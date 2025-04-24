Helping organizations unlock the value of their social media relationships since 2008
Hootsuite started in 2008 when our founder’s digital marketing agency needed a tool to manage social media. We couldn’t find what we needed—so we built it ourselves. We crowd-sourced a name (Hootsuite!), duct-taped it to the front door, and hit 100,000 users by that summer. We haven’t looked back since.
All the best brands on social media use Hootsuite
Ushering in a new era of social media performance
Hootsuite pioneered the social media management category in 2008, and has been leading the global social space ever since.
Today, Hootsuite is the social media performance engine that helps organizations unlock the value of their social media relationships, by turning social insights into clear action and measurable business impact.
With unparalleled expertise in social marketing, social listening, employee advocacy, and social customer service, Hootsuite is the trusted choice for hundreds of thousands of customers, from small businesses to the largest in the world.
Hootsuite is G2's #1 best software product for 2026
Our customers ranked us #1 across multiple G2 categories this year, including Best Software Products and Best Marketing Products. G2 is one of the largest independent software review platforms, driven by verified customer reviews.
Take it from real users: Hootsuite is a must-have
Inclusion is the heart of what we do
We’re building a diverse, inclusive, results-oriented culture, one that encourages people to be who they are and creates an environment where all employees have the opportunity to excel.
To guide us in all we do, we live by six guiding principles.
Step Up
Dare to go beyond the expected to achieve greatness.
One Team
Make Hootsuite a place we soar together by respecting each other's individuality, building trust, and showing up for the team.
Customer Obsessed
Focus relentlessly on helping our customers succeed.
Go Fast, Be Agile
Widen our competitive advantage by committing to speed and simplicity over perfection and complexity.
Play to win
Commit to building an incredible, profitable company for our customers, our employees, and our stakeholders.
Neighbors and Allies
Give back to our communities and be an ally.
In 2008, social had just started to change everything and companies were trying to make sense of its impact. We prototyped a tool to manage multiple networks from one dashboard and while the idea was simple, it caught on—fast. 15 years later, Hootsuite now has customers in 200+ countries and offices worldwide.
Real actions lead to real results
Our leadership
Solid execution starts with brilliant vision. Meet the fearless executive team and board of directors at the helm of Hootsuite.
Our DEI commitment
We strive to make everyone feel welcomed, valued, and empowered to do their best work without compromising who they are.
Our social impact
We strive to positively impact our employees, customers, neighborhoods, communities, and our environment.