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Manage all of your social media in one place.

(Save up to 20%)

  • Standard

    per monthper user/mo*
    Free 30-day trial
    Skip trial, get 25% off*

      Features included:

      • Up to 10 social accounts

      • Unlimited post scheduling

      • Best time to post recommendations

      • AI assistant with image and caption generator

      • Canva and Adobe Express templates

      • One inbox for all social accounts

      • DM automations

      • Search the past 7 days for brand and competitor mentions

      • Analyze brand and competitor sentiment

      • Benchmark against 5 competitors

      • Assign DMs to teammates**

      … and much more!

        Learn more about Standard

      • Most popular

        Advanced

        per monthper user/mo*
        Free 30-day trial
        Skip trial, get 25% off*

          Everything in Standard, PLUS:

          • Unlimited social accounts

          • Customizable analytics reports and templates

          • Saved message replies and auto-responses

          • Bulk schedule up to 350 posts at once

          • Auto-route and tag messages

          • Benchmark against 20 competitors

          • Export, email, and schedule reports

          • Search the past 30 days for brand and competitor mentions

          • Outbound post tagging and reporting

          … and much more!

            Learn more about Advanced

          • Enterprise

            Custom
            Request a Demo

              Everything in Advanced, PLUS:

              • A fully customized plan to maximize your investment

              • Add as many users as you need

              • Exclusive access to our most powerful tools

              • Enterprise customer support

              • Single sign-on (SSO)

              Maximize performance with:

              1. Employee Advocacy (Amplify)

              2. Listening powered by Talkwalker

              3. Advanced Analytics 

              4. Advanced Inbox

              5. Generative AI Chatbot

              6. Review Management

              7. Premier Services

              8. Social Selling

              9. Salesforce integration

              10. Compliance integration (Proofpoint)

                Learn more about Enterprise

              *Prices displayed in , based on annual billing, but do not include applicable taxes. Skip trial discount only applies when you pay annually.

              **Available with multiple users

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              * Available with multiple users

              		Standard
              per user/month, billed annually
              Free 30-day trial

              Most popular

              Advanced
              per user/month, billed annually
              Free 30-day trial
              		Enterprise
              Contact for pricing
              Request a Demo

              General

              Connect accounts to publish, schedule, and manage all your content in one place.
              10
              Unlimited
              Unlimited
              The number of users that can collaborate within your Hootsuite account.
              1+
              1+
              5+
              Enable employee collaboration, streamline workflows, and manage permissions.
              Includes departmental organization*
              Includes departmental organization*
              Includes departmental organization
              Customize what you get notified about so that you can focus on what matters to you.
              Includes notification management
              Includes notification management
              Includes notification management

              Publishing and content curation

              Draft, schedule, and publish posts to keep your content flowing.
              Unlimited
              Unlimited
              Unlimited
              Schedule a post to multiple networks or customize your post for each network.
              Includes schedule posts across networks
              Includes schedule posts across networks
              Includes schedule posts across networks
              See all your scheduled posts in one place, and add or edit posts as needed. See and edit your posts in a calendar or list view.
              Includes social content calendar
              Includes social content calendar
              Includes social content calendar
              See when to post on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and TikTok based on your audience data or, if absent, industry-standard analytics.
              Includes recommended times to publish
              Includes recommended times to publish
              Includes recommended times to publish
              Use OwlyGPT to generate social posts, campaign strategies, insights and more in your brand voice and based on the latest trends and conversations on social.
              Includes ai assistant (owlygpt)
              Includes ai assistant (owlygpt)
              Includes ai assistant (owlygpt)
              Let AI generate engaging captions for every social media network, repurpose top-performing posts, and automatically create content for holidays.
              Includes ai content and ideas generator
              Includes ai content and ideas generator
              Includes ai content and ideas generator
              Enhance and refine posts with AI (OwlyWriter). Fix spelling and grammar, optimize the length of your caption, change the tone, or make your post actionable.
              Includes ai caption enhancements
              Includes ai caption enhancements
              Includes ai caption enhancements
              Automatically generate hashtags based on your content as you draft posts.
              Includes ai hashtag suggestions
              Includes ai hashtag suggestions
              Includes ai hashtag suggestions
              Access Canva and Adobe Express design templates or create new visuals directly in Hootsuite.
              Includes adobe express and canva templates
              Includes adobe express and canva templates
              Includes adobe express and canva templates
              Find free stock images and GIFs for your social posts right in the Hootsuite media library.
              Includes free stock photos and giphy library
              Includes free stock photos and giphy library
              Includes free stock photos and giphy library
              Easily export your social media calendar as a .csv or .pdf file to share with others.
              Includes social content calendar exporting
              Includes social content calendar exporting
              Includes social content calendar exporting
              Collaborate and plan with a centralized workspace where users can create, organize, and share notes and ideas for content.
              Includes whiteboard planning space
              Includes whiteboard planning space
              Includes whiteboard planning space
              Select the specific audience who can see your Facebook or LinkedIn Page posts.
              Includes target audience settings
              Includes target audience settings
              Includes target audience settings
              Empower collaboration through conversation, mentions, and notifications on your social posts.
              Includes internal comments*
              Includes internal comments*
              Includes internal comments
              Create a custom link in bio page to drive traffic from social to your websites.
              Includes link in bio tool (hootbio)
              Includes link in bio tool (hootbio)
              Use Bulk Composer to schedule and publish up to 350 posts at once by uploading a .csv file.
              Includes bulk scheduling
              Includes bulk scheduling
              Shorten links (Ow.ly links) to keep posts tidy and save on your caption character count.
              Includes link shortening and tracking
              Includes link shortening and tracking
              Includes link shortening and tracking
              Use unlimited vanity URLs (sold separately) in your posts to brand your links and track metrics. Use unlimited vanity URLs (sold separately) in your posts to brand your links and track metrics.
              Includes custom-branded urls (vanity urls)
              Includes custom-branded urls (vanity urls)
              Set up link setting presets to automatically shorten and track links.
              Includes automated link tracking and shortening
              Includes automated link tracking and shortening
              Use the Bitly link shortening and management platform with Hootsuite.
              Includes integrate with bitly
              Includes integrate with bitly
              Pause your scheduled posts to revise, edit, or reschedule for later.
              Includes suspend scheduled posts
              Includes suspend scheduled posts
              Optimize your images and videos with built-in editing and sizing tools without leaving Hootsuite.
              Includes digital media editing
              Includes digital media editing
              Includes digital media editing
              Streamline your workflow by storing approved post templates and images within Hootsuite for easy access and reuse.
              Includes asset and content library
              Includes asset and content library
              Includes asset and content library
              Measure and compare campaign performance using predefined tags on all posts.
              Includes outbound message tagging
              Includes outbound message tagging
              Keep your brand voice consistent by allowing team members to approve posts before publishing.
              Includes approval workflows

