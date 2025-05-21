Get a quick, risk-free demo of Parliament

See how Parliament (previously Hootsuite Amplify) makes employee advocacy effortless and helps brands like yours grow engagement, reach and revenue without extra effort.

What can I expect?

✓ A demo of Parliament, tailored to your team and goals

✓ A live look at Parliament, including the content hub, leaderboard, and analytics

✓ Insights into how Parliament can help you boost your message and save budget

✓ No commitment whatsoever. We promise.

