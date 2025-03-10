Manage less, automate more with Hootsuite Professional
Automate repetitive tasks, uncover deeper insights, and create better content faster with the Hootsuite Professional plan.
What you get with Hootsuite Professional
Manage unlimited social media accounts
Manage every social account from one place with no profile limits plus advanced publishing tools and automated workflows.
Put repetitive work on autopilot
Automate replies, customer conversations, link tracking, post boosting, and more with AI-powered tools.
Spot opportunities before competitors do
Monitor trends, track sentiment, benchmark competitors, and discover what’s driving results.
Hootsuite makes social media management a breeze. The ability to schedule posts in advance…saves so much time and allows me to enjoy my weekends without having to worry about our social channels.
Work smarter at every stage of the social media workflow
From content creation to customer care to competitive intelligence, Professional helps you automate more and uncover deeper insights.
Create more content in less time
Generate captions with AI, automatically boost your best-performing posts, create custom-branded links, and manage unlimited social profiles from one Perch. Plan campaigns months in advance, bulk schedule content, and automate repetitive publishing tasks so you can focus on strategy instead of busywork.
Turn your inbox into a growth engine
Respond faster with AI-powered smart replies, automated responses, and DM automations that handle routine customer conversations. Use Nest to build richer customer profiles, automate common workflows, and deliver better customer experiences with less manual effort.
Spot opportunities before competitors do
Monitor brand mentions, track sentiment, discover trending topics, and forecast emerging conversations before they take off with Lumen. Search up to 30 days of social conversations, compare results, and use AI-powered summaries to quickly uncover what matters most.
Measure what matters most
Track paid and organic performance across your social channels, benchmark against up to 20 competitors, and create customizable reports tailored to your goals. Schedule reports, export results, and uncover insights that help you make smarter marketing decisions.
Work smarter with an AI teammate
Ask questions about your content, competitors, audience, performance, or social trends in plain English. Wisdom helps you uncover insights, summarize findings, identify opportunities, and recommend your next best move without digging through dashboards.
Simplify and automate social media
Generate replies, automate conversations, provide around-the-clock support, and uncover the trends and competitive insights that keep your brand ahead.
Reply faster with AI
Respond to customers faster with AI-generated replies that help your team handle more conversations in less time.
Auto-reply to common questions
Automatically answer common questions, greet new messages, and keep conversations moving even when you’re offline.
Turn comments into customers
Automatically send DMs when users comment on your posts. Create personalized response flows and encourage users to take action.
Stay a step ahead of competitors
See how your performance stacks up against up to 20 competitors. Track the engagement, posting activity, and results of competitors.
Spot trends before they take off
Spot emerging conversations before they take off with AI-powered forecasting. Identify trends early, create more relevant content, and stay ahead of trends.
Automate key
interactions
Reduce manual work with automated replies, DM automations, and workflows that help your team respond faster and more consistently.
Discover what Hootsuite Pro can do for you
How Stuckey’s boosted online sales by 750%
See how a legendary American candy company used Hootsuite Pro to increase online sales by 750%.
Read Hootsuite customer reviews
Our customers call Hootsuite a “game-changer” and a “life-saver” for a reason.
How Apricotton drove a 108% increase in sales in two weeks
Get the scoop on how one small business used Hootsuite to spark social growth at warp speed.
Work smarter across your entire social strategy
Automate repetitive work, uncover deeper insights, and create better customer experiences with AI-powered tools built for growing brands.
Frequently asked questions
Hootsuite Professional is ideal for growing brands and marketing teams that need more automation, deeper insights, and greater control over their social media operations.
Professional includes everything in Standard, plus unlimited social profiles, advanced analytics, AI-powered customer engagement tools, trend forecasting, and customizable reporting. It's a great fit for businesses that want to spend less time on manual work and more time creating content, engaging customers, and driving results.
Need more options? Compare all Hootsuite plans.
Hootsuite Professional isn't the best fit for organizations that need advanced collaboration, approval workflows, team productivity reporting, or customer care routing.
If your social media operation involves multiple stakeholders reviewing content, dedicated customer care teams, or structured approval processes, Hootsuite Advanced may be a better fit.
Organizations that require enterprise-grade governance, compliance, employee advocacy, or advanced social intelligence should consider Hootsuite Enterprise.
Hootsuite Professional includes everything in Standard, plus advanced automation, reporting, customer engagement, and social intelligence tools.
Professional users get:
Publishing and content management (Perch): Unlimited social profiles, AI-powered content creation, automatic post boosting, custom-branded links, automated link tracking, and advanced publishing tools.
Customer care and engagement (Nest): AI-powered smart replies, automated responses, DM automations, contact profiles, and conversation automations.
Analytics and reporting (Perch Analytics): Customizable reports, competitive benchmarking for up to 20 competitors, report exports, scheduled reporting, and analytics notes.
Social listening and intelligence (Lumen): 30-day social search, AI-powered trend forecasting, sentiment analysis, AI summaries, and advanced competitor monitoring.
AI-powered insights and recommendations (Wisdom): Ask questions about your audience, competitors, content, and performance to uncover insights and identify opportunities faster.
Hootsuite Professional includes advanced analytics and reporting tools that help you understand what's working, uncover opportunities, and communicate results to stakeholders.
With Hootsuite Professional, you can:
Track paid and organic social media performance across major networks.
Benchmark against up to 20 competitors.
Create customizable reports tailored to your goals.
Export reports and share insights with stakeholders.
Schedule recurring reports.
Track campaign, content, and audience performance from one dashboard.
Hootsuite Professional includes Lumen, our AI-powered social listening solution.
With Hootsuite Professional, you can:
Search the past 30 days of social conversations.
Compare up to five searches at once.
Monitor mentions, hashtags, competitors, and industry topics.
Analyze sentiment and conversation volume.
Forecast emerging trends with AI-powered forecasting.
Summarize large volumes of conversations with AI.
Discover opportunities to create more relevant content and engage in meaningful conversations.
Yes. Hootsuite Professional includes AI capabilities across publishing, engagement, analytics, listening, and insights.
Professional users can generate content with AI, use AI-powered smart replies, automate customer interactions, summarize social conversations, forecast trends, and ask Wisdom questions about performance, competitors, audience behavior, and social media opportunities.