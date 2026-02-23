Get more engagement, leads, and sales with Hootsuite Enterprise
Save your team 3,000 hours this year with Hootsuite Enterprise — the no. 1 social media management tool.
600+ of the Fortune 1000 brands use Hootsuite
Why choose Hootsuite Enterprise?
Flexibility for growing
teams
Manage unlimited social accounts and users with Hootsuite Enterprise. Plus, get custom pricing based on your organization’s needs.
Advanced education and
support
Get access to live training, best-in-class resources, and outstanding customer support to help your team succeed. Free with your enterprise account.
Our most powerful tools and
add-ons
Enterprise users get the full suite of Hootsuite features plus access to exclusive tools, including advanced listening, analytics, and inbox.
Streamline your planning, collaborating, and performance tracking on social media.
Go from idea to approval to results faster.
Analytics: Understand what’s working and what’s not
See exactly how much value you’re driving from social media and compare your performance to your biggest competitors.
Hootsuite analytics features:
Post performance reports, industry and competitor benchmarking (up to 20 competitors), report scheduling and exporting, custom reports, social ads analytics, and more
Publishing: Create better content in less time
Hootsuite doesn’t just schedule your posts for the perfect time, it helps you come up with ideas and then helps you write and design them.
Hootsuite publishing features:
Social media scheduler, OwlyWriter AI (caption generator, content ideas, hashtag generator, and more), recommended times to post, Canva templates, Adobe Express templates, bulk post scheduling, link shortening and tracking, and more
Engagement: Turn followers into happy customers
Hootsuite’s social inbox uses automation to lighten the workload involved in engagement and social customer care. (One customer estimates it cut their team’s workload by 80%.)
Hootsuite Inbox features:
A universal inbox for comments and DMs, saved and automated replies, automated routing, agent chat, agent collision avoidance, customer satisfaction surveys, and more
Social listening: Track what people are saying and how they feel about your brand
Track trends and monitor topics, mentions, and hashtags to see brand sentiment and get ideas for what to post. Track trends and monitor topics, mentions, and hashtags to see brand sentiment and get ideas for what to post. Plus, get to know who your customers are, what they’re interested in, and how they feel about your brand, while keeping a close watch on competitors to maintain your edge..
Hootsuite social listening features:
Search and compare trends, hashtags, topics, and events across social media and millions of websites; Monitor sentiment to see how people feel about your brand, competitors, or trends, and more
Collaboration: Work together better with approval workflows
Help your team work better together, across the room and across the org chart. Approve, edit, and empower with approval workflows and productivity reporting. Ensure that every post is compliant, on-brand, and approved.
Hootsuite collaboration and security features:
Single sign-on (SSO), approval workflows, team productivity reporting, compliance integrations, internal comments, report sharing, custom user access permissions, and more
Employee advocacy: 10x your reach by turning your employees into brand advocates
Increase brand awareness and boost your social presence with the original employee advocacy platform. Hootsuite Amplify allows your employees to share approved, on-brand content — massively extending your organic social reach.
Hootsuite Amplify features:
Content hub featuring a library of brand-approved posts, integrations to easily share content (Slack, Microsoft Teams, and more), leaderboard
Maximize your investment with a powerful suite of social media solutions
Hootsuite Enterprise is fully customizable to your brand’s needs. Enhance your plan with the industry’s most advanced social media performance tools — available only for Enterprise users.
Employee advocacy
Empower employees to share your posts across their own social networks with Hootsuite Amplify.
Premium social listening
Get the complete picture with advanced data sources and 13 months of historical data. Stay ahead of the conversation, mitigate negative sentiment, and prevent crises with real-time alerts.
Premium analytics
See how much each post or network is generating with ROI reporting for paid and organic. Plus, tie your social results to web traffic with GA4 and Adobe Analytics.
Generative AI chatbot
Save even more time and delight customers with a fully automated chatbot that generates accurate and on-brand responses to inquiries on your social channels.
Salesforce integration
Boost customer satisfaction and streamline your team’s workflows by integrating Hootsuite and Salesforce.
