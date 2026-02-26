What types of trends can Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI detect?

From cultural events and product launches to trending influencers, audio memes, and emerging themes, Hootsuite shows you everything that’s gaining momentum. This makes it a powerful trend research tool for understanding what’s trending across channels.

Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI detects a wide range of trend types, including social media topics, events, people, viral hashtags, sentiment shifts, influencer-driven conversations, and visual trends such as logos or objects appearing in images and videos.

The platform can even monitor trending sounds and audio memes, especially on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, by tracking associated hashtags, mentions, and content performance. This ensures you stay on top of audio-driven trends that are increasingly shaping social conversations.