              Analytics

              Pick and choose from hundreds of metrics across your networks and easily display them in ways that matter most to your team.
              Includes customizable reports and templates
              Includes customizable reports and templates
              Track social performance across networks with pre-designed report templates, including audience growth and post engagement reports.
              Includes select report templates
              Includes select report templates
              Includes select report templates
              Find out how every post is performing with detailed metrics. View and sort posts by performance to easily see what's performing best.
              Includes post performance reports
              Includes post performance reports
              Includes post performance reports
              A side-by-side comparison of the most important metrics for all your social networks.
              Includes multiple networks reporting
              Includes multiple networks reporting
              Includes multiple networks reporting
              Discover how you compare with others in your industry and find smart new ways to improve.
              Includes industry benchmarking
              Includes industry benchmarking
              Includes industry benchmarking
              Compare your social media performance against your competitors. Choose your own watchlist to track follower growth, posting frequency, and more.
              5 competitors
              20 competitors
              20 competitors
              See when to post on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube based on your audience data and goal.
              Includes best times to publish charts
              Includes best times to publish charts
              Includes best times to publish charts
              View a weekly or monthly snapshot of your social media performance across Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
              Includes social performance score
              Includes social performance score
              Includes social performance score
              Get insights and recommendations to improve your social performance score and drive more impact from social.
              Includes personalized recommendations
              Includes personalized recommendations
              Includes personalized recommendations
              Track team metrics to monitor customer response and resolution times.
              Includes team productivity reporting
              Includes team productivity reporting
              Leave notes on reports to ask team members questions, provide context, or highlight specific results.
              Includes analytics report notes
              Includes analytics report notes
              Add your brand logo or image on your analytics reports.
              Includes add logo or image to report
              Includes add logo or image to report
              Export your analytics reports in .pdf or .ppt or email them to team member with a Hootsuite account.
              Includes basic report exporting
              Includes basic report exporting
              Includes basic report exporting
              Automatically set up an emailed report schedule to keep track of important metrics.
              Includes basic report scheduling
              Includes basic report scheduling
              Includes basic report scheduling
              Export your analytics reports in .csv or .xlsx.
              Includes advanced report exporting
              Includes advanced report exporting
              Share reports with others in your organization within Hootsuite to monitor the same data and collaborate on it in real-time.
              Includes share analytics reports within hootsuite*
              Includes share analytics reports within hootsuite*
              Send analytics reports to an external email address on a set schedule.
              Includes export to an external email
              Includes export to an external email
              See how much return you're generating from each post or network with return on investment (ROI) reporting for paid and organic.
              Includes roi reporting and analysis

              Messaging and customer service

              Manage public and private social media conversations across social networks in one place.
              Includes all-in-one centralized inbox
              Includes all-in-one centralized inbox
              Includes all-in-one centralized inbox
              Set up automated DMs so that when a user comments a specific keyword on your Instagram post, they automatically receive a DM.
              Includes dm automations
              Includes dm automations
              Includes dm automations
              Use saved replies to quickly respond to common customer messages.
              Includes saved replies
              Includes saved replies
              Set up auto-responses based on keywords and your business hours to save time and keep your inbox tidy.
              Includes automated message responses
              Includes automated message responses
              Assign messages to a specific agent or team to route them to experts and provide customers with consistent experiences.
              Includes assign messages to teammates*
              Includes assign messages to teammates*
              Includes assign messages to teammates*
              Use tags to assign conversations, analyze themes, and automate assigning based on tags and rules you created to optimize workflow.
              Includes tags and tag automations
              Includes tags and tag automations
              Use topics help group, route, and prioritize conversations in the queue.
              Includes topics and topic automations
              Includes topics and topic automations
              Control the conversations that teams have access to so that team members can resolve conversations more efficiently.
              Includes teams settings*
              Includes teams settings*
              Includes teams settings*
              Easily search to find conversations, keywords in messages, or contacts.
              Includes inbox search
              Includes inbox search
              Add and view internal notes for other agents about a conversation or contact. Internal notes are not viewable to customers
              Includes conversation and contact notes
              Includes conversation and contact notes
              Includes conversation and contact notes
              Automatically or manually conceal sensitive information, including a customer's personally identifiable information (PII), in Inbox.
              Includes message masking
              Includes message masking
              Includes message masking
              View a customer's conversation history across networks and see if they've been working with another agent.
              Includes cross-channel conversation history
              Includes cross-channel conversation history
              Set your business hours to create auto-responses for times your agents are available or unavailable. Plus, calculate first response times and service-level agreements (SLAs).
              Includes set your business hours
              Includes set your business hours
              Avoid collision (multiple agents responding to the same message at once) by seeing if another teammate owns a response or is already answering the message ("is typing").
              Includes agent collision avoidance*
              Includes agent collision avoidance*
              Includes agent collision avoidance*
              Engage and collaborate with other agents with agent chat within Hootsuite. Internal chats are not viewable to customers.
              Includes chat with other agents*
              Includes chat with other agents*
              Auto-resolve conversations based on rules you set. (After set amount of time, if a contact responds with "goodbye," and more).
              Includes configurable auto-resolve conversations
              Includes configurable auto-resolve conversations
              Prompt agents to select a reason or topic or leave a comment when they resolve conversations.
              Includes resolve reasons
              Includes resolve reasons
              Auto-assign messages to the right individuals so customers get quicker responses from the right people.
              Includes skill-based routing*
              Includes skill-based routing*
              Measure customer satisfaction by sending CSAT surveys in a customer’s language after a conversation.
              Includes customer service surveys and notifications
              Includes customer service surveys and notifications
              Create and export .csv file reports with up to 18 months of your inbox data.
              Includes data export
              Includes data export
              Build stronger relationships with customers by building custom contact attributes, saving cross-channel conversation histories, connecting to your CRM, and grouping contacts together.
              Includes build complete contact profiles
              Includes build complete contact profiles
              Provide 24/7 support for high-volume questions with a generative AI chatbot.
              Includes generative ai chatbot
              Connect Salesforce Service Cloud with Hootsuite to share customer insights and interaction history, streamline workflows, and automate tasks.
              Includes salesforce integration
              Automatically generate AI-powered smart replies that your agents can use to create on-brand, context-aware responses to social media comments, mentions, and messages.
              Includes ai-powered smart replies
              Track team metrics to monitor customer response and resolution times.
              Includes inbox team productivity reporting

              Social listening

              Search trends and mentions from the past 7 days across select websites and social media channels.
              Includes quick search (7 days)
              Includes quick search (7 days)
              Includes quick search (7 days)
              Search trends and mentions from the past 30 days across 150 million websites and 30 social media channels.
              Includes quick search (30 days)
              Includes quick search (30 days)
              View trending topics by interest or use Quick Search to see what people are talking about right now. Plus, set up search streams to monitor trends and surface content to share on social.
              Includes discover trending topics
              Includes discover trending topics
              Includes discover trending topics
              Compare how your brand name or a specific topic shows up online vs. competitors or competing topics. Benchmark sentiment, mention volume, engagement, and more.
              2
              5
              5
              Analyze extensive data and conversations with condensed summaries in an easy-to-read format. Blue Silk™ AI is a proprietary AI designed specifically for social media listening.
              Includes blue silk™ ai summaries
              Includes blue silk™ ai summaries
              Includes blue silk™ ai summaries
              Uncover the emotional tone behind brand and topic mentions, helping you understand the emotions driving engagement.
              Includes sentiment analysis
              Includes sentiment analysis
              Includes sentiment analysis
              Detect your visual brand presence online, including logos in images, photos, and videos.
              Includes image recognition
              Includes image recognition
              Includes image recognition
              Detect peaks in volume, engagement, and reach over time and gain insight into the reasons behind the increased activity.
              Includes peak detection
              Includes peak detection
              Includes peak detection
              See how your search results change over time, with up to 13 months of historical data.
              Includes benchmarking
              Search news websites, newsletters, blogs, forums, Facebook, X, BlueSky, YouTube, Quora, and podcasts.
              Includes basic data sources
              Includes basic data sources
              Includes basic data sources
              Easily export attractive reports in .pdf or PowerPoint format to share with team members.
              Includes results exporting
              Includes results exporting
              Includes results exporting
              AI forecasts 90-day trends in conversation volume and engagement for any brand or topic.
              Includes forecasting
              Includes forecasting
              Search trends, mentions, and data from the past 13 months.
              Includes historical data (13 months)
              Search trends and mentions across all basic data sources plus Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, Reddit, BlueSky, Mixcloud, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Pinterest, Ekşi Sözlük, Twitch, Disqus, Line, and more.
              Includes advanced data sources
              Get notified about new and critical mentions on the web, social media, newspaper articles, forums, blogs, and more.
              Includes alerts
              Schedule reports for your saved searches.
              Includes scheduled reports

