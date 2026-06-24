1 Open ChatGPT → Settings → Apps → Connectors → Add MCP server.

1 Open Claude → Settings → Connectors → Add custom connector.

1 Open Copilot Studio and open your agent (or create one). Go to the Tools page.

2 Select Add a tool → New tool → Model Context Protocol to launch the MCP onboarding wizard.

3 Enter the server name, description, and the Perch server URL below, then choose the authentication type (OAuth 2.0 for Hootsuite sign-in).

3 Enter the server name, description, and the Nest server URL below, then choose the authentication type (OAuth 2.0 for Hootsuite sign-in).

3 Enter the server name, description, and the Lumen server URL below, then choose the authentication type (OAuth 2.0 for Hootsuite sign-in).

4 Create the tool, then open the connection manager and connect with your Hootsuite workspace when prompted.

2 Choose "Remote URL" (or equivalent) and paste the Perch server URL below.

2 Choose "Remote URL" (or equivalent) and paste the Nest server URL below.

2 Choose "Remote URL" (or equivalent) and paste the Lumen server URL below.

3 Sign in with your Hootsuite workspace when prompted. Authorization is one-time.

4 Start a new chat and ask in plain English. ChatGPT will call Perch MCP tools for you.

4 Start a new chat and ask in plain English. Claude will call Perch MCP tools for you.

5 Start a new chat and ask in plain English. Copilot will call Perch MCP tools for you.

4 Start a new chat and ask in plain English. ChatGPT will call Nest MCP tools for you.

4 Start a new chat and ask in plain English. Claude will call Nest MCP tools for you.

5 Start a new chat and ask in plain English. Copilot will call Nest MCP tools for you.

4 Start a new chat and ask in plain English. ChatGPT will call Lumen MCP tools for you.

4 Start a new chat and ask in plain English. Claude will call Lumen MCP tools for you.