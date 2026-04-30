Win and retain customers with AI-powered customer experience analytics
Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI turns millions of real customer conversations into actionable CX insights. Identify friction, resolve issues faster, and deliver exceptional customer experiences at every touchpoint.
The Voice of Customer analytics tool powered by real human feedback
Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI brings all your user feedback together into a single Voice of Customer (VoC) analytics platform.
30+ social media networks
Track keywords and mentions across 30 social media networks.
150+ million websites
Monitor mentions across 150+ million websites in 239 countries and regions.
Review sites and forums
Track user feedback from Google, Amazon, Yelp, Facebook, Tripadvisor, BBB, Trustpilot, and more.
Video, images, and podcasts
Discover references to your brand in videos, images, podcasts, and more.
Understand your org’s full customer
experience picture — no blind spots
Track how customers feel, what they expect, and where experiences break down across social media, reviews, forums, and digital conversations.
Detect issues early and resolve them faster. Monitor real-time complaints, service issues, and support conversations across digital channels. Quickly identify escalating problems and proactively engage customers before frustration grows.
Ensure your brand promise matches the actual customer experience. Track brand sentiment, analyze campaign feedback, and identify advocates and detractors so you can build stronger relationships and deliver experiences that delight.
Unified consumer, market, and brand intelligence helps insights teams deliver faster insights, sharper recommendations, and the foresight leadership relies on to make smarter decisions.
Stay ahead of every conversation. Real-time sentiment, media tracking, and early crisis detection give your team the power to protect reputation, shape narratives, and respond with confidence across every market.
I love the Talkwalker platform. It’s really helped me understand consumer insights — what people are talking about, what’s trending in the golf space, all of it.
Turn customer conversations into actionable CX insights
Millions of customer conversations happen online every day. Hootsuite helps you turn that unstructured feedback into clear signals about what customers love and where experiences break down.
Capture the voice of your customer in real time
By analyzing conversations across millions of digital channels, you can uncover sentiment, detect emerging issues, and identify the experiences that matter most to your customers — turning unstructured feedback into clear insights that drive better customer experiences.
Understand your customers deeply
Identify who your customers are and what drives their expectations with rich demographic insights, sentiment analysis, and topic detection. Discover the motivations, frustrations, and preferences shaping the customer journey.
Decode sentiment and emotion with AI
Customer experience is emotional. Go beyond simple positive or negative sentiment to detect the emotions behind the conversation, including frustration, excitement, confusion, and delight. AI-powered emotion analysis helps teams identify moments of friction and moments that matter most.
Identify experience issues before they escalate
Spot emerging customer issues early with real-time alerts and trend discovery. Detect service disruptions, friction points, product complaints, or negative sentiment spikes before they impact customer satisfaction at scale.
Turn insights into action with dashboards and automation
Transform complex customer data into clear, shareable insights. Build dashboards that track customer sentiment, pain points, and experience metrics across channels so every team can make faster, smarter decisions.
At HelloFresh, data is at the center of everything we do. Talkwalker has allowed us to unlock access to a much larger conversation around our brand than ever before.
The customer experience tool built for modern teams
Bring all your customer feedback together into a single platform built to improve customer experience.
Visual listening
Use image and logo recognition to track how your brand, products, or competitors appear in user-generated photos and videos.
Interest and sentiment mapping
Use AI-powered sentiment analysis and topic clustering to uncover audience interests, values, and emotional drivers.
Review tracking
Consolidate reviews from Google, Facebook, Yelp, Tripadvisor, Amazon, and more into a single dashboard for unified analysis.
Demographic analysis
Analyze audience data by age, gender, location, language, and other demographic factors to identify key segments.
Influencer discovery
Discover the most influential voices shaping customer perceptions and conversations about your brand or industry.
AI assistance
Let AI distill mountains of data with Blue Silk™ AI summaries, peak detection, forecasting, and automatic tagging.
AI audience segmentation
Ask AI to identify and create audience segments by describing criteria based on patterns you’ve observed in your own data.
Persona insights
Optimize your audience personas with additional demographics, behavioral patterns, interests, and engagement levels.
Custom dashboards
Build tailored dashboards to visualize key metrics, track KPIs, and share actionable insights with stakeholders.
Customer stories
A global hospitality leader scales a unified social strategy across 250+ accounts
See how one transportation network used Hootsuite to gain customer insights, engage with transit users, and more
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI is a customer experience management and social listening platform that helps organizations understand customer sentiment, track feedback, and uncover insights from social media, review sites, forums, news, and other online sources.
It helps teams improve their customer experience strategy by monitoring customer conversations, detecting issues early, and improving responses across every touchpoint.
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI analyzes millions of online conversations to identify customer sentiment, pain points, expectations, and emerging issues across social media, reviews, forums, and digital channels. These insights help organizations understand the Voice of the Customer and improve products, messaging, and customer journeys.
Teams can also act on these insights with Hootsuite’s unified social inbox, which brings messages, comments, and customer service inquiries from networks like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X (Twitter) into one place. Automation tools, AI-powered reply suggestions, and intelligent routing help teams respond faster and deliver more consistent support.
Hootsuite integrates with platforms like Salesforce and Zendesk, connecting social conversations with customer records and support cases. This gives teams more context during interactions and helps them resolve issues faster while delivering a more seamless customer experience.
Voice of Customer (VoC) refers to collecting and analyzing customer feedback across channels to understand customer expectations and experiences.
Platforms like Hootsuite help centralize VoC data from social media, reviews, forums, and online conversations, giving teams a unified view of customer sentiment and feedback.
Customer experience teams use social listening to monitor customer sentiment, detect emerging issues, analyze feedback about products and services, and track experience improvements over time.
This helps organizations identify friction points, improve support processes, and deliver more satisfying customer experiences.
The best social listening tool for customer experience (CX) teams is one that not only monitors conversations but also turns customer feedback into actionable insights. Platforms like Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI help CX teams analyze sentiment, detect emerging issues, and understand the Voice of the Customer across social media, review sites, forums, blogs, and news.
With AI-powered sentiment and emotion analysis, real-time alerts, and customizable dashboards, CX teams can quickly identify pain points, track customer satisfaction, and uncover opportunities to improve the customer journey. Combined with Hootsuite’s unified social inbox and integrations with tools like Salesforce and Zendesk, teams can move from insight to action faster — resolving issues earlier and delivering better customer experiences across every touchpoint.
Sentiment analysis helps organizations better understand how customers feel about their brand, products, and support interactions — enabling teams to respond faster and improve experiences at every stage of the customer journey.
By analyzing conversations across social media, reviews, and customer support channels, sentiment analysis can quickly identify pain points and areas where customers may be frustrated or dissatisfied. This allows teams to address issues early before they escalate into larger problems.
It also helps measure customer satisfaction across different touchpoints, from the first interaction through post-purchase support. Tracking sentiment over time gives organizations a clearer picture of how well their experiences are meeting customer expectations.
With real-time monitoring, teams can proactively engage with unhappy customers, resolve issues quickly, and turn negative experiences into positive ones — helping increase loyalty and retention.
Beyond immediate responses, sentiment analysis also reveals trends in customer feedback. These insights can guide product improvements and service enhancements based on what customers actually care about.
Finally, ongoing sentiment tracking helps monitor overall brand health by detecting shifts in public perception early, giving organizations time to respond and protect their reputation.
Turn customer feedback into better experiences
See how Hootsuite helps organizations understand customer sentiment, identify issues early, and improve experiences at every stage of the journey.