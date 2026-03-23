How does AI detect social media trends?

Hootsuite’s live trend tracker is powered by Talkwalker’s proprietary social listening technology . Talkwalker’s AI continuously monitors millions of sources across social media and the web, including major social networks like Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, YouTube, X, and Bluesky. It also monitors across news sites, blogs, forums, and review platforms.

As people post, comment, and share across networks, the system captures mentions, hashtags, keywords, and brand references in real time, ensuring the trends you see reflect what’s happening right now.

Once data is collected, Talkwalker’s AI analyzes it using advanced natural language processing and visual recognition. This allows the technology to understand sentiment, context, and intent across multiple languages, as well as detect logos, objects, and scenes in images and videos.

AI-driven trend detection identifies spikes in conversation, emerging topics, and shifts in momentum, helping surface the latest social media trends early — not after they’ve already peaked.

How to use this free social media trend tracker

Using Hootsuite’s free trend tracker is simple, and you don’t need an account to get started.

Start by scanning the trending topics list to see what’s gaining attention today. Each trend includes key metrics like mentions, engagement, and sentiment to help you gauge momentum at a glance.

Next, use the filters to narrow trends by industry, social network, country, or trend type. This helps you focus on current trends on social media that are actually relevant to your audience, not just what’s popular globally.

You can also search for a specific brand, topic, or keyword to see whether it’s trending right now.

Social media trends today matter more than ever

Annual forecasts and reports, including our latest social media trends for 2026 , are valuable for long-term planning. But they don’t help you respond to what’s happening today.

Social platforms move faster than most content calendars. A topic that’s trending this week can feel outdated by next Monday, and brands that wait too long often miss the opportunity to join the conversation authentically.

In 2026, current trends on social media are shaped by cultural moments, breaking news, creator behavior, and algorithmic amplification. Trends rarely stay on one platform. They spread quickly across networks, formats, and regions.

Understanding emerging and new social media trends allows teams to make smarter decisions in real time, whether that means reacting to a cultural moment, validating a content idea, or monitoring brand conversations as they unfold.

Take trend tracking to the next level with Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI

Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI is more than a social media trend tracker. It’s a full-scale consumer trend analysis platform that not only helps you understand what’s trending — but also why it matters — so you can move from awareness to action faster.

With a paid Hootsuite plan, you can:

See trends early, not after they peak

Spot spikes in mentions, hashtags, and keywords before they go mainstream

Identify emerging topics while there’s still time to act, not react

Understand what’s driving the trend

Use conversation clustering and topic analysis to uncover the narratives behind the buzz

See what people are saying, how they feel, and which sub-themes are driving engagement

Track trends across platforms, regions, and formats

Monitor trends across social networks, news sites, blogs, forums, and languages

Detect visual trends using AI-powered image and video recognition, including logos, objects, scenes, and visual styles

Turn insights into action

Generate timely content ideas, captions, and creative inspiration based on what’s trending right now in your industry

Use real-time sentiment analysis to adjust tone and messaging as conversations evolve

Stay ahead with alerts, benchmarking, and forecasting

Benchmark your brand against competitors to see who’s leading the conversation and where risks or opportunities are emerging

Set up custom alerts for spikes in conversation volume or sentiment

Use AI-powered trend forecasting to surface early signals about which topics and themes are likely to gain momentum next

The deepest trend tracking tool

The free social media trend tracker helps you see what’s trending today. It’s a fast, accessible way to stay informed and build the habit of trend monitoring.

When you’re ready to go deeper, Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI helps you understand the full trend landscape. From early detection and analysis to alerts, benchmarking, and forecasting, it gives you the tools to move faster with confidence.



