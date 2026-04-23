The no. 1 social media management tool for agencies
Get impressive results for your clients, simplify the approval process, and easily show your impact with Hootsuite for agencies.
Trusted by top marketing and PR agencies
Flexible and powerful, built to support agencies of every size and specialty.
Marketing agencies
Manage and measure performance across all your clients’ social content in one place. Track campaign performance, audience sentiment, and competitor activity.
PR firms
Get real-time monitoring across social, news, blogs, and forums. Monitor your clients’ brand health and reputation with instant alerts, sentiment analysis, and brand health reports.
Consulting firms
Uncover consumer insights to inform brand positioning and messaging. Provide data-driven recommendations for brand growth and innovation.
Everything your agency needs to dominate social and beyond
Built for the high-velocity demands of agency life, Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI unifies deep insights with seamless workflows to help you deliver top-notch services — no matter your focus.
Automate reporting with fully customizable, white-labeled reports your clients will actually understand. Schedule reports, highlight key insights, and clearly demonstrate campaign performance and ROI — without the manual work.
Take the stress out of client management with simple approval workflows and sharing settings. With external approvals, you can easily get the go-ahead from clients before you hit publish.
Overcome creative blocks with AI to generate captions and images, summarize data, and get insights in seconds. Seamlessly integrate and customize Adobe Express and Canva templates to keep every client on-brand.
Bring all your clients’ social channels into a single dashboard. Schedule, manage, and track the performance of paid and organic content across networks and accounts. Save time responding to messages with a unified, automated inbox.
Our clients don't just want to know what people are saying — they need to understand why it matters and what to do about it. Talkwalker's topic analysis has become our go-to, letting us move quickly from raw conversation data to clear, actionable guidance across platforms. That's what allows us to give clients a real strategic edge.
Move your agency from day-to-day management to strategic intelligence
Whether you’re pitching new business or defending a retainer, Hootsuite provides the evidence-based insights you need to win.
Turn online conversations into client-winning strategies
Monitor millions of conversations across social media, news, blogs, forums, and more. Track brand mentions, sentiment, share of voice, and emerging trends in real time — so you can uncover opportunities, spot risks early, and guide smarter decisions.
Impress your clients with polished, customized reports in minutes
Quickly white-label and customize reports to give your deliverables a professional edge. From campaign optimization to competitive benchmarking, show clients exactly what’s working and why.
Prove your impact with AI-powered insights
Go beyond surface-level metrics with advanced AI that analyzes sentiment, detects trends, and uncovers what really drives performance. Condense millions of data points into clear, skimmable summaries in seconds.
Collaborate seamlessly across teams and clients
Keep everyone aligned with shared dashboards, annotations, external approvals, and built-in workflows. Ditch the email threads and spreadsheets by tracking progress, getting approvals internally, and documenting external approvals in one place.
Respond to all your clients’ messages from one inbox
Save time by managing all public and private conversations in one centralized place. Use automated responses, saved replies, and AI chatbots to decrease response times and keep client satisfaction high.
I work with various clients and Hootsuite really helps me plan my work for each of the clients and share content on different platforms. I am literally superhuman because of Hootsuite!
Top Hootsuite features for agencies
From real-time social listening to automated reporting, Hootsuite helps you move faster, work smarter, and stand out to clients.
Social listening
Track brand mentions, sentiment, and share of voice across 30+ social networks, blogs, forums, and even print and broadcast media.
Trend forecasting
Spot emerging trends and cultural shifts before they hit the mainstream, allowing you to pivot client strategies with surgical precision.
Image and logo recognition
Protect client reputations by detecting visual brand presence in photos and videos — even when the brand isn't tagged.
Influencer finder
Discover and evaluate key influencers, journalists, and brand advocates to amplify campaigns, extend client reach, and leverage user-generated content.
Crisis detection and alerts
Receive immediate notifications about spikes in negative sentiment or unusual activity, enabling rapid response to emerging issues.
Competitive benchmarking
Compare client performance against competitors and industry benchmarks to inform strategy and highlight areas for improvement.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
The best social media management platform for agencies combines publishing, analytics, social listening, and reporting in one place. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI is built specifically for agencies, enabling teams to manage multiple clients, track performance, monitor brand sentiment, and automate reporting — all from a single dashboard.
Agencies can manage multiple clients more efficiently by using a centralized platform with multi-account support, customizable dashboards, and permission controls. Hootsuite allows agencies to organize accounts by client, schedule and publish content across networks, and track performance without switching tools or compromising data security.
Agencies prove ROI by connecting campaign activity to measurable outcomes like engagement, reach, sentiment, and share of voice. With Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI, agencies can create automated, white-labeled reports that clearly show performance metrics, campaign impact, and competitive benchmarks, making it easy to demonstrate value to clients.
Social listening is the process of monitoring online conversations across social media, news, blogs, and forums to understand what audiences are saying about a brand, industry, or competitors. For agencies, social listening provides real-time insights into sentiment, trends, and emerging issues, helping teams make data-driven decisions and optimize client strategies.
Agencies can use AI to analyze sentiment, detect trends, generate content, and uncover performance insights at scale. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI uses advanced AI to surface actionable insights, automate reporting, and even assist with content creation, helping agencies move faster and deliver stronger results.
Yes. Hootsuite offers automated reporting tools that allow agencies to create customizable, white-labeled reports for each client. Reports can be scheduled, tailored to specific KPIs, and branded for a professional presentation, saving time while improving consistency and clarity.
Hootsuite streamlines client collaboration with built-in approval workflows, task assignments, and shared dashboards. Agencies can assign roles for content creation, editing, and approval, ensuring every post is reviewed before it goes live. You can also create multi-step approval flows with designated approvers or teams, adding extra layers of control for high-stakes content.
For agencies that manage approvals outside the platform, Hootsuite allows you to document external approvals directly within each post. This creates a clear audit trail with approval notes and history visible in your content calendar and exports. With customizable permissions and flexible workflows, agencies can maintain secure, organized, and efficient collaboration across both internal teams and clients.
Agencies should look for a social listening platform that offers real-time monitoring, sentiment analysis, trend detection, competitive benchmarking, and customizable reporting. These features help agencies track brand performance, understand audience perception, and deliver data-driven insights to clients.
Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI goes further with advanced capabilities like image and logo recognition, influencer discovery, and AI-powered trend forecasting. Agencies can also set up real-time alerts for spikes in conversation or negative sentiment, enabling faster response to potential crises. Combined with automated reporting and multi-client dashboards, these features make it easier to turn raw data into actionable insights and measurable results for every client.
Agencies can monitor brand reputation by tracking mentions, sentiment, and conversations across social media, news, blogs, forums, and review sites. Hootsuite aggregates these data sources into one platform, allowing agencies to detect reputation risks early and respond quickly with informed strategies.
Turn insights into your agency’s competitive edge
With Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI, you can deliver faster insights, stronger strategies, and results your clients can see.