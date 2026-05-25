We believe in the power of social to uplift people
Our social impact strategy focuses on positively impacting our employees, customers, communities, and our environment for the long term.
Our impact in 2025
From championing diversity to giving back to our communities, we’re proud to have continued making progress across a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives at Hootsuite.
Read our 2025 Social Impact Report
How Hootsuite uplifts nonprofits
The HootGiving program
We offer education and discounts of up to 60% off our tools to help support and empower nonprofit organizations in their pursuit of positive social change.
Hootsuite helps eligible nonprofits save an average of 3 hours per week implementing a social strategy to generate awareness, connect with the community, and fundraise—all at a fraction of the cost.
Focusing on social good
In 2025, we surpassed 14,000 nonprofits receiving free social media education via Uplift— our free content series focused on helping educate, enable, and empower nonprofits around the world with the skills and technology they need to make an impact with social media.
Partnering with TechSoup and Goodstack
We partner with TechSoup and Goodstack to leverage their nonprofit validation services as trusted solutions to support our HootGiving Program for nonprofits.
How Hootsuite uplifts employees
We give back to the communities where we live and work through our award-winning Hootsuite for Good Program, which focuses on volunteering, giving and employee matching initiatives.
Beyond the Nest
During this annual company-wide volunteer event, Hootsuite employees spend time in the community giving back to the causes they’re passionate about.
Is your nonprofit interested in partnering with our team for a volunteer opportunity? Let us know here.
Featuring Benevity
We use Benevity, the leading provider of corporate purpose software, to power our social impact programs.
How Hootsuite uplifts communities
We support a variety of causes and issues important to Hootsuite, our people and our communities, including equality and anti-racism, community and environmental well being, and disaster response. We’re proud to collaborate with leading nonprofit organizations around the world.
GivingTuesday
Since 2023, we are proud to support GivingTuesday’s mission to increase generosity worldwide by providing pro bono services, digital tools, access to on-demand Hootsuite Academy courses, and collaboration on industry research and trends.
Jack.org
We are proud to help amplify youth mental health advocacy by providing pro bono services, funding and expertise for youth-led social media research, and employee volunteer programming for Jack.org.
World Health Organization
We are proud to support a strategic collaboration with the Digital Channels team, an extension of Digital Health & Innovations, in an effort to combat misinformation around global health crises.
NPower Canada
Hootsuite has been working with NPower Canada since 2022 to equip underrepresented job seekers across Canada for in-demand tech careers, which includes providing access to digital education and curriculum to 3,500 NPower Canada program participants.
How Hootsuite uplifts our planet
We work with leading organizations to help us achieve our goals in creating a sustainable company.
AWS
In 2025, we took action to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions related to our software. See our Annual Impact Report for more details.
One Tree Planted
Since 2020, we have planted nearly 18,000 trees with One Tree Planted in regions around the world, including North America, Australia, and Mexico to improve biodiversity and assist with forest fire recovery.
Recognition
WINNER
Tech Cares Award 2025
This award presented by TrustRadius recognizes our strong commitment to corporate social responsibility that enables their employees and local communities to thrive in a more sustainable and equitable world.
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WINNER
Canadian HR Awards: Best Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy
This award recognises organisations that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to social and environmental responsibility that creates meaningful impact for their employees, communities, and the world.
FINALIST
The Goodies BeCause Award 2024
The BeCause Award recognizes companies that have created a true partnership with their nonprofit partners, working closely with them to find out what they really need to achieve and advance their social missions.
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FINALIST
The Goodies Moonshot Award 2023
The Moonshot Award recognizes companies that have developed a creative, bold and impactful corporate purpose program and continually optimizes the program to drive greater participation and impact.
WINNER
Outstanding Workplace Award 2022
The YWCA Women of Distinction Awards honours extraordinary women leaders and businesses. The Outstanding Workplace award category recognizes a business or organization that has implemented a unique workplace culture.
WINNER
‘GameChanger - Diversity & Inclusion’ Category 2022
This category at the BC Tech Impact Awards recognizes companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference on DE&I within the tech industry.
Find out what drives social media success in 2025
Get the insights you need to help your nonprofit drive action and make an impact on social media and beyond.
Our DEI efforts within Hootsuite
Learn more about Hootsuite’s initiatives to provide the best employee experience in SaaS by creating a culture built on inclusion and prioritizing pay equity.