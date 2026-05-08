Traditional BI tools rely on structured, internal data like sales, CRM, and operational metrics to report on past performance. Social BI adds a critical layer of real-time, external data from social media, news, and digital channels, helping you understand customer sentiment, detect emerging trends, and respond to market changes as they happen. The result is faster, more proactive decision-making instead of reactive reporting.

Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI brings in the missing layer: real-time, external data from social media, news, and digital conversations. It helps you understand not just what happened, but why it’s happening — and what’s coming next — so you can act faster, adapt sooner, and stay ahead of change.