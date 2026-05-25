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We believe in the power of social to uplift people

Our social impact strategy focuses on positively impacting our employees, customers, communities, and our environment for the long term.

Our impact in 2025

From championing diversity to giving back to our communities, we’re proud to have continued making progress across a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives at Hootsuite.

Read our 2025 Social Impact Report

Read our 2024 report

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How Hootsuite uplifts nonprofits

The HootGiving program

We offer education and discounts of up to 60% off our tools to help support and empower nonprofit organizations in their pursuit of positive social change. 

Hootsuite helps eligible nonprofits save an average of 3 hours per week implementing a social strategy to generate awareness, connect with the community, and fundraise—all at a fraction of the cost.

Apply now
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Focusing on social good

In 2025, we surpassed 14,000 nonprofits receiving free social media education via Uplift— our free content series focused on helping educate, enable, and empower nonprofits around the world with the skills and technology they need to make an impact with social media.

Watch sessions on demand
Learn more about Uplift
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Partnering with TechSoup and Goodstack

We partner with TechSoup and Goodstack to leverage their nonprofit validation services as trusted solutions to support our HootGiving Program for nonprofits.

Learn more about TechSoup
Learn more about Goodstack
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How Hootsuite uplifts employees

We give back to the communities where we live and work through our award-winning Hootsuite for Good Program, which focuses on volunteering, giving and employee matching initiatives.

$545K+
donated via Hootsuite For Good
8,505
hours volunteered
1,551
causes supported

Beyond the Nest

During this annual company-wide volunteer event, Hootsuite employees spend time in the community giving back to the causes they’re passionate about. 

Is your nonprofit interested in partnering with our team for a volunteer opportunity? Let us know here.

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Featuring Benevity

We use Benevity, the leading provider of corporate purpose software, to power our social impact programs.

Learn more about Benevity
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How Hootsuite uplifts communities

We support a variety of causes and issues important to Hootsuite, our people and our communities, including equality and anti-racism, community and environmental well being, and disaster response. We’re proud to collaborate with leading nonprofit organizations around the world.

GivingTuesday

Since 2023, we are proud to support GivingTuesday’s mission to increase generosity worldwide by providing pro bono services, digital tools, access to on-demand Hootsuite Academy courses, and collaboration on industry research and trends.

Learn more

Jack.org

We are proud to help amplify youth mental health advocacy by providing pro bono services, funding and expertise for youth-led social media research, and employee volunteer programming for Jack.org.

Learn more

World Health Organization

We are proud to support a strategic collaboration with the Digital Channels team, an extension of Digital Health & Innovations, in an effort to combat misinformation around global health crises.

Learn more

NPower Canada

Hootsuite has been working with NPower Canada since 2022 to equip underrepresented job seekers across Canada for in-demand tech careers, which includes providing access to digital education and curriculum to 3,500 NPower Canada program participants.

Learn more

How Hootsuite uplifts our planet

We work with leading organizations to help us achieve our goals in creating a sustainable company.

AWS

AWS

In 2025, we took action to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions related to our software. See our Annual Impact Report for more details.

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One Tree Planted

Since 2020, we have planted nearly 18,000 trees with One Tree Planted in regions around the world, including North America, Australia, and Mexico to improve biodiversity and assist with forest fire recovery.

Recognition



Pink hexagonal TrustRadius Tech Cares 2025 badge with a white heart icon at the bottom.

WINNER


Tech Cares Award 2025

This award presented by TrustRadius recognizes our strong commitment to corporate social responsibility that enables their employees and local communities to thrive in a more sustainable and equitable world.

Learn more

Canadian HR Awards Payworks Award for Best CSR Strategy

WINNER

Canadian HR Awards: Best Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy

This award recognises organisations that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to social and environmental responsibility that creates meaningful impact for their employees, communities, and the world.

Learn more

The Goodies BeCause Award 2024

FINALIST


The Goodies BeCause Award 2024

The BeCause Award recognizes companies that have created a true partnership with their nonprofit partners, working closely with them to find out what they really need to achieve and advance their social missions.

Learn more

The Goodies Moonshot Award 2023

FINALIST


The Goodies Moonshot Award 2023

The Moonshot Award recognizes companies that have developed a creative, bold and impactful corporate purpose program and continually optimizes the program to drive greater participation and impact.

Learn more

Outstanding Workplace Award 2022 logo

WINNER


Outstanding Workplace Award 2022

The YWCA Women of Distinction Awards honours extraordinary women leaders and businesses. The Outstanding Workplace award category recognizes a business or organization that has implemented a unique workplace culture.

‘GameChanger - Diversity & Inclusion’ Category 2022

WINNER


‘GameChanger - Diversity & Inclusion’ Category 2022

This category at the BC Tech Impact Awards recognizes companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference on DE&I within the tech industry.

Learn more

Hootsuite social media trends 2025

Find out what drives social media success in 2025

Get the insights you need to help your nonprofit drive action and make an impact on social media and beyond.

Download the report

Our DEI efforts within Hootsuite

Learn more about Hootsuite’s initiatives to provide the best employee experience in SaaS by creating a culture built on inclusion and prioritizing pay equity.

Visit our DE&I Page