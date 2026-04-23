What features should agencies look for in a social listening tool?

Agencies should look for a social listening platform that offers real-time monitoring, sentiment analysis, trend detection, competitive benchmarking, and customizable reporting. These features help agencies track brand performance, understand audience perception, and deliver data-driven insights to clients.

Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI goes further with advanced capabilities like image and logo recognition, influencer discovery, and AI-powered trend forecasting. Agencies can also set up real-time alerts for spikes in conversation or negative sentiment, enabling faster response to potential crises. Combined with automated reporting and multi-client dashboards, these features make it easier to turn raw data into actionable insights and measurable results for every client.