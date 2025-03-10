Simplify social media management for small and medium businesses
Hand the tedious work over to Hootsuite, the no. 1 social media management tool for small and medium businesses. Save time with an AI social media writer, stylish design templates, and automatic post scheduling — all in one tab.
750%
increase in online sales in two years using Hootsuite Analytics with the Hootsuite Professional Plan.
3+
hours saved per week (that’s over a month per year) using Hootsuite Business to manage social media.
My biggest problem as a one-man operation is the fact that I am a one-man operation. Hootsuite squashes that problem by amplifying my productivity.
Get an extra set of helping hands on social
Hootsuite cuts your workload in half with tools that write your captions, answer your messages, and design your posts for you. Now you can put social media on autopilot (and book that overdue vacation).
Hootsuite makes it easy to create compelling content and schedule posts for times when your audience is online and most likely to engage. Automatically generate hashtags and captions that get you more attention.
See what people are saying about your business, monitor relevant conversations, beat your competitors to the latest trends, and discover the best influencers for partnerships. With Hootsuite, you won’t miss opportunities to win and keep customers.
Manage all your public and private messages in one inbox. Simplify your team’s workload and reduce response times with auto-responders, saved replies, and automatic message routing.
Hootsuite’s employee advocacy tool makes it easy for your employees to amplify your business’s message. Studies show that people are much more likely to click on a brand post when it’s shared by an employee, rather than the brand itself.
Everything you need to make your small or medium business the star on social media
Small brands can become social media superstars, too. Hootsuite makes social media management for medium and small teams easy and stress-free. Here are a few of the ways Hootsuite can save you time, help you promote your business, and earn you more money.
Save time with automation and AI
With Hootsuite, you can automate your social media inbox and the content creation process. Get post ideas and generate winning captions and hashtags with OwlyWriter AI. And clean up your inbox with saved replies, auto-responders, and a FAQs chatbot that can help you with 80% of your incoming messages.
Spread the word about your business
Use social media to boost your brand awareness. Boost reach with in-depth analytics that tell you exactly what’s working and why. Get more likes, clicks, and followers with engagement tools — such as heatmaps that show you the best time to post and an AI hashtag generator.
Get more, better leads (and boost revenue)
Tailored content suggestions, on-brand templates, and a smarter inbox help you identify and engage your best prospects. Delight customers and make sales even if you’re away from your desk. Hootsuite integrates with your CRM so you can connect the dots on your customers.
Measure performance and track ROI
All your analytics are in one dashboard so you can see what’s working, what’s not, and how to improve. Shareable reports and performance benchmarks make it easy to measure the impact of your efforts.
A full suite of tools that give you an edge
With Hootsuite, you get: custom link in bio, heatmaps that show you the best time to post on every network, competitive benchmarking so you can see how you’re performing against competitors, a Canva integration, and content streams that let you monitor mentions and discover shareable content.
Monitor chatter about your brand and industry
Hootsuite’s best-in-class social listening tool helps you stay on top of what your customers are saying, how they feel, and what they want. Our proprietary Blue Silk AI™ is the most comprehensive AI designed for social media. Not only will it help you predict trends and changes in your brand’s sentiment, it’ll even summarize complex info, saving you time.
Small business social media resources
The Ultimate Small Business Social Media Resource Hub
See the best social media tools, tactics, and tips for small businesses and get real results faster.
Blog: How to Do Social Media Marketing for Small Business
See which social media platforms are best for small businesses plus the latest tips and tools.
Case Study: How a Small Business Boosted Sales by 108%
See how a small business used customized content, paid ads, and smart analytics to spark rapid growth.
Frequently Asked Questions
Hootsuite is one of the best social media management tools for small and medium businesses, and here’s why: It can help you save over 3,000 hours of work per year. That means, with Hootsuite, you’ll feel like you hired a whole new team member — even though it comes in at a fraction of the cost.
Cut your workload in half with tools like inbox automation, an AI social media caption and hashtag writer, and an all-in-one social media inbox. Plus, you can easily repurpose your top-performing posts and get genius content ideas to fill your content calendar fast.
Hootsuite brings all your social media management tools to one tab. Post to all your social media networks at one time in one place. With our unified social media inbox, you can even respond to public comments and private messages across networks in one dashboard. No more switching between a dozen tabs and tools.
The Hootsuite plan that’s right for you depends entirely on your brand's needs.
Hootsuite Standard is ideal for businesses and small teams that manage a few profiles across networks. Hootsuite Advanced is best suited to brands that need to manage more social media accounts, and those that are looking to maximize performance across social media.
Still not sure which plan is best for your business? Start here.
If you’re looking for social media management for medium businesses, we recommend signing up for our most popular plan — Hootsuite Advanced. With Advanced, you can manage unlimited social media accounts and add as many users as you need.
You’ll get all the features of Hootsuite Standard plus a link in bio solution, advanced social listening tools, bulk scheduling, and so much more.
Be sure to compare Hootsuite plans for more details.