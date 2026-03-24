Pick the plan that's right for you
(Save up to 20%)
Standardper monthper user/mo*
Features included:
Up to 10 social accounts
Unlimited post scheduling
Best time to post recommendations
AI assistant with image and caption generator
Canva and Adobe Express templates
One inbox for all social accounts
DM automations
Search the past 7 days for brand and competitor mentions
Analyze brand and competitor sentiment
Benchmark against 5 competitors
Assign DMs to teammates**
… and much more!Learn more about Standard
Most popular
Advancedper monthper user/mo*
Everything in Standard, PLUS:
Unlimited social accounts
Customizable analytics reports and templates
Saved message replies and auto-responses
Bulk schedule up to 350 posts at once
Auto-route and tag messages
Benchmark against 20 competitors
Export, email, and schedule reports
Search the past 30 days for brand and competitor mentions
Outbound post tagging and reporting
… and much more!Learn more about Advanced
EnterpriseCustom
Everything in Advanced, PLUS:
A fully customized plan to maximize your investment
Add as many users as you need
Exclusive access to our most powerful tools
Enterprise customer support
Single sign-on (SSO)
Maximize performance with:
Learn more about Enterprise
Employee Advocacy (Amplify)
Listening powered by Talkwalker
Advanced Analytics
Advanced Inbox
Generative AI Chatbot
Review Management
Premier Services
Social Selling
Salesforce integration
Compliance integration (Proofpoint)
*Prices displayed in , based on annual billing, but do not include applicable taxes. Skip trial discount only applies when you pay annually.
**Available with multiple users
Compare Hootsuite features side-by-side
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Included with plan
* Available with multiple users
|Standard
per user/month, billed annually
Most popularAdvanced
per user/month, billed annually
|Enterprise
Contact for pricing
General
Connect accounts to publish, schedule, and manage all your content in one place.
10
Unlimited
Unlimited
The number of users that can collaborate within your Hootsuite account.
1+
1+
5+
Enable employee collaboration, streamline workflows, and manage permissions.
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Customize what you get notified about so that you can focus on what matters to you.
Publishing and content curation
Draft, schedule, and publish posts to keep your content flowing.
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Schedule a post to multiple networks or customize your post for each network.
See all your scheduled posts in one place, and add or edit posts as needed. See and edit your posts in a calendar or list view.
See when to post on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and TikTok based on your audience data or, if absent, industry-standard analytics.
Use OwlyGPT to generate social posts, campaign strategies, insights and more in your brand voice and based on the latest trends and conversations on social.
Let AI generate engaging captions for every social media network, repurpose top-performing posts, and automatically create content for holidays.
Enhance and refine posts with AI (OwlyWriter). Fix spelling and grammar, optimize the length of your caption, change the tone, or make your post actionable.
Automatically generate hashtags based on your content as you draft posts.
Access Canva and Adobe Express design templates or create new visuals directly in Hootsuite.
Find free stock images and GIFs for your social posts right in the Hootsuite media library.
Easily export your social media calendar as a .csv or .pdf file to share with others.
Collaborate and plan with a centralized workspace where users can create, organize, and share notes and ideas for content.
Select the specific audience who can see your Facebook or LinkedIn Page posts.
Empower collaboration through conversation, mentions, and notifications on your social posts.
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Create a custom link in bio page to drive traffic from social to your websites.
Use Bulk Composer to schedule and publish up to 350 posts at once by uploading a .csv file.
Shorten links (Ow.ly links) to keep posts tidy and save on your caption character count.
Use unlimited vanity URLs (sold separately) in your posts to brand your links and track metrics. Use unlimited vanity URLs (sold separately) in your posts to brand your links and track metrics.
Set up link setting presets to automatically shorten and track links.
Use the Bitly link shortening and management platform with Hootsuite.
Pause your scheduled posts to revise, edit, or reschedule for later.
Optimize your images and videos with built-in editing and sizing tools without leaving Hootsuite.
Streamline your workflow by storing approved post templates and images within Hootsuite for easy access and reuse.
Measure and compare campaign performance using predefined tags on all posts.
