Hootsuite features: Everything you need to grow fast on social media
Millions of users have trusted Hootsuite to get more followers and grow their business online. How? With tons of time-saving social media marketing solutions and features that make it easy to win on social media.
What does Hootsuite do?
(The better question: What doesn’t it do?)
When it comes to social media management, Hootsuite does all the heavy lifting for you — from creating and scheduling content to measuring results and improving performance. It’s your all-in-one performance engine for creating, managing, and sharpening your social media strategy.
Publishing: Create better content in half the time
Create, schedule, and publish content to all your social media networks in one place. Overcome creative block with our AI writer and post idea generator. Save even more time with stunning templates and easy collaboration and approval tools.
Hootsuite publishing features
Social media scheduler, OwlyWriter AI (caption generator, content ideas, hashtag generator, and more), best times to post, Canva templates, bulk post scheduling, and more
Engagement: Grow your brand and keep customers happy
Hootsuite’s social media engagement solutions help marketers connect with their audience and grow their brand. For customer service teams, the tools make it easy to respond fast and improve customer satisfaction. And team collaboration features make it easy for social media managers and customer support to work together more efficiently.
Hootsuite engagement features
Monitoring and listening streams, Inbox for private and public messaging, auto-responder, saved replies, automated tagging and assignments, Inbox analytics, and more.
Social listening: Track what people are saying — and how they feel — about your brand
Track trends and monitor topics, mentions, and hashtags to see brand sentiment and get ideas for what to post. Blue Silk AI™ condenses complex data down to easy-to-read summaries and detects brand mentions in photos, videos, and gifs.
Hootsuite social listening features
Search and compare trends, hashtags, topics, and events across social media and millions of websites; Monitor brand sentiment, detect peaks, predict trends, compare topics, and get scheduled reports and alerts
Analytics: See what’s working and how to improve
Make more strategic decisions every time you post with in-depth social media analytics tools. Maximize engagement by seeing the best time to post based on your audience and goals. Hootsuite Analytics will even show you industry benchmarks to see how you’re doing compared to your peers.
Hootsuite social media analytics features
Post performance reports, Sentiment reporting, Industry benchmarks, Report scheduling and exporting, Custom reports
Advertising: Get more out of every ad dollar
Manage your paid social media ads alongside your organic content in an attractive social media calendar. Side-by-side reporting lets you determine which posts are working and which aren’t. Automatically convert your top-performers into ads with Hootsuite Boost.
Hootsuite social advertising features
Social ads analytics, Social ads management, Boost your organic content
Integrations: Bring all your marketing tools to a single tab
Go ahead and close those tabs, because Hootsuite brings all your trusty tools into one place. Integrate your CRM, project management software, Slack, Teams, Vidyard, Upfluence, Adobe, Widen, Google My Business, and so much more.
Hootsuite integrations
Salesforce, Mailchimp, HubSpot, Marketo, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Monday.com, Wrike, Asana, Airtable, Basecamp, Dropbox, Google My Business, Google Translate, Zapier, Dribbble, Figma, Lately AI, Proofpoint, and more
Build an entirely customized dashboard with Hootsuite Enterprise
Hootsuite Enterprise is fully customizable to your brand’s needs. Enhance your plan with the industry’s most advanced social media performance tools — available only for Enterprise users.
Advanced Inbox
Automate your DMs, comments, and mentions and elevate your social customer service strategy. Cut back on response time and measure success.
Advanced social
listening
Simplify your customer research and track brand sentiment with advanced social listening.
Advanced analytics
Compare apples to apples with your paid and organic campaigns. Plus, tie your social results to web traffic with GA4 and Adobe Analytics.
Employee
advocacy
Empower employees to share your posts across their own social networks with Hootsuite Amplify.
Review
management
Monitor brand reviews alongside social mentions in Hootsuite. Track reviews across the web and share to your social networks in a few taps.
UGC and influencer management
Manage user-generated content and influencer relationships right from the Hootsuite dashboard with TINT and Upfluence.
Everything you need to win on social media in one dashboard
Not sure if Hootsuite has what you need to reach your goals on social? Sign up today and try it out for free. No commitment required.