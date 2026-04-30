Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI analyzes millions of online conversations to identify customer sentiment, pain points, expectations, and emerging issues across social media, reviews, forums, and digital channels. These insights help organizations understand the Voice of the Customer and improve products, messaging, and customer journeys.

Teams can also act on these insights with Hootsuite’s unified social inbox , which brings messages, comments, and customer service inquiries from networks like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X (Twitter) into one place. Automation tools, AI-powered reply suggestions, and intelligent routing help teams respond faster and deliver more consistent support.

Hootsuite integrates with platforms like Salesforce and Zendesk, connecting social conversations with customer records and support cases. This gives teams more context during interactions and helps them resolve issues faster while delivering a more seamless customer experience.