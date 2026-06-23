Turn social posts into dollar signs with Hootsuite Standard
Plan, create, schedule, engage, monitor, and measure from one AI-first social platform. Hootsuite Standard gives you the essential tools to stay ahead on social media.
What you get with Hootsuite Standard
Manage 10 social media accounts
Post, schedule, and analyze up to 10 social media accounts with Hootsuite Standard. Need more? Try Hootsuite Professional.
Schedule
unlimited posts
Hootsuite doesn’t limit how many posts you can schedule. Set up an entire month, week, or year’s worth of content in one sitting.
Create content
faster
Generate post ideas, captions, and images, then publish them across your social networks.
Doing social solo? We can help.
Spend less time managing social and more time growing it. Schedule content, track performance, monitor trends, and automate repetitive tasks from one place.
Schedule posts to all your social networks at once or customize content for each network. You won’t miss out on any engagement, since Hootsuite tells you exactly when to hit publish to get the most likes, comments, and reach.
Boost your social performance with analytics reports that show you how you’re doing across all your social networks. View post engagement, get performance highlights, benchmark against up to five competitors, and more.
Hootsuite’s AI writing tool instantly creates captions, generates images, and transforms trends into fresh posts.
DMs piling up? Keep your inbox tidy with a single, centralized inbox for all your public and private messages across networks. Plus, add conversation and contact notes to keep important context close at hand.
Hootsuite makes social media management a breeze. The ability to schedule posts in advance…saves so much time and allows me to enjoy my weekends without having to worry about our social channels.
Bring your entire social media strategy to one dashboard
Creating, posting, and watching your social stats skyrocket. It’s all part of the Hootsuite Standard experience.
Track the performance of every post (and prove your impact)
Measure performance across every network, benchmark against competitors and industry peers, uncover your top-performing content, and get personalized recommendations to improve results.
Monitor what people are saying about your brand or competitors
Strategize smarter by knowing what people are saying and how they feel about your brand. Search the past seven days for mentions of your company, competitors, relevant topics, and hashtags. Plus, use AI to summarize data, detect peaks, and analyze sentiment.
Engage with your audience on a whole new level
Hootsuite makes it easier than ever to reply to messages, hop into public conversations, and manage comments. Streamline replies and engage across Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn with Hootsuite Standard.
Work smarter with an AI teammate for social media management
Ask natural-language questions about your content performance, competitors, audience, or social trends. Wisdom helps you uncover insights, summarize findings, and discover your next best move without digging through dashboards.
More Hootsuite Standard features
Hootsuite is more than a publishing tool. It's a connected social media workspace that helps you create content, engage your audience, monitor trends, and measure performance from one place.
AI-powered content creation
Generate post ideas, captions, hashtags, and images in seconds with built-in AI tools designed for social marketers.
Best time to post for your goal
See exactly when to post on each social media network to increase engagement, drive traffic, build awareness, or extend reach.
Premade report templates
Prove the value of your hard work with social media report templates. Show performance highlights, engagement, audience insights, and more.
Trending topics in your industry
Monitor what people are chatting about in your industry and get ideas for what to post. Then have AI instantly create trending content.
All the best brands on social media use Hootsuite
Discover what Hootsuite can do for you
How Stuckey’s boosted online sales by 750%
See how a legendary American candy company used Hootsuite to increase online sales by 750%.
Read Hootsuite customer reviews
Our customers call Hootsuite a “game-changer” and a “life-saver” for a reason.
How Apricotton drove a 108% increase in sales in two weeks
Get the scoop on how one small business used Hootsuite to spark social growth at warp speed.
Frequently asked questions
Hootsuite Standard is ideal for individuals, small businesses, and growing brands that need a complete social media management solution without advanced approvals, routing, or team workflows. It’s ideal for social media beginners, intermediate users, and even seasoned pros who want to minimize hop-scotching between a dozen open tabs every day.
It can help time-strapped social pros save time with unlimited post scheduling, a centralized inbox for all your messages, social listening for tracking trends and mentions, and valuable reporting tools that tell you how to replicate your best-performing posts for fast growth. It can also help you create and monitor your social media ads — all in the same place.
