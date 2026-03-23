See what’s trending on social media right now
Track what’s trending, identify hot topics, and stay on the cutting-edge of social media relevance. Filter by region, industry, social network, and more to get results tailored to your brand and strategy.
Please note: This tool may display inaccurate or offensive material that doesn’t represent Hootsuite’s views. You’re solely responsible for use of any content generated using this tool, including its compliance with applicable laws and third-party rights.
See what’s trending today before everyone else
You could spend hours scrolling social media to find out what’s trending. (Fun? Yes. Healthy? No.) Or you could bookmark this free trend tracker tool and get your daily rundown in seconds.
Love it or hate it: the brands that know how to leverage social media trends are the ones that are the most likely to go viral, stick in the minds of consumers, and dominate their markets.
And behind every viral campaign is a chronically online marketer who’s spent thousands of hours swiping, bookmarking, analyzing, and deep-diving…
Until now.
What is a social media trend tracker?
A social media trend tracker is a tool that helps you see what’s trending right now across social platforms by analyzing real-time conversations, hashtags, keywords, and engagement data. Instead of manually checking each network, it brings the most relevant trends into one place so you can quickly understand what’s gaining momentum.
With our free social media trend tracker, you can view a real-time snapshot of social media trends this week and trending hashtags and keywords. Plus, get insights into each trend’s engagement, sentiment, and momentum signals to help you understand the ways people feel about and interact with each trend.
How does AI detect social media trends?
Hootsuite’s live trend tracker is powered by Talkwalker’s proprietary social listening technology. Talkwalker’s AI continuously monitors millions of sources across social media and the web, including major social networks like Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, YouTube, X, and Bluesky. It also monitors across news sites, blogs, forums, and review platforms.
As people post, comment, and share across networks, the system captures mentions, hashtags, keywords, and brand references in real time, ensuring the trends you see reflect what’s happening right now.
Once data is collected, Talkwalker’s AI analyzes it using advanced natural language processing and visual recognition. This allows the technology to understand sentiment, context, and intent across multiple languages, as well as detect logos, objects, and scenes in images and videos.
AI-driven trend detection identifies spikes in conversation, emerging topics, and shifts in momentum, helping surface the latest social media trends early — not after they’ve already peaked.
How to use this free social media trend tracker
Using Hootsuite’s free trend tracker is simple, and you don’t need an account to get started.
Start by scanning the trending topics list to see what’s gaining attention today. Each trend includes key metrics like mentions, engagement, and sentiment to help you gauge momentum at a glance.
Next, use the filters to narrow trends by industry, social network, country, or trend type. This helps you focus on current trends on social media that are actually relevant to your audience, not just what’s popular globally.
You can also search for a specific brand, topic, or keyword to see whether it’s trending right now.
Social media trends today matter more than ever
Annual forecasts and reports, including our latest social media trends for 2026, are valuable for long-term planning. But they don’t help you respond to what’s happening today.
Social platforms move faster than most content calendars. A topic that’s trending this week can feel outdated by next Monday, and brands that wait too long often miss the opportunity to join the conversation authentically.
In 2026, current trends on social media are shaped by cultural moments, breaking news, creator behavior, and algorithmic amplification. Trends rarely stay on one platform. They spread quickly across networks, formats, and regions.
Understanding emerging and new social media trends allows teams to make smarter decisions in real time, whether that means reacting to a cultural moment, validating a content idea, or monitoring brand conversations as they unfold.
Take trend tracking to the next level with Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI is more than a social media trend tracker. It’s a full-scale consumer trend analysis platform that not only helps you understand what’s trending — but also why it matters — so you can move from awareness to action faster.
With a paid Hootsuite plan, you can:
See trends early, not after they peak
Spot spikes in mentions, hashtags, and keywords before they go mainstream
Identify emerging topics while there’s still time to act, not react
Understand what’s driving the trend
Use conversation clustering and topic analysis to uncover the narratives behind the buzz
See what people are saying, how they feel, and which sub-themes are driving engagement
Track trends across platforms, regions, and formats
Monitor trends across social networks, news sites, blogs, forums, and languages
Detect visual trends using AI-powered image and video recognition, including logos, objects, scenes, and visual styles
Turn insights into action
Generate timely content ideas, captions, and creative inspiration based on what’s trending right now in your industry
Use real-time sentiment analysis to adjust tone and messaging as conversations evolve
Stay ahead with alerts, benchmarking, and forecasting
Benchmark your brand against competitors to see who’s leading the conversation and where risks or opportunities are emerging
Set up custom alerts for spikes in conversation volume or sentiment
Use AI-powered trend forecasting to surface early signals about which topics and themes are likely to gain momentum next
The deepest trend tracking tool
The free social media trend tracker helps you see what’s trending today. It’s a fast, accessible way to stay informed and build the habit of trend monitoring.
When you’re ready to go deeper, Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI helps you understand the full trend landscape. From early detection and analysis to alerts, benchmarking, and forecasting, it gives you the tools to move faster with confidence.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
There are a few reliable ways to stay updated with social media trends, and most teams use a mix of approaches. Scrolling through social platforms directly can help you spot early signals, especially by paying attention to trending hashtags, suggested searches, and discovery surfaces like TikTok’s search bar or explore pages. These native cues are often where trends first start to surface.
However, relying on individual platforms alone can be time-consuming and fragmented. Trends often move across networks quickly, and what’s trending on one platform may already be gaining traction elsewhere. Using a social media trend tracker helps centralize this information by showing what’s trending right now across platforms, along with engagement and momentum data.
For teams that need deeper context and ongoing monitoring, tools like Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI can provide real-time alerts and analysis that explain why trends are emerging and how they’re spreading. Together, these approaches help you stay informed without relying solely on endless scrolling or guesswork.
You can use the trend tracker to explore a range of trend types, including hashtags, events, brands, people and public figures, and emerging keywords or topics. This makes it easy to monitor everything from cultural moments to brand conversations and fast-moving industry topics.
Yes. The tool lets you filter trends by industry, so you can focus on the conversations most relevant to your work.
Supported industries include business and finance, entertainment, fashion, healthy living, home, healthcare, music, politics, pop culture, real estate, science, shopping, sports, travel, government, education, and more.
Filtering by industry helps you avoid generic trends and zero in on what’s happening in your space.
Yes. You can view trends worldwide or narrow results by region, including North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Oceania. This is especially useful for teams managing regional or global audiences who want localized trend insights.
For now, this tool lets you explore trends on Instagram and X.
Filtering by network helps you understand where conversations are happening, not just what’s trending.
Don’t see your favorite network listed? Don’t worry — we’re actively working on adding more!
Each trend includes key metrics to help you understand momentum and impact.
Mentions show how often a topic appeared in the past 24 hours, while engagements reflect interactions such as likes, comments, and shares during the same period.
Sentiment indicates whether conversations are generally positive, negative, or neutral. You’ll also see comparisons to the previous 24 hours so you can quickly gauge whether interest is rising or falling.
The trend data behind our free trend tracker is refreshed daily and reflects conversations from the past 24 hours. This ensures you’re always looking at current social media trends rather than outdated insights.
Tracking trends is interesting. Turning trends into revenue is better.
From early detection to real-time analysis, Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI helps you turn social trends into impact you can prove.