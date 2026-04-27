First and foremost: scheduling posts is good for you. Think of it as an act of self-care. A reliable social media scheduling tool will help you spend less time glued to your phone or computer and give you more time to do, well... whatever else you want.

Need more reasons to schedule on social? It can also help you maintain consistency online and boost engagement rates. The fact is that you aren’t always available during your peak posting windows, but scheduling your posts can help ensure that you still get to take advantage of them.