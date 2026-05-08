Turn social data into business intelligence that drives revenue
Spot trends before they take off, prove what’s working, and make smarter decisions faster with enterprise business intelligence powered by real-time social and digital data.
Why report on the past when you can understand what’s happening right now?
Traditional BI shows you what already happened. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI adds real-time, external data from social, news, and digital conversations so you can act before the market moves past you.
Aggregate actionable business intelligence from millions of sources
Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI transforms billions of online conversations into clear, actionable insights your entire organization can use, from marketing and product to executive leadership.
Turn real-time social conversations into measurable business intelligence across Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, Reddit, and more. Analyze sentiment, share of voice, and campaign performance to understand what’s driving performance.
Incorporate global news and media coverage into your BI strategy to understand how external narratives shape brand perception and market movement. Measure media impact, detect reputational risk early, and connect coverage trends to shifts in sentiment and business performance.
Surface deeper consumer insights from blogs, forums, and review platforms to uncover the “why” behind customer behavior. Identify recurring pain points, product feedback, and unmet needs, and translate them into actionable inputs for product, CX, and strategy.
Complete your BI picture with insights from TV, radio, podcasts, print, and visual content — including AI-powered image recognition for logo detection — to measure cross-channel impact, understand how narratives spread across formats, and capture signals traditional BI tools miss.
Talkwalker acts like an always-on consumer panel. When a product isn’t performing, we can go straight to the conversation and start asking specific questions: is taste an issue? Is it a value perception problem? That ability to get quick answers before launching deeper research has changed how our team works.
A smarter way to power business intelligence
Replace guesswork with real-time insights that inform campaigns, product decisions, and executive strategy. From brand perception to campaign performance, Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps you answer critical business questions and act on them faster.
Understand your audience at scale
Analyze sentiment, behaviors, and conversations across channels to uncover what your customers actually care about and why. Gather demographic and psychographic insights to reveal how your audience thinks, feels, and engages.
Spot trends before they shape your market
Detect emerging trends, hashtags, and conversations across your industry before they go mainstream. Use real-time insights and live alerts to adapt your strategy, capitalize on opportunities, and stay ahead of shifting consumer behavior.
Turn customer feedback into smarter decisions
Aggregate insights from social media, reviews, and forums to understand what your customers actually want. Identify pain points, uncover unmet needs, and feed real-world feedback directly into product, marketing, and CX strategies.
See the big picture by bringing social data into your BI tools
Integrate social and digital insights directly into your existing data stack — including Snowflake, BigQuery, Tableau, Power BI, and Salesforce. With flexible APIs, automated data pipelines, and seamless exports, you can unify social intelligence with sales, customer, and operational data.
Align teams with shared intelligence
Break down silos with dashboards, alerts, and reporting that keep every team working from the same source of truth. Build dashboards tailored to your specific KPIs, campaigns, or business objectives and share, export, or white-label.
Its intuitive, AI-powered insights enable teams across regions and skill levels to quickly turn social listening data into confident decisions — driving stronger alignment across our organization.
Gather, action, and track business data in one place
Unify your data, analysis, and next steps in one platform.
Custom dashboards and reporting
Visualize the metrics that matter most with tailored dashboards you can share across teams and leadership.
Enterprise data integrations
Connect seamlessly to Snowflake, Salesforce, Tableau, Power BI, and more or export raw data via API for deeper analysis.
Competitive intelligence
Track share of voice, sentiment, and performance against competitors to uncover gaps, strengths, and opportunities.
AI assistant
Ask a question and get a fully cited answer in minutes complete with insights, visualizations, and strategic recommendations.
Real-time monitoring and alerts
Stay ahead of trends, risks, and viral moments with live monitoring and automated alerts for spikes in volume, sentiment, or emerging topics.
AI summaries
Comprehend data fast with AI summaries that condense millions of data points into clear, skimmable overviews.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Business intelligence in social and digital channels refers to collecting and analyzing data from social media, news, forums, and online platforms to uncover insights about customer sentiment, market trends, and competitor activity. These insights help organizations make faster, more informed strategic decisions.
Hootsuite transforms unstructured social and digital data into structured, actionable insights using AI-powered analysis. It combines real-time monitoring, sentiment analysis, trend detection, and competitive benchmarking — all integrated into your BI tools for reporting and decision-making.
Yes. Hootsuite integrates with enterprise BI platforms like Snowflake, Tableau, Power BI, and Salesforce. You can also use APIs and data exports to feed social insights directly into your data warehouse or dashboards.
You can analyze data from social media, news sites, blogs, forums, and review platforms. This includes mentions, sentiment, engagement, trends, competitor activity, and customer feedback across multiple languages and regions.
Yes. You can export both raw and enriched datasets via API or direct integrations into your data warehouse for custom analysis, modeling, or reporting.
Traditional BI tools rely on structured, internal data like sales, CRM, and operational metrics to report on past performance. Social BI adds a critical layer of real-time, external data from social media, news, and digital channels, helping you understand customer sentiment, detect emerging trends, and respond to market changes as they happen. The result is faster, more proactive decision-making instead of reactive reporting.
Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI brings in the missing layer: real-time, external data from social media, news, and digital conversations. It helps you understand not just what happened, but why it’s happening — and what’s coming next — so you can act faster, adapt sooner, and stay ahead of change.
Tap into the world’s largest data set
The data you need is already out there. Are you ready to turn it into action? See how with a risk-free demo of Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI.