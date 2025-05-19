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See why Hootsuite soars in customer satisfaction

Marketers consistently rank Hootsuite number one in social media management suites. Discover how they leverage our intuitive platform and dedicated support to achieve social media superstardom.

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Hootsuite helps brands get real results on social.

$1.5m
DaVita saved an equivalent of $1.5 million in ad value by empowering their team of employee ambassadors to use Hootsuite Amplify.
Davita logo
31%
Mapfre grew their online interactions by 31% using Hootsuite Enterprise to consolidate their account management to a single platform.
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20%
Renewable energy supplier Hydro-Québec used Talkwalker by Hootsuite to monitor its brand reputation score and then improve it by 20%.
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A few of our favorite customer success stories

Discover how Hootsuite customers gain their winning edge using our suite of top-rated social media management tools.
Woman in straw hat relaxing by turquoise pool with tropical breakfast tray featuring fresh fruits and tea
Barceló Hotel Group logo

A global hospitality leader scales a unified social strategy across 250+ accounts

46%increase in new followers after one year
30%reduction in reporting time
Read the full case study
Group fitness class participants exercising in a modern gym with blue neon lighting and weight racks along the wall
The Gym Group logo

The Gym Group empowers hundreds of local gyms with Hootsuite

240+gyms onboarded to Hootsuite in just five months
7+%engagement rate (double the industry average)
Read the full case study
Professional with curly hair and glasses smiling while holding a mobile device against modern office building backdrop

A global insurance provider drives millions in business impact with social

$42.7mrevenue generated via new customers acquired through social media
$24.8mcost savings through operations efficiency
Read the full case study

Trusted by the best brands on social media

  • Adobe
  • Corewell Health logo
  • Ochsner logo
  • Soundcloud logo
  • The british museum logo
  • University of Chicago logo
  • UNESCO logo
  • World Health Organization
Adobe
Corewell Health logo
Ochsner logo
G2 logo
★★★★★
Over 3,000 five-star Hootsuite reviews on G2
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May 19, 2025
“Hootsuite has become the social-media command center we didn’t know we were missing.”
“Hootsuite’s unified calendar and drag-and-drop scheduler turn our sprawling lineup of community posts into a single, crystal-clear roadmap. The built-in approval workflow lets Executive Directors bless content with one c...”
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Shauna D.
Shauna D.
Social Media Specialist
The Springs Living LLC
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The #1 social media listening and analytics tool

Hootsuite is the most-reviewed social media management platform in the world. And with thousands of five-star reviews, we’ve grown quite the trophy case. See why G2 ranks us #1 in social media suites, social media listening, and social media analytics

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Our customers love us, and the feeling's mutual

What’s another word for Hootsuite? According to our customers: “life-saver,” “time-saver,” “a gift,” and “clutch.” Read more Hootsuite reviews to see what people have to say about us.

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Jun 2, 2025
“All the resources to help you succeed”
“The webinars, blogs, and social media trends have been invaluable for my role as a social media manager. Hootsuite is like a personal assistant keeping track of the relevant trends and analytics...”
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Judith B.
Graphic Designer and Social Media Manager
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Join the best brands on social media

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