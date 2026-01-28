LLM Insights
AI Classifiers in Inbox automatically categorize and route messages, allowing teams to prioritize high-impact conversations and accelerate response workflows.February 26, 2026
Conversation Clusters now support multiple languages within a single cluster, helping you track discussions at a global level.January 21, 2026
Browse all product updates
- February 26, 2026
AI Classifiers in Inbox
AI Classifiers in Inbox automatically categorize and route messages, allowing teams to prioritize high-impact conversations and accelerate response workflows.
- February 26, 2026
Inbox Conversation routing
Inbox Conversation Routing keeps all customer messages in one place, so you always see the full conversation, no matter where it started.
- February 24, 2026
New ‘Following and Joined date’ for X and ‘Subscribers’ for YouTube
You can now leverage new X and YouTube author metrics -including Joined Date, Following count, and Subscriber data- to gain deeper audience context and drive more granular sorting, scoring, and reporting across your listening workflows.
- February 17, 2026
Talkwalker Reports scheduling
Report scheduling makes it easy to automatically send reports at your desired date and time, on your chosen frequency, without any manual effort.
- February 17, 2026
Mobile-Per-Network Editing
Mobile Per-Network-Editing lets you tailor posts for each social network directly on your phone so you can publish confidently.
- February 13, 2026
Customisable Resolve Reasons in Inbox
Greater flexibility to customize the Inbox and create numerous custom resolve reasons allows you to align the tool with your specific workflows and gain deeper insights into customer conversations.
- February 2, 2026
More columns added to Posts Tables in Analytics Reports
You can now enjoy full alignment between metrics in Posts Table widgets, allowing you to compare identical data points across all social networks within your Reports for a more consistent performance overview.
- January 28, 2026
Filter ‘X’ comments by post type
You can now filter ‘X’ comments by organic or paid post type in Hootsuite.
- January 28, 2026
LLM Insights
Talkwalker’s LLM Insights give you visibility into how your brand and your competitor’s brands appear across AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.
- January 27, 2026
OwlyGPT in Create
Your new live copy editor now lives directly in Create as a persistent side panel, helping you create and optimize posts without leaving your workflow.
- January 21, 2026
Multilingual Conversation Clusters
Conversation Clusters now support multiple languages within a single cluster, helping you track discussions at a global level.
- January 21, 2026
Google My Business New Features
Manage and respond to Google My Business reviews more easily with two new enhancements in Hootsuite.
- January 14, 2026
Truth Social Data in Talkwalker & Hootsuite Listening
Monitor Truth Social public posts and engagement metrics alongside your other social channels for a unified view of the conversation.
- January 7, 2026
X Previews Enhancements
Review your posts with confidence using enhanced previews that reflect exactly how your X posts will look live. Verify captions, images, and link previews as you draft to publish faster and more accurately.
- January 7, 2026
Canva Integration in Hootsuite
Canva tools in Hootsuite are now easier to find and use in Create so you can get to designing faster. The updated Design with Canva experience lets you create and publish visuals in one seamless workflow from start to finish.