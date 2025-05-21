Get a quick, risk-free demo of Parliament
See how Parliament (previously Hootsuite Amplify) makes employee advocacy effortless and helps brands like yours grow engagement, reach and revenue without extra effort.
What can I expect?
✓ A demo of Parliament, tailored to your team and goals
✓ A live look at Parliament, including the content hub, leaderboard, and analytics
✓ Insights into how Parliament can help you boost your message and save budget
✓ No commitment whatsoever. We promise.
Trusted by the best brands on social
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Unlock your biggest untapped growth channel
200%
Higher click-through rates when an employee shares content compared to when a company shares it
8x
More engagement when content is shared by employees compared to businesses
$839k
In advertising costs saved by Hootsuite customers over three years to achieve the same reach
The Parliament platform has empowered our sales team to confidently share content on their social channels, leading to an increase in website visitors and lead inquiries.
Miles Mercer
Digital Marketing Manager
Keyloop
Read reviews from real Parliament users
May 21, 2025
“A brilliant way to ensure consistent messaging across a wider network.”
“The Parliament feature has also been a game-changer for QA Ltd. It empowers our internal teams to easily share approved company content, effectively turning our employees into brand advocates. This amplifies our reach an...”Read the full review
Read the full review
Lucy R.
Social Media Lead