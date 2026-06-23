Hootsuite Standard is ideal for individuals, small businesses, and growing brands that need a complete social media management solution without advanced approvals, routing, or team workflows. It’s ideal for social media beginners, intermediate users, and even seasoned pros who want to minimize hop-scotching between a dozen open tabs every day.

It can help time-strapped social pros save time with unlimited post scheduling, a centralized inbox for all your messages, social listening for tracking trends and mentions, and valuable reporting tools that tell you how to replicate your best-performing posts for fast growth. It can also help you create and monitor your social media ads — all in the same place.

Another cool thing about Hootsuite Standard? It’s built to grow with you. Start at one user and add more as your team grows (because with our help, it’s bound to).