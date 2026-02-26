Spot trends before your competitors
Discover what’s trending — and what’s about to trend — across social media and the web with the industry’s best consumer trend analysis tool.
Know what’s trending in your space and why
Hootsuite isn’t just a social media trend tracker. It’s a full-scale trend analysis tool that decodes the why behind every trending topic.
AI-powered trend detection automatically surfaces spikes in mentions, hashtags, and keywords, so you catch emerging topics before they go mainstream.
Conversation clustering and topic analysis reveal the themes, narratives, and sub-trends behind the buzz. You don’t just see what’s trending, you understand why it matters.
Monitor trends across social networks, news, blogs, forums, and languages to get a complete picture of what’s gaining momentum locally and globally.
Automate trend monitoring so you never miss a thing. Custom alerts and real-time dashboards keep your team informed the moment something changes, so you can move fast with confidence.
Just dropped: 2026 Social Media Trend Report
Download this year’s free trend report and get in-depth data, insight from platform insiders, takeaways for your leadership team, and tactical guidance for analyzing and tracking trends.
I love the Talkwalker platform. It’s really helped me understand consumer insights — what people are talking about, what’s trending in the golf space, all of it.
Go from trend detection to real impact without breaking a sweat
Move from insight to execution with the trend tracking software that helps you validate, create, and align around trends in real time.
Turn trends into scroll-stopping content instantly
Create timely, relevant content the moment a trend starts gaining traction. Built-in AI generates social posts, captions, and on-brand images inspired by what’s trending right now in your industry.
Discover trends specific to your industry
Focus only on the conversations that matter to your business. Use industry-specific queries, category filters, and competitor tracking to uncover trends tied directly to your sector, whether that’s finance, technology, healthcare, education, or beyond.
Shape your messaging around real audience reactions
See how audiences are responding to a trend in real time so you can tailor tone, visuals, and positioning. Understand whether conversations are positive, skeptical, or polarized and adjust your message to match the moment.
Benchmark your brand against industry momentum
See how your brand stacks up as trends emerge in your space. Track share of voice, sentiment, and competitor associations to understand who’s leading the conversation and where opportunities or risks are forming.
Discover the types of trends that matter to your brand
Track trends beyond just topics and keywords. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI helps you uncover event-driven spikes, trending people, viral hashtags, popular sounds, and visual moments across social platforms.
Predict what’s next with AI-powered trend forecasting
Move from reacting to trends to planning ahead with confidence. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI analyzes historical and real-time data to identify early signals that indicate which topics, hashtags, and themes are likely to gain momentum.
Monitor, analyze, and visualize the trend landscape
Hootsuite brings you a clear, real-time view of what deserves attention today.
AI-powered trend analysis
Automatically identify emerging trends and get alerts when conversation volume, sentiment, or relevance spikes.
Conversation clustering and topic mapping
Reveal sub-trends, narratives, and connections using AI-driven clustering, topic clouds, and visual maps.
Hashtag and keyword tracking
Track, compare, and benchmark trending hashtags and keywords across platforms and industries.
Global and multilingual trend monitoring
Detect trends across regions and languages for a complete global and local view of what’s gaining traction.
Visual trend recognition
Capture image and video-based trends using AI-powered logo, object, and scene recognition.
Custom dashboards and reporting
Centralize all trend monitoring metrics into dashboards designed for fast decision-making and easy sharing.
March 11, 2026: Social media trends webinar
Join Hootsuite CMO Billy Jones and his top strategists as they share what’s trending today and how they spot trends early.
Frequently asked questions
From cultural events and product launches to trending influencers, audio memes, and emerging themes, Hootsuite shows you everything that’s gaining momentum. This makes it a powerful trend research tool for understanding what’s trending across channels.
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI detects a wide range of trend types, including social media topics, events, people, viral hashtags, sentiment shifts, influencer-driven conversations, and visual trends such as logos or objects appearing in images and videos.
The platform can even monitor trending sounds and audio memes, especially on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, by tracking associated hashtags, mentions, and content performance. This ensures you stay on top of audio-driven trends that are increasingly shaping social conversations.
The platform uses Talkwalker’s AI-powered analytics for social media trend monitoring, tracking spikes in mentions, keywords, hashtags, and sentiment in real time.
It analyzes conversations across more than 30 social media networks and 150 million websites, then uses influencer mapping and conversation clustering to reveal who and what is driving each trend.
With predictive insights, forecast visualizations, and proactive alerts, you can plan content, campaigns, and product moves before trends peak and position your brand ahead of the curve.
Yes. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI supports multilingual and global social media trend monitoring, allowing you to discover and analyze trends across different languages, regions, and markets.
Trends are detected in real time, with dashboards and alerts updating as soon as new data is collected. This enables fast awareness and response, making the platform an effective trend research tool for teams that need to act quickly.
Yes, Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI offers a comprehensive suite of visualization tools designed to make trend analysis intuitive and actionable.
The platform features interactive trend graphs that display the rise and fall of topics over time, enabling you to quickly spot emerging patterns or anomalies. Heatmaps allow you to see when and where conversations are intensifying, while topic clouds visually highlight the most discussed keywords and themes.
Additionally, customizable dashboards let you aggregate all relevant trend data, metrics, and visualizations in one place, tailored to your team’s specific needs.
These visual tools not only simplify complex data but also support faster, more informed decision-making as part of your ongoing social media trend monitoring workflow.
Absolutely. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI enables you to configure highly customizable alerts for the trends and topics that matter most to your brand. You can set up notifications for sudden spikes in conversation volume, significant sentiment shifts, or the appearance of new keywords and hashtags.
These alerts are delivered in real time, ensuring you’re immediately informed of critical changes in the social landscape. This proactive approach allows your team to respond quickly to opportunities or potential risks, maintain a pulse on audience sentiment, and stay ahead of competitors through continuous social media trend monitoring.
Yes, benchmarking is a core feature of Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI, empowering you to compare your brand’s performance on trending topics, hashtags, and share of voice directly against key competitors. It provides side-by-side visualizations and metrics, making it easy to identify where your brand leads or lags in the conversation.
This competitive intelligence helps you uncover market opportunities, anticipate threats, and refine your strategy based on real-time insights. By using a single, integrated trend research tool, you can ensure your brand remains agile and responsive in a rapidly evolving social media environment.
Yes. AI-powered image and video recognition detects trending logos, objects, and scenes, extending your trend research beyond text-based conversations. Beyond logos and objects, the platform’s image and video recognition can surface trends in scenes, colors, and visual styles, providing a richer understanding of what’s resonating visually with audiences.
By using social media trend monitoring to understand what’s gaining traction with your audience, you can create timely, relevant content, refine messaging, and engage with emerging conversations to boost relevance and engagement.
Trend insights can be used to guide content planning, campaign development, influencer partnerships, and even product innovation. By acting on predictive analytics and early trend signals, you can proactively shape your brand’s strategy and stay ahead of market shifts.
Make trends your competitive advantage
Spot emerging trends, predict what’s next, and activate insights across your strategy with Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI.