Perch: Create weeks of content in minutes
Perch helps you brainstorm ideas, draft posts with AI in your brand voice, and schedule across every network, without the blank-page dread.
From blank page to scheduled posts, in three steps
Perch handles the heavy lifting so your team spends time on the ideas that matter instead of the busywork.
Brainstorm
Perch suggests post angles, hooks, and campaign themes tuned to your audience and what’s trending right now.
Draft
Generate on-brand captions, images, and hashtags for every network in one click.
Schedule
Drop posts into your calendar at the best times to post, across every channel, from a single view.
Discover what’s worth sharing
Generate fresh ideas, draft content faster, and turn social insights into posts your audience actually cares about.
Generate on-brand and optimized captions, hashtags, images, ad copy, campaign strategies and more — right in your Perch dashboard. Plus, know what's trending and brainstorm post ideas.
See every post, every network, every campaign on one calendar. Drag to reschedule, spot the gaps, and let Perch fill your content calendar fast.
Plan ahead and schedule content to go live at the best time to post. Reach your target audience the moment they’re scrolling — and boost engagement as a result.
Get the thumbs up faster with custom approval workflows tailored to your team. Collaborate, brainstorm, and assign tasks to team members — all in one place.
Perch + Wisdom = Better together
Wisdom, Hootsuite's social-first AI teammate, helps you understand what matters across social. Perch helps you act on it. Together, Perch and Wisdom can help automate the majority of your social workflow.
Plan, create, and publish — all from one Perch
Discover what your audience cares about, create content faster, and publish at the moments that matter. Perch combines planning, scheduling, collaboration, and Wisdom-powered recommendations in one workspace.
Boost engagement and reach by posting at the right time
Take your social strategy to the next level by posting at the exact time your audience is online. See heat maps showing when to post to reach your specific goals. Then automatically schedule your content to go live at that time.
Plan and create great content in seconds
Create compelling, on-brand content in just a few clicks with built-in Canva and Adobe Express templates, free stock images, and effortless approval workflows. Plus, reach the right audience with a hashtag generator that automatically tags your content based on your copy, images, and videos.
Cut hours from your workweek with bulk post scheduling
Quickly glance at your organic, paid, published, and scheduled content in a calendar or list view. Map out campaigns, fill content gaps, and collaborate in real-time. Then use our bulk social media scheduler to schedule up to 350 posts at once. Easily suspend scheduled posts in case of a potential crisis or unexpected opportunity.
See what's trending and capture your audience's attention
Figure out precisely what gets your audience engaged by tapping into social listening. Find the latest hot topics by industry and then have AI instantly draft posts based on those trends. You can also ask Wisdom to analyze what types of content are getting the most action in your niche.
Brainstorm, collaborate, and plan in Whiteboard
Skip the spreadsheets and endless back-and-forth. Whiteboard makes it easy to plan together, share ideas, and stay on the same page — all within Hootsuite and using Wisdom.
Perch is your all-in-one social media publishing tool
Check out a few of the top Hootsuite publishing features that help you whip up high-quality content, sell more online, and grow your following.
Content generator
Instantly generate captions, images, and hashtags for every social media network. Use the built-in ideas engine to get ideas on what to post.
Design templates
Get access to your favorite Canva and Adobe Express templates right from Perch. Create from scratch or access your edited templates.
Best time to post
Get more likes, comments, and shares with recommended times to publish right in your calendar window.
Bulk post scheduling
Schedule hundreds of posts at once with a bulk social media scheduler. Save time by creating posts in advance and scheduling them for the best time.
Easy collaboration
Ensure consistent on-brand content with a collaborative workflow that eliminates the back and forth.
Streamlined approvals
Get approvals fast, reduce risk, and ensure all posts are on-brand with streamlined approval workflows that allow the right team members to review content.
Link in bio
Drive traffic from your social profiles to your website with a link in bio page. Create and manage your customizable link from the Hootsuite dashboard.
MCP Connector
Draft and schedule posts in Hootsuite via your LLM of choice (Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, etc.) using the Perch MCP connector from Hootsuite.
Trend discovery
Search brand mentions and trending topics across the web to see what people are posting about and commenting on. Then automatically turn them into posts with AI.
Everything social, all in one suite.
One connected system for social listening, publishing, engagement, advocacy, and AI-powered decision-making.
Wisdom
Ask in plain language, get answers with citations, and let Wisdom take the next step.
Nest
Unify DMs, comments, mentions, and reviews from every network into one shared inbox.
Lumen
Track your social stats, monitor brand health, watch competitors, and understand the why behind every dip or spike.
Parliament
Curate on-brand content your team can share in one click. Save money on advertising by replacing ad spend with organic reach.
Create your best content yet
From first idea to big launch, Perch helps you create content that earns attention, engagement, and conversation.
Frequently asked questions
Perch is Hootsuite's content planning, scheduling, and publishing app. It helps teams create, collaborate on, schedule, and publish social content from a centralized product.
Yes. With Wisdom, you can tap into past posts and uploaded brand guidelines to draft captions that sound like you. You can adjust tone, length, and emoji on any draft, and every post is yours to review and refine before it publishes.
Wisdom helps transform social insights into content recommendations, post ideas, captions, and campaign concepts. Perch helps teams review, schedule, and publish that content.
Yes. Perch allows you to schedule and publish content across major social networks from a single content calendar.
Perch supports the major social networks — including Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X, Pinterest, and YouTube — and tailors each post for the platform it's going to. Schedule them all from a single calendar.
Yes. Perch combines content planning, campaign management, collaboration, approvals, content creation, publishing, and AI-powered recommendations in a single workflow.
Absolutely. Teams can create drafts, manage approvals, assign work, review content, and coordinate campaigns without leaving Perch.
Share a calendar, leave feedback, and route posts through approval — marketing, creative, and leadership all work from the same plan without endless spreadsheets and threads.
Perch combines scheduling and publishing with Wisdom's social intelligence capabilities, helping teams discover what matters, create better content, and act faster on opportunities.
Perch uses your audience's activity and your historical performance to recommend the times most likely to drive engagement, and can fill empty calendar slots for you.
Yes. The Hootsuite Perch MCP (Model Context Protocol) allows compatible AI assistants and applications to securely connect to your Perch workspace. With the Perch MCP, you can use AI to plan campaigns, review content calendars, generate posts, identify content gaps, manage publishing schedules, and take action on your social strategy all within your favourite AI assistants.
The Perch MCP gives AI assistants access to approved publishing workflows and content planning data while respecting your existing permissions, governance controls, and approval processes, so your team stays in control of what gets published and when.
Perch is where everything comes together. Just as owls perch to observe their surroundings, Perch gives you a clear view of your social strategy, content, and performance in one place. It's where you plan, create, schedule, and publish content across all your social channels.