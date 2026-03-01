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Turn real-time conversations into powerful market research

Know your market inside and out with Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI — the market research software that turns real-time insights into your competitive advantage.

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Market research powered by the world’s largest data set

Get the intelligence you need to guide product, brand, and go-to-market strategy. 

Understand your consumer’s needs better
than any player in your industry

Whether you're studying consumers, segmenting audiences, analyzing competitors, or spotting trends, our market research tool delivers clarity fast.

Track sentiment, motivations, expectations, and behaviors across millions of social and web sources. Identify emerging needs and category shifts the moment they surface.

Discover who’s talking, what they care about, and how they behave. Build data-backed personas with audience profiles, demographic insights, and psychographic signals.

Use AI-powered trend forecasting to spot rising topics, cultural movements, and market opportunities early — and guide strategy with confidence.

Monitor competitor activity, product feedback, share of voice, and messaging shifts. Identify opportunities and defend your market position.

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Audience demographics dashboard showing age groups 18-40, brand preferences, languages, and interest categories for Companies A and B
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“The insights that Talkwalker provides us have been incredible and have really informed our campaign strategy. Providing these insights to our stakeholders demonstrates what social media can do for our brand and helps us secure investment to increase our budgets and grow our team.”
Liz Grey
Social media
 University of Sydney

The unified market research platform for modern insights teams

Built for insights and strategy leaders who need fast, accurate, and actionable intelligence to guide growth, innovation, and brand performance.

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Consumer insights: Get a deeper understanding of how people think, feel, and behave

Turn complex data into clear insights your stakeholders can act on instantly. Identify sentiment patterns, unmet needs, and emerging attitudes that shape your brand’s category expectations.

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Product research: Spot product opportunities and pain points instantly

Identify cultural shifts and category movements early so your strategy stays ahead. Analyze unsolicited feedback, reviews, and conversations to identify product gaps, feature requests, innovation pathways, and early signals of demand.

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Audience insights: Know exactly who your customers are — and what drives them

Explore demographics, interests, occupations, family status, top themes, and influencer impact to understand who’s driving the conversation and where. Build segmentation models that guide targeting, creative, media planning, and personalization.

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Trend research: Predict what’s next with AI-powered trend detection

Surface rising cultural moments, consumer needs, competitive movements, and category whitespace. Move early while your competitors are still catching up. Predict what’s coming next with 90-day conversation and engagement forecasts, automated peak detection, and Blue Silk AI summaries. 

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Competitive intelligence: Benchmark performance and track strategic threats

Monitor competitor messaging, share of voice, brand health, and campaign performance across channels. Understand where you lead — and where you need to pivot. Use Compare By, Topic Analytics, and saved searches to map market position and uncover opportunities.

Turn audience understanding into your competitive edge

Uncover what your audiences care about, segment them intelligently, measure their sentiment, and activate insights instantly with AI-powered marketing research software.

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Preference mapping

Create audience-led content by diving deep into your target user’s preferences and interests. Plus, discover top networks and influencers.

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Advanced segmentation

Never start from scratch. Discover new audiences with pre-built audience segment libraries or have AI identify and create segments for you.

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Sentiment analysis

Understand how your audience segments feel toward your brand, competitors, and industry topics. Track and analyze sentiment automatically.

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Custom dashboards

Build tailored research dashboards, monitor KPIs over time, and receive automated alerts when conversation spikes or sentiment shifts. 

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Audiense and Affinio integrations

Connect with advanced audience segmentation platforms to enhance your understanding of audience preferences, behaviors, and interests.

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AI chat and summaries

Get instant, plain language answers and summaries about your audience by asking Yeti, our AI assistant.

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At HelloFresh, data is at the center of everything we do. Talkwalker has allowed us to unlock access to a much larger conversation around our brand than ever before.
Jordan Schultz
Social Media Manager
HelloFresh

Insights and resources

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Competitive intelligence: How to find insights on social & beyond

Understand your market better with tips, insights, and a list of the best competitive intelligence tools right now.

Read more →
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How to use social media for market research

Learn how to use social media as part of your high-performance market research strategy.

Read more →
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How enterprises use social listening for lead generation in 2026

Find leads on social media earlier and smarter with this guide to lead generation.

Read more →

Frequently asked questions

Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI is an end-to-end market research solution that unifies social listening, audience intelligence, trend prediction, and competitive analysis. It helps Insights, Strategy, and Marketing teams make evidence-based decisions faster.

It also serves as your comprehensive brand research platform for monitoring brand health, sentiment, perception, and category position. 

By analyzing organic customer conversations, emerging needs, and sentiment drivers, the platform highlights product gaps, validates new ideas, and supports go-to-market planning with evidence-based insights.

Talkwalker uses advanced AI to analyze millions of data points across social media, forums, news, reviews, and the open web. It identifies patterns, themes, sentiment, and behavioral signals that fuel deeper consumer and market understanding.

Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker doesn’t replace qualitative or quantitative research — it enhances them. Social data provides always-on, unsolicited consumer feedback, faster trend detection, and immediate competitive intelligence that traditional studies cannot produce at scale. Plus, Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker is a full-scale AI market research tool, meaning it can help automate your entire research process.

Traditional marketing research software relies on surveys and panels. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker delivers continuous, real-time insights from global consumer conversation — giving brands a constant pulse on evolving needs and cultural shifts.

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Turn intelligence into impact

See how real-time market insights can help your organization move faster and outperform the competition.


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