Advanced social media inbox
Get even more inbox features, such as automatic language detection and SLA notifications, with Advanced Inbox.
Compliance integrations
Ensure that everything you post is compliant and easily mitigate risk with security tools and integrations you already use, such as Proofpoint.
Review management
Monitor brand reviews alongside social mentions in Hootsuite. Track reviews across the web and share to your social networks in a few taps.
UGC and influencer management
Manage user-generated content and influencer relationships right from the Hootsuite dashboard with TINT and Upfluence.
See how enterprise businesses use Hootsuite to get real results on social media
A global hospitality leader scales a unified social strategy across 250+ accounts
The Gym Group empowers hundreds of local gyms with Hootsuite
A global insurance provider drives millions in business impact with social
Frequently asked questions
Hootsuite Enterprise is proven to help reduce your team’s workload and bolster its social media performance — all at the same time.
All Hootsuite plans can help you save time, post better content, see what’s working, and grow your social media following. Every plan includes all the tools you need to simplify social media scheduling, content creation, analytics, and messaging.
But with your Enterprise plan, you can level up with some of the most powerful social media management tools anywhere — and tools you can’t access with any other Hootsuite plan.
Equip your account with an Advanced Inbox to take social media customer service to the next level or add Advanced Analytics to view and track your social media ROI.
Plus, grow your reach exponentially (minus the ad spend) with employee advocacy (Hootsuite Amplify), dive deep into audience insights with Listening powered by Talkwalker, or streamline work between social and customer care teams with our Salesforce integration.
Hootsuite Enterprise is designed for businesses that need a fully customizable enterprise social media management solution built to meet their needs.
It's ideal for businesses that are looking to maximize social to drive business outcomes and teams scaling their social strategy within their social team and across their organization.
Plus, it’s our only plan that gives customers exclusive access to training, services, and our most powerful solutions.
Because of this, it’s a great fit for larger businesses like enterprise companies, franchises, and agencies. But every business is unique, and Enterprise may be the best choice for yours — even if you’ve got a small but mighty crew.
Organizations across all industries use Hootsuite Enterprise to grow their presence on social media. Enterprise comes with features and integrations that even make it a popular choice for highly regulated industries, including financial services, government, and healthcare.
Your yearly contract helps you save money and includes value-added services — but it does come with terms and conditions.
You can find your standard enterprise terms and conditions here.
One important condition to remember is about the automatic yearly renewal of your contract.
Planning on changing your contract? Or planning to discontinue your contract next year? You need to send your Customer Success representative a written notice (email is good!) of your non-renewal at least 60 days prior to the end of your term. If you don’t give us written notice of cancellation, you’ll be automatically renewed for a year (and be responsible for those fees).
Upon renewal, we reserve the right to increase the Fees for Services. If our fees go up, we’ll provide you with a written notice at least 90 days prior to the end of your current term.
Your one-year contract will automatically renew every year.
You’ll receive an email from our Finance team with your invoice. Haven’t received an invoice yet? Reach out to your Customer Success representative and they’ll sort everything out.
How do I add additional seats to my Hootsuite account?
It’s easy to add more seats as your team grows. Just reach out to your Customer Success representative. They’ll help you with any changes or modifications to your account.
Got more billing questions?
From creating analytics reports to billing FAQs, you can find quick answers to technical questions in our help forum.
Here are a few popular topics to get you started:
How to add a Facebook Page or group
On-demand videos: We want you to succeed on social as fast as possible. Check out our on-demand videos to learn more about how to navigate through the platform easily
Team training. Equip your entire team, department, or organization with new social media skills. We’ll build and deliver a customized training session for your organization.
Master the Hootsuite Platform. Get certified as a Hootsuite pro. You’ll join 30,000+ professionals who have given their careers a boost by demonstrating their Hootsuite expertise to clients and employers.
Gain comprehensive social marketing skills. With your Social Marketing Certification, you’ll build new skills including social strategy, content creation, paid ads management, and competitive benchmarking.