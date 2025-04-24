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See risk, prove impact, and spot opportunity

Schedule, engage, monitor, and analyze social media posts so you know exactly what’s driving revenue.
Plus, protect your brand with world-class social listening.

Stay one step ahead of negativity and misinformation with real-time mention alerts, sentiment tracking, and predictive crisis monitoring. Track mentions across 30+ social media networks, 300+ review sites, and 150+ million websites.

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Track hundreds of social media metrics and grow faster on social with custom reports and report templates, industry and competitor benchmarking, report scheduling and exporting, paid and organic performance reporting, and more.

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Know your market inside and out with AI-powered market research tools. Monitor millions of real-time conversations and uncover deeper audience demographics, conversation forecasts, and review themes.

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Schedule or publish social media posts across social media networks in one place. Instantly generate brand-approved captions, video scripts, creative briefs, and messages. Generate brand-approved copy and images or use built-in Canva and Adobe Express templates.

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What can Hootsuite do for you?

46%
Barceló Hotel Group used Hootsuite to centralize their brand strategy, deliver better customer care, and grow new followers by 46%.
Source
$1.5m
DaVita saved an equivalent of $1.5 million in ad value with the help of Hootsuite Amplify and their team of employee ambassadors.
Source
31%
Mapfre grew their online interactions by 31% using Hootsuite Enterprise to consolidate their account management to a single platform.
Source
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Just dropped: 2026 Social Media Trend Report

Download this year’s free trend report and get in-depth data, insight from platform insiders, takeaways for your leadership team, and tactical guidance for analyzing and tracking trends.

Read the report

Save time, simplify, and grow faster on social media

Hootsuite is designed to help you manage social media faster, smarter, and with way less effort. 

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Boost engagement, reach, and follower count with less effort

See the content that brings in the most engagement and revenue and measure how you’re performing against your competitors. Plus, get personalized suggestions for how to win in your industry. And, with reports that show you the best time to post for every network, you can say goodbye to hop-scotching between network tabs for good.

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Respond to social media messages and comments in one place

Bring all your engagements to a single inbox for private and public messaging. Reply to DMs and comments faster with saved and suggested replies, automated Instagram DMs, and message routing. Tackle your inbox as a team with message assignments, internal notes, and more.

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Stay ahead of the latest trends and boost your chances of going viral

Figure out exactly what engages your audience with trend tracking and discovery streams. View hot topics by industry and then have AI instantly draft posts based on those trends. You can also search by topic, company, and hashtag to discover what’s getting the most action in your niche.

Learn more
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Beat your competitors to the next big thing

Track the performance, posting frequency, and strategies of your competitors across all media. Keep an eye on the public’s perception of your competitors with thorough sentiment analyses that show what people think and say about your brand and competitors. 

Learn more
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Turn passionate employee advocates into engagement and reach

Don’t miss out on your greatest untapped growth lever — employee advocacy. Hootsuite Amplify provides your team with pre-approved, on-brand content for your employees to share across their social networks in seconds. 

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Why Hootsuite?

Don’t worry, we won’t make you read our 2,000+ five-star reviews. A few highlights: superior customer service, top-notch security features, and the best blog, webinars, and social media academy in the industry.

18 years and 25 million users

Hootsuite was the first, and we’re still the most popular 18 years later. Over 25 million users have used Hootsuite to post, track, and out-perform their competitors on social media.

More about us

The ultimate AI for social media

Hootsuite helps you automate every part of social media management and social listening. Create, enhance, and distill millions of data points into digestible summaries.

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The largest library of integrations

Connect over 100 integrations to bring all your favorite tools into the Hootsuite dashboard. That’s more than any other social media management platform (by far).

Explore integrations

Resources for social media pros

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How a retail brand used Hootsuite to increase sales by 750%

See how legendary candy-maker Stuckey’s leveraged Hootsuite to skyrocket their online sales and following.

Read now →
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Social media competitor analysis: Free template for 2025

Find out how to beat the competition with the ultimate guide to competitive analysis and a free template to get started.

Read now →
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Take the Hootsuite Social Media Marketing Certification Course

Become a social media expert — and slap a shiny new certification on your resumé — with the industry standard in social media education.

Sign up now →

Take it from real users: Hootsuite is a must-have

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Our customers love us
See what real users have to say about Hootsuite.
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Apr 24, 2025
“Hootsuite makes my life 10x easier!”
“I work with a series of gyms and franchises and I love that Hootsuite allows me to post on all of my individual platforms but also allows me to cross promote when I need to! The option to customize my captions for each p...”
Read the full review
Courtney W.
Courtney W.
Social Media Manager
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Sending you all positive vibes on this first Monday of 2026 🌟 (No circle-backs yet, we hope)

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