Another cool thing about Hootsuite Standard? It’s built to grow with you. Start at one user and add more as your team grows (because with our help, it’s bound to).
Need more options? Compare all Hootsuite plans.
Hootsuite Standard is not ideal for those who need to manage more than 10 social accounts or those who need in-depth social listening, more advanced publishing, or more sophisticated collaboration features. It’s also not the best option for businesses with more high-volume messaging needs.
But don’t worry — we’ve got plans for everyone here at Hootsuite.
If that sounds like you, you may be a candidate for Hootsuite Professional, Advanced, or Enterprise.
Hootsuite Standard Analytics helps you see why some posts do better than others, tells you the best time to post for your specific audience, and saves you a ton of time pulling data. (Subtext: it helps you get your boss on board with your next big idea).
With Hootsuite Standard analytics, you can:
Track paid and organic social media metrics for Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.
See the best time to post based on your goal and network, and automatically schedule posts to go live at that time.
Benchmark your performance against your competitors. Hootsuite Standard users can compare five competitors at once.
The great thing about Hootsuite Standard is that you don’t have to upgrade to get social listening (Lumen). It includes access to Lumen, the social listening tool that helps you monitor brand mentions and sentiment. Plus, it’ll help you fill your calendar with content that actually resonates with your target audience.
With Hootsuite Standard and Lumen, you can monitor brand mentions and discover the sentiment behind specific topics, events, themes, and products.
Search the past seven days for mentions of your brand, competitors, and trends, and compare two search results.
Summarize results with AI. Forget sifting through thousands of mentions. Hootsuite’s proprietary social listening AI condenses all the important information for you.
Detect peaks automatically so you quickly see when brand mentions are highest, and gain insight into the reasons behind the increased activity.
Analyze how people feel about your brand and certain topics with sentiment analysis.
Lumen can help inform what you post, find influencers, and even boost engagement.
Track top themes with word clouds that break down relevant subjects people are posting about in an easy-to-read format.
Track the most-used hashtags in your niche to get your content in front of more people and source ideas for what to post.
… and so much more!
Hootsuite Standard brings publishing, engagement, analytics, listening, and AI-powered insights together in one connected platform.When you log into Hootsuite for the first time, you’ll be prompted to add your Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Pinterest accounts.
Once your accounts are connected to your Hootsuite dashboard, you’ll be able to schedule unlimited posts on each network, view a multi-platform content calendar, measure post performance, and see the best time to post.
Hootsuite Standard works better the more you use it — consistent posting means more info on your audience’s behavior, which posts get the most engagement, and how much you’ve grown over time.
Hootsuite Standard includes an array of time-saving social media management tools that help you create content, engage your audience, monitor trends, and measure performance from one place.
Hootsuite Standard users get:
Publishing tools (Perch): Unlimited scheduled posts, AI-powered content creation, a drag-and-drop content calendar that shows all networks, recommended times to publish, a hashtag generator, a link in bio tool, asset and content libraries, social ads publishing and scheduling, and more.
Unified social media inbox (Nest): A multi-platform social media inbox that lets you respond to public and private messages across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Threads, TikTok, Google Business Profile, and WhatsApp. Manage conversations from one place with saved replies, conversation history, contact notes, and business hours settings.
Social media analytics (Perch Analytics): Reports with hundreds of social media metrics, report templates, competitive benchmarking for up to five competitors, industry benchmarking, personalized recommendations, and organic and paid social media analytics.
Social listening tools (Lumen): Sentiment analysis to understand how people feel about your brand or a specific topic, trending topic discovery, Quick Search to monitor mentions, hashtags, and keywords, AI-powered summaries, image recognition, and peak detection.
AI-powered insights and recommendations (Wisdom): Ask questions about your content, competitors, audience, performance, and social trends in plain English. Wisdom helps you uncover insights, summarize findings, and identify opportunities faster
Take Hootsuite Standard for a spin for free — no credit card required
Want instant access to every single Hootsuite Standard feature right now — no strings attached?