              Campaign and ad management

              Publish your ad campaigns and paid content on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and Reddit.
              Includes social ads publishing and scheduling
              Includes social ads publishing and scheduling
              Includes social ads publishing and scheduling
              Analyze and report on your paid ads for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.
              Includes social ads analytics and reporting
              Includes social ads analytics and reporting
              Includes social ads analytics and reporting
              Turn top-performing organic posts into paid ads by boosting them within Hootsuite. Boost Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn posts within Hootsuite.
              Includes boost posts across networks
              Includes boost posts across networks
              Includes boost posts across networks
              Turn top-performing organic posts into paid ads by auto-boosting them within Hootsuite. Boost your Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn ads by setting criteria that determines which posts to automatically boost for you.
              Includes automatically boost posts
              Includes automatically boost posts
              Includes automatically boost posts

              Get more out of social media

              Empower employees to share your posts across their own social networks.
              Includes employee advocacy
              Understand, improve, and showcase the business value of social media.
              Includes advanced analytics for social attribution
              Empower your teams with Hootsuite’s social and messaging engagement platform.
              Includes advanced inbox for social customer care
              Monitor data across more than 150 million sources and 187 languages, so you can spot and act on opportunities faster. Set up reports and real-time data alerts to stay on top of critical mentions.
              Includes listening solutions powered by talkwalker
              Provide 24/7 support for high-volume questions with a generative AI chatbot.
              Includes generative ai chatbot
              Monitor brand reviews alongside social mentions in Hootsuite.
              Includes monitor brand reviews
              Connect Salesforce Service Cloud with Hootsuite to share customer insights and interaction history, streamline workflows, and automate tasks.
              Includes salesforce integration

              Access and security

              Control which features and social accounts your team members have access to.
              Includes user access permissions*
              Includes user access permissions*
              Includes user access permissions*
              Set custom user permissions to control which features and social accounts your team members have access to.
              Includes custom user access permissions*
              Get access to all your Hootsuite products with one username and password.
              Includes single sign-on (sso)
              Integrate with compliance software for automated risk management.
              Includes compliance integrations

              Training and success

              Get resources that help you use Hootsuite to achieve your business objectives on social.
              Includes hootsuite services - standard
              The ultimate service for organizations to get more from social. Get 1:1 coaching, customized onboarding, full access to Hootsuite Academy, and more.
              Includes hootsuite services - premier
              Consulting, customized training, and specialized onboarding.
              Includes customized consulting and training

              3,800+ five-star reviews ★★★★★

              Collection of G2 software awards and badges from Spring 2025 including Most Loved, Top 50, Best Usability, and Top Rated honors

              Hootsuite cut our team's workload in half! We love Hootsuite for reporting, tracking ad performance, creating relationships with customers for our clients, and how easy it is to use.
              Hannah Sanderson
              Hannah Sanderson
              Digital Communications Coordinator and Graphic Designer
              VAZZO Creative

              Frequently asked questions

              You'll have 30 days free to test out Hootsuite. At the end of your trial, regular billing begins and you'll be charged. You can avoid charges by canceling any time before your trial ends.

              We accept Visa, Mastercard, Discover credit cards, JCB, and PayPal, and for the annual Enterprise plan, we can invoice you. Invoices can be paid by credit card, check, wire, or ACH.

              Once you’ve reached your monthly ad spend limit, you’ll receive a notification that you have the option to upgrade your Hootsuite plan in order to continue to maximize the impact of your posts.

              Hootsuite pricing is tiered based on your plan type.

              Paid plans start at for a Standard plan and range up to for an Advanced plan. We offer a 25% discount for users who skip a trial and start a paid plan immediately.

              Custom solutions are available for Enterprise organizations, which have their own unique pricing structure.

              Yes, you'll receive an email notification to warn you. You can cancel any time during your free trial to avoid any charges.

              Social accounts are profiles on social media (such as an Instagram account, your personal Twitter account, or a Facebook Page). With Hootsuite, you can post or schedule to and analyze the performance of multiple accounts from one dashboard.

              Let’s say you choose our Standard Plan. You could manage up to ten different accounts from one dashboard — for example, five Facebook pages and five Instagram profiles. You can share access to these accounts by adding team members, helping everyone work together.

              Yes, we offer a discounted rate for nonprofits on some plans. See if your organization qualifies by applying here.