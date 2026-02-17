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Reputation management that keeps you in control of the narrative

Protect your brand’s reputation effortlessly with real-time mention alerts, review management, and proactive sentiment tracking. It’s all in Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI.

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20%
Hydro-Québec improved its brand reputation score by 20% using Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI to track user sentiment.
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94%
Bayes Business School used Hootsuite to track rebrand response and found that 94% of people viewed it positively.
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55%
Yves Rocher reached a 54.9% positive brand sentiment — the highest among all competitors in the category — using Talkwalker.
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Track brand health, sentiment, and emerging risks
across millions of sources

Managing your brand’s reputation shouldn’t feel reactive. Create a crisis prevention forcefield with industry-leading data, real-time monitoring, and advanced AI.

Stay in control of your brand’s messaging with real-time alerts. Get notifications when mentions spike, sentiment shifts, or unusual conversation patterns begin to emerge.

Hootsuite analyzes millions of conversation hubs — social media, news, blogs, forums, video, and even review sites — to provide a holistic view of sentiment at any given moment.

Reputation is relative, so knowing where you rank is critical. Directly compare your brand’s share of voice, sentiment, visibility, and media resonance against top competitors to see how you stack up.

Brand reputation management doesn’t have to involve hours of analysis. With Blue Silk™ AI and Yeti co-pilot, you can turn millions of data points into digestible summaries, trend forecasts, and action plans — instantly.

Hootsuite brand engagement dashboard showing performance metrics with colored bar graphs ranging from 37% to 64% and social media comments
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You have to hear what people are saying in order to understand what may read as tone deaf … It’s about informing key decision-makers so everyone’s on the same page.
Timea Gaines
Communications Consultant
Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine

The business reputation management platform that serves your entire organization

Online reputation management has never been simpler. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI comes with everything your org needs to strengthen its reputation. 

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Media monitoring: Get a full view of your brand’s reputation across all media

Leverage real-time sentiment insights, media impact scoring, and competitive benchmarking to see exactly how your brand is being perceived. With a unified view of all channels, you’ll always know where conversations are building — and where your reputation is at risk.

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Crisis management: Respond before hiccups turn into crises

Stay on top of unusual spikes in mentions, negative sentiment shifts, and fast-moving narratives. With AI-powered anomaly detection, real-time alerts, impact tracking, and timeline analysis, you’ll always know if a crisis is unfolding.

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Review management: Mitigate negativity and amplify positivity

Monitor reviews from major platforms in one place to understand how customers truly feel about your products, services, and brand experience. Hootsuite aggregates ratings, sentiment, and themes so you can quickly spot patterns, address issues, and boost positive feedback. 

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Customer care: Improve customer satisfaction and reduce response times

Speed up response times and personalize every customer interaction with a unified, AI-enhanced social media inbox. Automations, smart replies, and skill-based routing help your team work faster, while CSAT scoring and real-time insights keep satisfaction high. 

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Compliance and security: Reduce risk and protect information

Security is critical to a strong corporate reputation management strategy. Keep your record clean with compliance and security integrations like Proofpoint, built-in workflow automation tools, and features that safeguard your customers’ personally identifiable information (PII).

Track, predict, and respond to emerging narratives with a single tool

The best online reputation management tools shouldn’t just alert you of risk — they should help you turn positive feedback into opportunities.

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Crisis detection and alerts

Find out when negativity is bubbling, when sentiment is changing, and when to put your brand reputation plan into action.

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Brand sentiment analysis

Understand how audiences truly feel about your brand with AI-powered sentiment analysis. Monitor shifts in perception and track brand health over time.

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Earned media measurement

Measure the reach, engagement, and impact of media coverage and PR campaigns. Quantify earned media value and demonstrate the impact of communications initiatives.

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Visual social listening

Detect brand mentions in images, video, and audio — because threats to your reputation don’t just happen in text. 

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Share of voice analysis

Benchmark your brand against competitors and track your presence in key conversations online, on social media, and even on LLMs like ChatGPT and Claude.

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Competitive benchmarking

Compare your brand’s sentiment, visibility, share of voice, themes, and media resonance against key competitors.

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AI-powered risk insights

Leverage predictive analytics to identify emerging threats, trending narratives, and potential risks before they grow.

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Demographic insights

Know the demographics of the people driving the conversation — age, interests, job role, and more — to tailor your responses effectively.

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Peak detection

Automatically identify unusual spikes in volume, reach, or engagement so you can investigate fast-moving stories immediately.

“Talkwalker brings real-time data and the ability to respond extremely fast, providing a speed that is vital for effective reputation and crisis management.”
Bengin Korkmaz 
Chief Manager of Open Source Intelligence
DIE PR-BERATER

Insights and resources

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Brand reputation management: 10 strategies to avoid damage

Get tips for how to protect your brand’s reputation — and know what to avoid — on the Hootsuite blog.

Read more →
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8 must-haves of a smart social media governance plan

Learn how to build a social media governance strategy to protect your brand no matter what social throws your way.

Read more →
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Social media compliance in regulated industries: Our latest guide

Keep your organization risk-averse with this complete social media compliance guide. 

Read more →

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Corporate reputation management is the practice of monitoring and influencing how the public, customers, investors, and employees perceive your brand. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI helps by providing real-time media monitoring, sentiment analysis, and issue detection across all channels — so you can protect your corporate image and respond quickly to emerging risks.

Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI monitors brand reputation by tracking millions of conversations across social media, news, blogs, forums, and review sites in real time. Blue Silk™ AI analyzes sentiment, detects unusual spikes in activity, and highlights emerging risks before they escalate. With unified dashboards, competitive benchmarking, and automated alerts, you get a complete, always-on view of how your brand is being perceived across every channel.

Brand reputation compliance refers to ensuring that your brand communications, actions, and public perception align with industry regulations, internal standards, and stakeholder expectations. Hootsuite supports reputation compliance by monitoring regulated conversations, surfacing potential risk signals, and providing verifiable analytics on sentiment and media impact. This helps teams maintain trust, meet compliance obligations, and respond quickly to reputational threats.

The best reputation management software offers real-time monitoring, accurate sentiment analysis, issue detection, and deep cross-channel insights. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI is considered a leader because it combines enterprise-grade data coverage with powerful AI, enabling brands to detect risks early, benchmark performance, and make informed decisions. With comprehensive media monitoring, competitive analysis, and flexible reporting, Talkwalker gives teams everything they need to protect and strengthen their reputation.

Yes. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI is a top-rated reputation management software for agencies and service providers. Customize dashboards and exports with your own branding to deliver professional, client-ready insights. Present media monitoring, sentiment analysis, competitive benchmarks, and crisis insights under your own brand.

Social media threat monitoring identifies early warning signs of crises, including negative sentiment spikes, harmful content, misinformation, or fast-moving narratives. With real-time alerts, brands can respond before potential issues escalate.

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Take control of your brand story before someone else does

Get a personalized demo to see exactly how Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI can help you safeguard your brand’s reputation.

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