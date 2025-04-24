Skip to content

Helping organizations unlock the value of their social media relationships since 2008

Hootsuite started in 2008 when our founder’s digital marketing agency needed a tool to manage social media. We couldn’t find what we needed—so we built it ourselves. We crowd-sourced a name (Hootsuite!), duct-taped it to the front door, and hit 100,000 users by that summer. We haven’t looked back since.

Book a demoStart your free trial

All the best brands on social media use Hootsuite

  • University of Chicago logo
  • Adobe
  • JetBlue
  • U-haul logo
University of Chicago logo
Adobe
JetBlue
200K+
users
6K+
enterprise customers
15+
years of excellence

Ushering in a new era of social media performance 

Hootsuite pioneered the social media management category in 2008, and has been leading the global social space ever since.

Today, Hootsuite is the social media performance engine that helps organizations unlock the value of their social media relationships, by turning social insights into clear action and measurable business impact. 

With unparalleled expertise in social marketing, social listening, employee advocacy, and social customer service, Hootsuite is the trusted choice for hundreds of thousands of customers, from small businesses to the largest in the world. 

Nasdaq billboard in Times Square displays Hootsuite's G2 Best Software award, with soccer imagery on adjacent screen and award badges below

Hootsuite is G2's #1 best software product for 2026

Our customers ranked us #1 across multiple G2 categories this year, including Best Software Products and Best Marketing Products. G2 is one of the largest independent software review platforms, driven by verified customer reviews.

Learn more

Take it from real users: Hootsuite is a must-have

G2 logo
Our customers love us
See what real users have to say about Hootsuite.
reviewStar
reviewStar
reviewStar
reviewStar
reviewStar
Apr 24, 2025
“Hootsuite makes my life 10x easier!”
“I work with a series of gyms and franchises and I love that Hootsuite allows me to post on all of my individual platforms but also allows me to cross promote when I need to! The option to customize my captions for each p...”
Read the full review
Courtney W.
Courtney W.
Social Media Manager
Read the full review

Inclusion is the heart of what we do

We’re building a diverse, inclusive, results-oriented culture, one that encourages people to be who they are and creates an environment where all employees have the opportunity to excel.

To guide us in all we do, we live by six guiding principles.

Step Up

Dare to go beyond the expected to achieve greatness.

One Team

Make Hootsuite a place we soar together by respecting each other's individuality, building trust, and showing up for the team.

Customer Obsessed

Focus relentlessly on helping our customers succeed.

Go Fast, Be Agile

Widen our competitive advantage by committing to speed and simplicity over perfection and complexity.

Play to win

Commit to building an incredible, profitable company for our customers, our employees, and our stakeholders.

Neighbors and Allies

Give back to our communities and be an ally.

In 2008, social had just started to change everything and companies were trying to make sense of its impact. We prototyped a tool to manage multiple networks from one dashboard and while the idea was simple, it caught on—fast. 15 years later, Hootsuite now has customers in 200+ countries and offices worldwide.
Ryan Holmes
Ryan Holmes
Founder
Hootsuite

Real actions lead to real results

Our leadership

Solid execution starts with brilliant vision. Meet the fearless executive team and board of directors at the helm of Hootsuite.

Learn more

Our DEI commitment

We strive to make everyone feel welcomed, valued, and empowered to do their best work without compromising who they are.

Learn more

Our social impact

We strive to positively impact our employees, customers, neighborhoods, communities, and our environment.

Learn more

Put social media to work for your business

Book a demo