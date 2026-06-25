Wisdom: the AI teammate that knows what’s actually worth your time on social
Wisdom surfaces what deserves attention, explains why it matters, and then sets you up to take action.
An AI chat that ideates and executes on your social strategy
Wisdom combines AI, social intelligence, and workflow automation to help your team move from insight to action in minutes.
Ask
Ask Wisdom anything, get a plain language answer. No booleans or query expertise required.
Answer
Wisdom knows what’s in your inbox, content calendar, and social listening dashboard, so responses are always hyper-relevant.
Act
Draft a post, flag a negative comment, share a report — all in plain language from your Wisdom chat.
The AI tools you’re using are built on yesterday’s data. Wisdom knows what’s happening now.
Wisdom is connected to your brand’s real-time social signals, conversations, and workflows, giving you answers and recommendations that keep you relevant.
Know what matters now
Wisdom helps you spot important trends, risks, and opportunities without digging through endless posts, reports, or dashboards. By continuously analyzing social conversations and activity across your business, Wisdom surfaces the signals that deserve your attention and filters out the noise.
Ideate and execute in one place
Turn data into decisions without switching tools. Instead of stopping at analysis, Wisdom helps your team accelerate their outputs by drafting social posts, customer responses, campaign ideas, content briefs, and recommendations that only need quick review and edits.
Co-work and collaborate with confidence
Keep everyone aligned around the same source of truth. Wisdom gives teams shared visibility into what's happening, what it means, and what should happen next — helping marketing, customer care, communications, and leadership move faster and make better decisions together.
Understand the bigger picture
Wisdom doesn't just tell you what's happening. It explains why it matters. Get instant context, summaries, and recommendations that help your team understand the impact of emerging trends, customer feedback, competitive activity, and brand conversations.
One AI teammate across your social workflow
Wisdom is integrated across the suite of products, helping you uncover insights, create content, and take action with every chat.
Turn insights into ready-to-review content. When Wisdom uncovers a trend, opportunity, or audience insight, it can help draft social posts, campaign ideas, content briefs, and publishing recommendations—so you can move from insight to execution faster.
Instead of digging through reports and dashboards, ask Wisdom questions in plain language. Wisdom analyzes your social data, brand mentions, audience conversations, competitor activity, and performance metrics to help you understand what's happening and what to do next.
Respond faster and with more confidence. Soon, Wisdom will help teams prioritize conversations, draft customer responses, identify emerging issues, and manage high volumes of engagement without losing the human touch.
Wisdom will help identify content worth sharing, uncover advocacy opportunities, and recommend ways to amplify your message through employees, partners, and brand champions — extending your reach beyond your owned channels.
What does Wisdom do?
Your AI teammate for discovering trends, creating content, and navigating the moments that matter.
Predict trends
Stay ahead of the conversation. Wisdom identifies emerging trends, audience interests, and cultural moments worthy of seizing.
Spot risks early
Monitor brand mentions, sentiment shifts, and unusual activity to identify potential issues before they become bigger problems.
Recommend next steps
Know exactly what to do next with tailored recommendations based on your goals and social data, not generic industry averages.
Track competitors
Understand what competitors are saying, how audiences are responding, and where opportunities exist to stand out.
Generate content
Turn insights into ready-to-review social posts, campaign ideas, content briefs, and captions in seconds.
Summarize reports
Ask questions in plain language and get instant summaries of your social performance, campaigns, and audience engagement.
Everything social, all in one suite.
Wisdom works across the Hootsuite Social OS, helping you uncover insights, create content, and take action with every chat.
Perch
Create weeks of content in minutes. Brainstorm ideas, draft posts with AI, and schedule content faster.
Nest
Unify DMs, comments, mentions, and reviews from every network into one shared inbox.
Lumen
Track your social stats, monitor brand health, watch competitors, and understand the why behind every dip or spike.
Parliament
Curate on-brand content your team can share in one click. Save money on advertising by replacing ad spend with organic reach.
Make your brand worth talking about
Turn social signals into smarter decisions, stronger content, and meaningful action.
Frequently asked questions
Wisdom is Hootsuite's social-first AI agent. It helps businesses understand what matters, uncover insights, draft content, and take action across the Hootsuite Social OS, all through a simple conversational interface.
Wisdom turns social signals into recommended action. It helps you identify trends, monitor competitors, understand performance, draft content, summarize conversations, and uncover opportunities across your social workflow.
You can ask questions about your social performance, summarize conversations, identify trends, monitor competitors, generate content ideas, draft social posts, create campaign briefs, and receive recommendations for what to do next.
While Wisdom can summarize information, generate content, and answer questions on its own, it becomes significantly more powerful when paired with Hootsuite apps like Lumen, Perch, Nest, and Parliament.
This allows Wisdom to access your social data, performance metrics, content workflows, customer conversations, and advocacy programs — giving it the context needed to provide more relevant insights, recommendations, and draft actions.
Wisdom is the AI layer that connects the Hootsuite Social OS through a single conversational experience.
With Lumen, Wisdom helps you uncover trends, monitor competitors, identify brand risks, and understand what's happening across social conversations.
With Perch, Wisdom turns those insights into action by helping draft social posts, campaign ideas, content briefs, and publishing recommendations.
Coming soon, Wisdom will work with Nest to help teams prioritize conversations and draft customer responses, and with Parliament to identify advocacy opportunities and amplify high-performing content through employee and partner networks.
Rather than switching between tools, you can simply ask Wisdom a question and get answers, recommendations, and draft actions grounded in your unique brand’s data.
General-purpose AI tools are powerful, but they don't have access to your unique social data, workflows, or business context. Wisdom is connected to the Hootsuite Social OS, allowing it to analyze your social performance, audience conversations, content, and workflows to provide more relevant recommendations and actions.
Wisdom was built specifically for social teams. Instead of starting with a blank prompt, Wisdom understands social workflows, connects to your social data, and helps you move from insight to action faster.
No. Wisdom can help generate content and create draft recommendations, but people remain in control of reviewing, approving, and publishing content.
Wisdom connects across the Hootsuite Social Suite, including Lumen (social listening and analytics) and Perch (Content planning and analytics). Soon, you’ll be able to link Nest (customer care and engagement) and Parliament (employee advocacy and amplification) as well.
Yeti and OwlyGPT have evolved into Wisdom.
We've unified our AI experiences into a single chat interface designed to help social teams move from insight to action in one place. Wisdom combines the social intelligence capabilities previously associated with Yeti and the content creation capabilities of OwlyGPT, while introducing a more powerful conversational experience that works across the Hootsuite Social OS.
Instead of switching between different AI tools, you can now ask Wisdom questions, uncover insights, draft content, and receive recommendations from a single AI teammate connected to your social workflow.
Yes. Wisdom is built on Hootsuite's enterprise-grade security and governance standards, helping teams use AI responsibly while maintaining control over their data and workflows.
No. Simply ask questions in plain language. Wisdom is designed to understand natural conversation, making it easy for anyone on your team to get value from AI.
Wisdom has long been associated with owls, making it a natural fit for Hootsuite's AI experience (have you met our friendly mascot, Owly?). More than just an AI assistant, Wisdom helps turn social data, customer conversations, and market trends into clear answers, recommendations, and actions — all through a simple conversation.