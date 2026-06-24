One AI-first operating system for every social workflow
The operating system that runs every part of social, from listening and content to engagement, analytics, and advocacy.
Your AI teammate for social marketing
Your AI teammate for social marketing
One platform. Every network. Zero falling behind.
Start with insights, then plan and publish content, amplify your brand through employee advocacy, and deliver exceptional customer care.
Turn social signals into smarter decisions. Wisdom connects data from across your social workflows and surfaces what matters most.
Create content with confidence. Generate posts, campaigns, captions, and creative ideas grounded in real audience insights.
Coordinate action across your team. Simplify and automate workflows across publishing, messaging, analytics, employee advocacy, and more.
The world’s number one social media management tool, redesigned for today
Hootsuite created social media management. Now we're reinventing it with a new generation of AI products that connect insight, creation, engagement, and action in one intelligent workflow.
One AI teammate across the entire suite
Ask questions, uncover insights, create content, summarize conversations, and get recommended next steps — all from a single conversation. Wisdom connects your workflows so you can move from signal to action faster.
Create content that earns attention
Plan, create, schedule, and optimize your social content from one workspace. Use AI-powered recommendations to fill your calendar, uncover content opportunities, and publish with confidence.
Turn every customer conversation into an opportunity
Manage messages, comments, and customer care across channels in one unified inbox. Respond faster, collaborate more effectively, and build stronger customer relationships.
Know what the market is talking about
Monitor trends, competitors, sentiment, and emerging risks across social, news, and online conversations. Turn billions of signals into actionable intelligence for your team.
Turn employees into trusted advocates
Empower your team to share approved content and amplify your brand across their networks. Extend your reach, increase awareness, and build credibility through employee advocacy.
Why Hootsuite?
For more than 18 years, Hootsuite has helped brands navigate every major shift in social media. Now we're bringing publishing, customer care, social intelligence, employee advocacy, and AI together in one connected platform.
18 years and 25 million users
Hootsuite was the first, and we’re still the most popular 18 years later. Over 25 million users have used Hootsuite to post, track, and out-perform their competitors on social media.
The ultimate AI for social media
Hootsuite helps you speed up every part of social media management — writing, posting, messaging, and social listening. Our AI was designed by social pros for social pros.
The largest library of integrations
Connect over 100 integrations to bring all your favorite tools into the Hootsuite dashboard. That’s more than any other social media management platform (by far).
Meet the Suite
Understand what matters, decide what to do next, and take action across every social workflow — all from one connected suite.