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Parliament: Amplify the voices your consumers already trust

Increase brand awareness and boost your social presence with Hootsuite’s top-rated employee advocacy tool. Parliament makes it easy for your employees to share your content and amplify your social reach.

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Turn employee voices into megaphones for your brand

Your audience trusts people more than brands. Help executives, employees, and subject matter experts share approved content that builds credibility, expands reach, and strengthens your brand's presence across social media.

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Discover

Uncover trending topics, high-performing content, customer insights, and opportunities worth sharing.

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Amplify

Equip employees, executives, and advocates with approved, on-brand content they can share in a click.

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Measure

Track participation, reach, engagement, clicks, and earned amplification from every advocate.

You’ve already hired the best brand ambassadors

Parliament serves up pre-approved, on-brand content for your employees to share across their social networks in seconds. 

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Extend your social reach with less effort

Attract new business with no extra effort. Research shows that 92% of an employee’s followers are new to the brand, which means exponential reach when employee advocates share company content to their networks.

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Slash advertising costs in half

Reach the same number of people as you would with paid ads at no extra cost with employee amplification tools. Tap into the power of employees' networks and drive real ROI.

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Save time and stand out with AI

Hootsuite’s built-in AI content writer will instantly craft captions and content you can use to create posts in Parliament. And then your team can share them in just one click.

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Attract top talent and showcase company culture

HR teams use Hootsuite employee advocacy tools for hiring, creating an employer brand, showcasing company culture, and more. 

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Measure the impact of advocacy

Track participation, reach, engagement, clicks, shares, and earned amplification across your organization. Understand which content resonates, who your top advocates are, and how employee sharing contributes to business goals.

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Turn up the competition to drive greater participation

Gamify your employee advocacy program with leaderboards, rankings, and recognition that encourage friendly competition across teams. Celebrate top advocates, reward participation, and give employees extra motivation to share your content consistently. 

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Parliament + Wisdom = Better together

Soon you’ll be able to link your AI teammate to Parliament. Wisdom automatically identifies the conversations, trends, campaigns, and moments that deserve amplification, helping you fill your Parliament queue fast. 

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Connect Parliament to your team's favorite tools

Hootsuite’s employee advocacy platform is designed to help your team share meaningful content on the go with the tools they already use.

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Microsoft Teams

Add Parliament to Microsoft Teams and easily share content to social media networks right from your Teams dashboard.

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Slack

View a Slack feed showing content created and approved by your organization and share what you want in a few clicks.

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UpContent

Surface fresh, engaging content and turn your employees into industry thought leaders with UpContent content curation tools.

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TINT

Reach the right audience with trusted user-generated content, legal rights management, campaign and content builders, and an enterprise UGC platform.

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AI Tools

Use the Parliament MCP to bring employee advocacy into ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other MCP-compatible platforms (coming soon).

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Everything social, all in one suite.

One connected system for social listening, publishing, engagement, advocacy, and AI-powered decision-making.

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Wisdom

Ask in plain language, get answers with citations, and let Wisdom take the next step.

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Perch

Create weeks of content in minutes. Brainstorm ideas, draft posts with AI, and schedule content faster.

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Nest

Unify DMs, comments, mentions, and reviews from every network into one shared inbox.

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Lumen

Track your social stats, monitor brand health, watch competitors, and understand the why behind every dip or spike.

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Start growing your reach exponentially right now

See for yourself how Parliament can help you extend your reach and boost brand awareness with minimal effort and less budget.

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Frequently asked questions

Parliament is Hootsuite's employee advocacy and content amplification platform. It helps employees, executives, and advocates share approved content across their social networks, extending your brand's reach and helping you connect with new audiences through trusted voices.

Parliament curates approved content from your organization and makes it easy for advocates to share in just a few clicks. Teams can distribute campaigns, company news, thought leadership, and other content while maintaining brand consistency and governance.

Wisdom helps identify the trends, campaigns, and conversations that deserve amplification. Ask questions in plain language, discover opportunities for advocacy, identify your most engaged advocates, and get recommendations for expanding your reach through trusted voices.

Parliament is designed for employees, executives, subject matter experts, sales teams, partners, and brand advocates. Anyone who wants to help amplify your organization's message can participate.

Social media management tools help brands publish content through owned channels. Parliament helps organizations expand their reach through the people audiences trust most — employees, leaders, and advocates.

Yes. Parliament helps organizations track participation, reach, engagement, clicks, and content performance so you can understand the impact of advocacy programs and identify your most effective advocates.

Not yet, but it’s coming soon! The Parliament MCP will allow AI assistants and MCP-compatible platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to access social advocacy workflows, identify amplification opportunities, surface shareable content, and help teams activate trusted voices more efficiently.

Organizations can share thought leadership, product announcements, campaign content, company news, employer branding content, event promotions, customer stories, and other approved content designed to support business goals.

Amplify has evolved into Parliament.

While the core employee advocacy capabilities remain, Parliament is now part of Hootsuite's Social OS — helping organizations amplify content through employees, executives, subject matter experts, and other trusted voices. Parliament makes it easier to extend your reach, increase brand awareness, and turn advocacy into a coordinated part of your social strategy.

A parliament is the collective noun for a group of owls. Parliament is designed to help organizations turn employees into trusted brand advocates by making it easy to share approved content across their social networks.