Yep! Hootsuite is built to support social media marketing for hotels of all sizes. With Hootsuite you can plan, create, and schedule posts across all major platforms, find the best times to publish based on performance data, and engage directly with guests through a unified inbox.

You also get performance analytics to measure engagement, reach, and sentiment so you can refine your content strategy over time. And when paired with Talkwalker AI, you gain deeper insight into what guests care about, helping you create content that resonates and drives bookings. Instantly uncover trending topics, popular hashtags, and high-performing content formats to craft engaging, relevant posts and campaigns that resonate with your target audience.

Hootsuite also makes it easier to create and manage content at scale. With OwlyGPT, teams can quickly generate on-brand captions, post ideas, and even images, helping you stay active and relevant without stretching resources.