboration, approval, customer care, and reporting tools designed for organizations that need coordinated workflows across their social media operations.
Hootsuite Advanced users get:
Publishing and content management (Perch): Unlimited social profiles, unlimited scheduled posts, AI-powered content creation, content calendars, bulk scheduling, recommended times to publish, content libraries, approval workflows, internal comments, whiteboard planning tools, post suspension controls, and more.
Customer care and engagement (Nest): A centralized inbox for messages across Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Google Business Profiles, and WhatsApp. Automatically route conversations to the most qualified team members, assign messages, collaborate with team chat, track customer satisfaction, and manage customer interactions more efficiently.
Analytics and reporting (Perch Analytics): Customizable reports, competitive and industry benchmarking, social ads analytics, advanced report exports, analytics sharing, and performance insights across paid and organic social media.
Social listening and intelligence (Lumen): Monitor mentions, hashtags, competitors, and industry conversations. Analyze sentiment, forecast emerging trends, summarize results with AI, and uncover opportunities with advanced social listening capabilities.
Workflow and collaboration tools (Perch + Nest): Coordinate work across teams with approval workflows, internal comments, message assignments, skill-based routing, team settings, customer satisfaction surveys, and tools that help keep content and customer care operations running smoothly.
AI-powered insights and recommendations (Wisdom): Ask questions about your content, competitors, audience, performance, and social trends in plain English. Wisdom helps teams uncover insights, identify opportunities, summarize findings, and decide what to do next faster.
Sharing and exporting tools (Perch Analytics): Export reports and analytics insights, share reports with stakeholders, and distribute performance data in the format that works best for your organization.
Hootsuite Advanced comes with analytics tools that uncover how your content, campaigns, and social strategy are performing.
With Hootsuite analytics, you can:
Track hundreds of paid and organic social media metrics for Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Threads, and YouTube.
See the best time to post based on your goal and network, and automatically schedule posts to go live at that time.
Quickly create detailed templates and customizable reports to help you present and visualize data in a way that works for you.
Benchmark your performance against your competitors. Hootsuite Advanced users can compare up to 20 competitors at once.
Share analytics reports within Hootsuite, export reports externally, and track social performance.
Schedule emailed reports. Set up recurring emailed reports to keep tabs on your progress.
The great thing about Hootsuite Advanced is that you don’t have to upgrade to get social listening (Lumen). It includes tools that help you monitor brand mentions and sentiment. Plus, it’ll help you fill your calendar with content that actually resonates with your target audience.
With Hootsuite Advanced, you can monitor brand mentions and discover the sentiment behind specific topics, events, themes, and products — all within Lumen.
Search the past 30 days for mentions of your brand, competitors, and trends, and compare search results.
Summarize results with AI. Forget sifting through thousands of mentions. Hootsuite’s proprietary social listening AI condenses all the important information for you.
Detect peaks automatically so you quickly see when brand mentions are highest and gain insight into the reasons behind the increased activity.
Analyze how people feel about your brand and certain topics with sentiment analysis.
Lumen can help inform what you post, find influencers, and even boost engagement.
Forecast trends and anticipate the future of conversations surrounding your brand.
Track top themes with word clouds that break down relevant subjects people are posting about in an easy-to-read format.
Track the most-used hashtags in your niche to get your content in front of more people and source ideas for what to post.
Dig into demographics, including user characteristics and geographic locations, to discover who’s the most engaged.
Find influencers and discover the best social media platforms for your niche.
… and so much more!
Skyrocket your growth with Hootsuite Advanced for free
Want instant access to every single Hootsuite Advanced feature? Try Hootsuite for free. No strings attached.