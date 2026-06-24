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One AI-first operating system for every social workflow

The operating system that runs every part of social, from listening and content to engagement, analytics, and advocacy.

Your AI teammate for social marketing

An AI teammate, complete with full context on your strategy. Ask in plain language, get answers with citations, and let Wisdom take the next step — draft a post, brief a launch, and more.
Start your free trialRequest a demo
No credit card required
14-day trial
Cancel anytime
AI chat interface called Wisdom showing a greeting, prompt input field, and three suggested starter prompts on a white panel.

Your AI teammate for social marketing

An AI teammate, complete with full context on your strategy. Ask in plain language, get answers with citations, and let Wisdom take the next step — draft a post, brief a launch, and more.
Start your free trialRequest a demo
No credit card required
14-day trial
Cancel anytime
AI chat interface called Wisdom showing a greeting, prompt input field, and three suggested starter prompts on a white panel.
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One platform. Every network. Zero falling behind.

Start with insights, then plan and publish content, amplify your brand through employee advocacy, and deliver exceptional customer care.

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Turn social signals into smarter decisions. Wisdom connects data from across your social workflows and surfaces what matters most.

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Create content with confidence. Generate posts, campaigns, captions, and creative ideas grounded in real audience insights.

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Coordinate action across your team. Simplify and automate workflows across publishing, messaging, analytics, employee advocacy, and more.

The world’s number one social media management tool, redesigned for today

Hootsuite created social media management. Now we're reinventing it with a new generation of AI products that connect insight, creation, engagement, and action in one intelligent workflow.

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One AI teammate across the entire suite

Ask questions, uncover insights, create content, summarize conversations, and get recommended next steps — all from a single conversation. Wisdom connects your workflows so you can move from signal to action faster.

Learn more about Wisdom →
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Create content that earns attention

Plan, create, schedule, and optimize your social content from one workspace. Use AI-powered recommendations to fill your calendar, uncover content opportunities, and publish with confidence.

Learn more about Perch →
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Turn every customer conversation into an opportunity

Manage messages, comments, and customer care across channels in one unified inbox. Respond faster, collaborate more effectively, and build stronger customer relationships.

Learn more about Nest →
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Know what the market is talking about

Monitor trends, competitors, sentiment, and emerging risks across social, news, and online conversations. Turn billions of signals into actionable intelligence for your team.

Learn more about Lumen →
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Turn employees into trusted advocates

Empower your team to share approved content and amplify your brand across their networks. Extend your reach, increase awareness, and build credibility through employee advocacy.

Learn more about Parliament →

Why Hootsuite?

For more than 18 years, Hootsuite has helped brands navigate every major shift in social media. Now we're bringing publishing, customer care, social intelligence, employee advocacy, and AI together in one connected platform.

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18 years and 25 million users

Hootsuite was the first, and we’re still the most popular 18 years later. Over 25 million users have used Hootsuite to post, track, and out-perform their competitors on social media.

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The ultimate AI for social media

Hootsuite helps you speed up every part of social media management — writing, posting, messaging, and social listening. Our AI was designed by social pros for social pros.

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The largest library of integrations

Connect over 100 integrations to bring all your favorite tools into the Hootsuite dashboard. That’s more than any other social media management platform (by far).

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Meet the Suite

Understand what matters, decide what to do next, and take action across every social workflow — all from one connected suite.

Start your free trialRequest a demo