Wisdom turns social signals into recommended action. It helps you identify trends, monitor competitors, understand performance, draft content, summarize conversations, and uncover opportunities across your social workflow.

You can ask questions about your social performance, summarize conversations, identify trends, monitor competitors, generate content ideas, draft social posts, create campaign briefs, and receive recommendations for what to do next.



While Wisdom can summarize information, generate content, and answer questions on its own, it becomes significantly more powerful when paired with Hootsuite apps like Lumen, Perch, Nest, and Parliament.

This allows Wisdom to access your social data, performance metrics, content workflows, customer conversations, and advocacy programs — giving it the context needed to provide more relevant insights, recommendations, and draft actions.