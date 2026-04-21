Each free social media tool is powered by its own magic formula. In some cases, that magic formula is AI. Specifically, many of our free tools use the latest version of the natural language processing chatbot ChatGPT.

ChatGPT understands human inputs and is capable of coming up with really impressive, human-like responses, which makes it great for helping you write, brainstorm, and strategize.

AI is great and all, but it works best in conjunction with humans. The truth is that the real secret sauce behind these free tools is our nearly two decades of social media expertise. Many of our social media tools were developed with the help of the best social media pros in the business.

For example, our engagement rate calculator uses a custom formula developed by our in-house social pros. They know social media metrics inside and out, so it only makes sense that they infuse our tools with their social know-how so you can benefit, too.