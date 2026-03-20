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See how Hootsuite works for your business with a personalized, risk-free demo.
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Have questions about your plan, features, billing, or setup? Submit a help request.
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Read how-to guides and learn how to use every Hootsuite feature.
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Interested in learning more about Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI? Book your demo now.
What you can expect
✓ A zero-commitment demo of Hootsuite Enterprise, tailored to the way you work and your specific needs
✓ A live look at all the powerful tools that will help you measure and prove your success, all based on your goals and KPIs
✓ A chance to answer questions and get an idea of how Hootsuite can save you time, simplify, and reach new heights on social
Trusted by the best brands on social
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Get in touch with customer support
Need help? Give us a shout. Be sure to include the email address associated with your Hootsuite account and a description of your issue. We also welcome new feature suggestions and crowd-pleasing guacamole recipes.
Here are four ways to get in touch with customer support:
Message us from your Hootsuite dashboard; or
Email your account rep for support with your Enterprise plan; or
Contact us on Twitter (X) or Facebook for 24/7 social media support.
Operational hours
Monday to Friday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
PST GMT-8, CST GMT-6, EST GMT-5, EET GMT+2, CET GMT+1
Monday to Friday 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
SGT GMT +8
Monday to Friday 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
AEDT GMT + 11
Monday to Friday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
NZDT GMT +12
Languages Supported:
English, French and Spanish
Our offices
Vancouver HQ
Vancouver, BC
V5T 4L1
Toronto
Toronto, ON
M5V 3C7
Montréal
Montréal, QC
H3B 2V6
Mexico City
Ciudad de México
11520
London
London, UK
WC1V 6LJ
Paris
75009 Paris
France
Milan
Milano
20124
Romania
Bucharest
011237
Hamburg
Hamburg
20355
Rome
Roma, RM, Italy
00185
Sydney
Sydney NSW, 2000
Australia
Hasselt
3500 Hasselt
Belgium