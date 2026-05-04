Empower product teams with real-time social intelligence
Unlock next-level innovation with Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI — the only platform that seamlessly integrates social listening, analytics, and consumer demographics to fuel data-driven product development.
Transform product innovation with
real-time, data-driven insights
Spot trends, validate ideas, and drive customer-centric innovation with AI-powered social listening and analytics built for product teams.
Spot emerging trends and unmet customer needs instantly with real-time social listening and AI-powered trend analysis, so your team can move from research to launch faster than ever.
Validate product ideas and features using comprehensive sentiment analysis and competitor benchmarking, ensuring every decision is backed by actionable, real-world data.
Harness the voice of the customer by aggregating feedback from social, reviews, and direct engagement, turning raw conversations into clear, actionable product improvements.
Monitor competitor launches, market shifts, and innovation signals with automated alerts and customizable dashboards, keeping your team one step ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Our team used Talkwalker to do some great category analyses — looking at sentiment around eyeliners, trends between liquid versus pencil, and the conversations driving those preferences. Understanding what’s happening in the marketplace helps us arm our brands with the insights they need to make informed decisions about product innovation and our go-to-market strategies.
The top-rated product research platform for innovation teams
Everything your team needs to turn real-world conversations into breakthrough product ideas.
Know what your customers want with real-time social listening
Tap into millions of conversations across social, news, blogs, and forums to spot emerging trends, unmet needs, and product feedback as they happen — so your team can seize every innovation opportunity and leverage your brand health.
Make smarter product decisions with AI-driven sentiment and trend analysis
Leverage advanced AI to decode sentiment and identify rising trends around your products, competitors, and industry. Visualize shifting consumer preferences and use these insights to confidently shape your product roadmap.
Stay ahead of the competition with real-time market intelligence
Benchmark your products and track competitor moves using live share of voice and sentiment metrics. Discover new launches, customer reactions, and whitespace opportunities to keep your team at the forefront of innovation.
Detect innovation opportunities before anyone else
Receive AI-powered alerts for sudden spikes in conversation or sentiment shifts related to your product category. Get early warnings on product issues or breakthrough topics, and track innovation KPIs with customizable dashboards.
Accelerate teamwork and decision-making with seamless collaboration
Assign insights and tasks to product, R&D, and marketing teams in a few clicks. Automate reporting and share findings effortlessly, integrating with your existing tools to speed up every stage of product development.
Talkwalker enabled us to identify a potential reputational risk during product testing. We knew consumers had concerns around seed oils, but needed data to back up our assumptions before adjusting our tests. By analyzing sentiment ... we confirmed palm oil carried the strongest negative reaction ... saving R&D costs and protecting the brand from massive reputational backlash.
Customer stories
See how Yves Rocher used Hootsuite to beat out its competitors in positive brand sentiment.
A responsive social presence and a focus on customer experience have been key to rapid growth for super app Careem.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Using social listening for product development involves analyzing conversations across social media, forums, blogs, reviews, and news to understand what customers want, need, and have concerns about. Platforms like Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI help product teams identify emerging trends, product feedback, and unmet needs in real time so they can build better products faster.
Social listening improves product innovation by uncovering authentic customer feedback and market trends directly from online conversations. By analyzing sentiment, trending topics, and competitor activity, product teams can validate ideas, refine product features, and prioritize innovations that customers actually want.
Product teams use social listening data to monitor product feedback, detect emerging consumer trends, validate product concepts, and benchmark against competitors. These insights help teams make faster, evidence-based decisions about product features, positioning, and go-to-market strategies.
The best product research platforms combine social listening, trend analysis, sentiment analysis, and competitive intelligence in one dashboard. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI enables product teams to analyze millions of conversations across the web to identify opportunities, validate ideas, and stay ahead of competitors.
AI-powered trend analysis scans billions of online conversations to detect sudden spikes in keywords, topics, and sentiment changes. This helps product teams identify emerging trends, shifting consumer preferences, and new product opportunities long before they become mainstream.
The voice of the customer (VoC) refers to feedback and opinions shared by customers across social media, reviews, forums, and other channels. By aggregating and analyzing VoC data, product teams can identify pain points, prioritize features, and design products that better match real customer needs.
Competitive intelligence tools track mentions, sentiment, and engagement around competitor products and announcements. With Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI, product teams can monitor competitor launches, benchmark market performance, and discover whitespace opportunities in real time.
Real-time market intelligence allows product teams to quickly detect consumer trends, competitor moves, and product feedback as they happen. This enables faster decision-making, reduces product launch risk, and helps teams bring innovations to market ahead of competitors.
Turn customer conversations into your next breakthrough product
Request a demo to see how Hootsuite can help your product team discover emerging trends, validate ideas with real customer insights, and bring better products to market faster.