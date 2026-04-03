Absolutely. Social listening for B2B tech companies involves tracking and analyzing online conversations relevant to your brand, products, competitors, and industry trends. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker enables B2B tech organizations to monitor discussions across social media, forums, blogs, and news, providing actionable insights into customer needs, pain points, and emerging opportunities.



Hootsuite is equally valuable for B2C tech companies, allowing them to capture real-time consumer sentiment, monitor product reviews, and identify viral trends or issues as they emerge. By analyzing large-scale consumer conversations, B2C tech brands can optimize marketing campaigns, enhance customer experience, and quickly respond to shifts in public perception or product feedback.



Plus, Hootsuite’s trend prediction and detection tools use AI to surface emerging topics and technologies relevant to your sector. By analyzing large volumes of online data, B2C and B2B tech companies can anticipate shifts in customer needs and adapt their strategies accordingly.