Keep your brand voice consistent by allowing team members to approve posts before publishing.
Analytics
Pick and choose from hundreds of metrics across your networks and easily display them in ways that matter most to your team.
Track social performance across networks with pre-designed report templates, including audience growth and post engagement reports.
Find out how every post is performing with detailed metrics. View and sort posts by performance to easily see what's performing best.
A side-by-side comparison of the most important metrics for all your social networks.
Discover how you compare with others in your industry and find smart new ways to improve.
Compare your social media performance against your competitors. Choose your own watchlist to track follower growth, posting frequency, and more.
5 competitors
20 competitors
20 competitors
See when to post on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube based on your audience data and goal.
View a weekly or monthly snapshot of your social media performance across Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Get insights and recommendations to improve your social performance score and drive more impact from social.
Track team metrics to monitor customer response and resolution times.
Leave notes on reports to ask team members questions, provide context, or highlight specific results.
Add your brand logo or image on your analytics reports.
Export your analytics reports in .pdf or .ppt or email them to team member with a Hootsuite account.
Automatically set up an emailed report schedule to keep track of important metrics.
Export your analytics reports in .csv or .xlsx.
Share reports with others in your organization within Hootsuite to monitor the same data and collaborate on it in real-time.
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Send analytics reports to an external email address on a set schedule.
See how much return you're generating from each post or network with return on investment (ROI) reporting for paid and organic.
Messaging and customer service
Manage public and private social media conversations across social networks in one place.
Set up automated DMs so that when a user comments a specific keyword on your Instagram post, they automatically receive a DM.
Use saved replies to quickly respond to common customer messages.
Set up auto-responses based on keywords and your business hours to save time and keep your inbox tidy.
Assign messages to a specific agent or team to route them to experts and provide customers with consistent experiences.
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Use tags to assign conversations, analyze themes, and automate assigning based on tags and rules you created to optimize workflow.
Use topics help group, route, and prioritize conversations in the queue.
Control the conversations that teams have access to so that team members can resolve conversations more efficiently.
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Easily search to find conversations, keywords in messages, or contacts.
Add and view internal notes for other agents about a conversation or contact. Internal notes are not viewable to customers
Automatically or manually conceal sensitive information, including a customer's personally identifiable information (PII), in Inbox.
View a customer's conversation history across networks and see if they've been working with another agent.
Set your business hours to create auto-responses for times your agents are available or unavailable. Plus, calculate first response times and service-level agreements (SLAs).
Avoid collision (multiple agents responding to the same message at once) by seeing if another teammate owns a response or is already answering the message ("is typing").
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Engage and collaborate with other agents with agent chat within Hootsuite. Internal chats are not viewable to customers.
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Auto-resolve conversations based on rules you set. (After set amount of time, if a contact responds with "goodbye," and more).
Prompt agents to select a reason or topic or leave a comment when they resolve conversations.
Auto-assign messages to the right individuals so customers get quicker responses from the right people.
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Measure customer satisfaction by sending CSAT surveys in a customer’s language after a conversation.
Create and export .csv file reports with up to 18 months of your inbox data.
Build stronger relationships with customers by building custom contact attributes, saving cross-channel conversation histories, connecting to your CRM, and grouping contacts together.
Provide 24/7 support for high-volume questions with a generative AI chatbot.
Connect Salesforce Service Cloud with Hootsuite to share customer insights and interaction history, streamline workflows, and automate tasks.
Automatically generate AI-powered smart replies that your agents can use to create on-brand, context-aware responses to social media comments, mentions, and messages.
Track team metrics to monitor customer response and resolution times.
Social listening
Search trends and mentions from the past 7 days across select websites and social media channels.
Search trends and mentions from the past 30 days across 150 million websites and 30 social media channels.
View trending topics by interest or use Quick Search to see what people are talking about right now. Plus, set up search streams to monitor trends and surface content to share on social.
Compare how your brand name or a specific topic shows up online vs. competitors or competing topics. Benchmark sentiment, mention volume, engagement, and more.
2
5
5
Analyze extensive data and conversations with condensed summaries in an easy-to-read format. Blue Silk™ AI is a proprietary AI designed specifically for social media listening.
Uncover the emotional tone behind brand and topic mentions, helping you understand the emotions driving engagement.
Detect your visual brand presence online, including logos in images, photos, and videos.
Detect peaks in volume, engagement, and reach over time and gain insight into the reasons behind the increased activity.
See how your search results change over time, with up to 13 months of historical data.
Search news websites, newsletters, blogs, forums, Facebook, X, BlueSky, YouTube, Quora, and podcasts.
Easily export attractive reports in .pdf or PowerPoint format to share with team members.
AI forecasts 90-day trends in conversation volume and engagement for any brand or topic.
Search trends, mentions, and data from the past 13 months.
Search trends and mentions across all basic data sources plus Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, Reddit, BlueSky, Mixcloud, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Pinterest, Ekşi Sözlük, Twitch, Disqus, Line, and more.
Get notified about new and critical mentions on the web, social media, newspaper articles, forums, blogs, and more.
Schedule reports for your saved searches.
Campaign and ad management
Publish your ad campaigns and paid content on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and Reddit.
Analyze and report on your paid ads for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.
Turn top-performing organic posts into paid ads by boosting them within Hootsuite. Boost Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn posts within Hootsuite.
Turn top-performing organic posts into paid ads by auto-boosting them within Hootsuite. Boost your Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn ads by setting criteria that determines which posts to automatically boost for you.
Get more out of social media
Empower employees to share your posts across their own social networks.
Understand, improve, and showcase the business value of social media.
Empower your teams with Hootsuite’s social and messaging engagement platform.
Monitor data across more than 150 million sources and 187 languages, so you can spot and act on opportunities faster. Set up reports and real-time data alerts to stay on top of critical mentions.
Provide 24/7 support for high-volume questions with a generative AI chatbot.
Monitor brand reviews alongside social mentions in Hootsuite.
Connect Salesforce Service Cloud with Hootsuite to share customer insights and interaction history, streamline workflows, and automate tasks.
Access and security
Control which features and social accounts your team members have access to.
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Set custom user permissions to control which features and social accounts your team members have access to.
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Get access to all your Hootsuite products with one username and password.
Integrate with compliance software for automated risk management.
Training and success
Get resources that help you use Hootsuite to achieve your business objectives on social.
The ultimate service for organizations to get more from social. Get 1:1 coaching, customized onboarding, full access to Hootsuite Academy, and more.
Consulting, customized training, and specialized onboarding.
3,800+ five-star reviews ★★★★★
Hootsuite cut our team's workload in half! We love Hootsuite for reporting, tracking ad performance, creating relationships with customers for our clients, and how easy it is to use.
Frequently asked questions
You'll have 30 days free to test out Hootsuite. At the end of your trial, regular billing begins and you'll be charged. You can avoid charges by canceling any time before your trial ends.
We accept Visa, Mastercard, Discover credit cards, JCB, and PayPal, and for the annual Enterprise plan, we can invoice you. Invoices can be paid by credit card, check, wire, or ACH.
Once you’ve reached your monthly ad spend limit, you’ll receive a notification that you have the option to upgrade your Hootsuite plan in order to continue to maximize the impact of your posts.
Hootsuite pricing is tiered based on your plan type.
Paid plans start at for a Standard plan and range up to for an Advanced plan. We offer a 25% discount for users who skip a trial and start a paid plan immediately.
Custom solutions are available for Enterprise organizations, which have their own unique pricing structure.
Yes, you'll receive an email notification to warn you. You can cancel any time during your free trial to avoid any charges.
Social accounts are profiles on social media (such as an Instagram account, your personal Twitter account, or a Facebook Page). With Hootsuite, you can post or schedule to and analyze the performance of multiple accounts from one dashboard.
Let’s say you choose our Standard Plan. You could manage up to ten different accounts from one dashboard — for example, five Facebook pages and five Instagram profiles. You can share access to these accounts by adding team members, helping everyone work together.
Yes, we offer a discounted rate for nonprofits on some plans. See if your organization qualifies by applying here.