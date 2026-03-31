Hospitality marketing software that turns guest insights into bookings
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI helps hospitality brands understand what guests are saying, feeling, and sharing in real time. Get all the data-driven insights you need to protect your brand’s reputation, sharpen your marketing, and drive demand.
Monitor feedback everywhere guests leave it
Reviews matter more in hospitality than almost any other industry. In fact, a staggering 97% of hotel customers have consulted guest reviews before booking¹. Hootsuite helps you protect your brand’s reputation when it matters the most.
Review sites
Track feedback from over 300 review sites and booking engines, including Google, Tripadvisor, Hotels.com, Booking.com, Yelp, Expedia, and more.
Social media
Discover what people are saying and posting about your brand by listening across Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and more.
Forums
Keep an eye on conversations, mentions, and reviews on travel forums and blogs, including Reddit, Lonely Planet, FlyerTalk, Tripadvisor, and more.
News media
Anytime your brand is mentioned in global or local news outlets or travel and hospitality industry publications, you’ll catch it with Hootsuite.
Turn reviews and user-generated content
into a better guest experience
Act smarter, move faster, and create a guest-first experience by analyzing conversations across millions of online sources.
Stay in control of your reputation with hospitality reputation management software designed for today’s always-on world. Set up instant alerts for spikes in negative sentiment, viral complaints, or breaking news so you can quickly protect guest trust and brand credibility.
Guests are constantly telling you what they love and what needs fixing. Go beyond star ratings to understand how guests really feel. With AI-powered sentiment analysis, you can prioritize what matters most to guest satisfaction.
Stop guessing what content works and start creating marketing that resonates. Easily identify the trending topics, hashtags, and conversations in hospitality to reveal emerging interests and demands. Then use built-in content generators to create and schedule posts.
Compare your performance against competitors, destinations, or peer brands so you’re always your target consumer’s top pick. Identify gaps in the guest experience, emerging trends, and opportunities to stand out.
Being active in this environment has given us the opportunity to share information about our company more effectively and to better understand our clients and all our interest groups, giving us a stronger, closer and more transparent relationship with them.
Get clear, actionable insights that drive growth
Don’t just monitor feedback reactively. Discover the insights and strategies your team needs for next-level growth.
Identify your target audience and ideal guest personas
Get a clearer picture of who your guests are and what they care about. Audience insights reveal demographics, interests, and channel preferences so you can engage guests with the right message, on the right platform, at the right moment. Build stronger connections that lead to loyalty and repeat bookings.
Benchmark your brand against the competition
Know exactly where you stand in a crowded hospitality landscape. Compare sentiment, posting frequency, engagement, share of voice, and guest perception against competitors, destinations, or peer brands. Uncover opportunities to differentiate your experience, improve perception, and stay top of mind with travelers.
Prove the impact of your marketing efforts
Measure the impact of social media marketing for hotel and hospitality brands by analyzing engagement, reach, and sentiment. Unified reporting and dashboards make it easy to show what’s working, optimize faster, and clearly demonstrate ROI to stakeholders.
Spot issues before they turn into crises
In hospitality, small issues can escalate quickly. With real-time alerts and AI-powered anomaly detection, you’ll know the moment negative sentiment spikes or unusual conversation patterns emerge. Monitor breaking news, social chatter, and guest feedback in one place so you can respond quickly, align teams, and protect brand trust.
Simplify social media management across every channel
Manage all your social media channels, inboxes, and reviews in one place. Find the best times to post based on real performance data, schedule content across networks, and generate captions and images with OwlyGPT in seconds. With a unified inbox, your team can respond to guest messages, comments, and reviews faster.
Extend your reach with trusted employee voices
Turn your team into powerful brand advocates. With Hootsuite Amplify, employees can easily share approved, on-brand content across their own social networks. Expand visibility, strengthen your employer brand, and amplify key campaigns without adding work for your marketing team.
Product features built for hospitality teams
A full suite of hospitality marketing tools packaged in a single user-friendly dashboard.
Trend forecasting
Enhance strategic planning for seasonal promotions, new amenities, and more with predictive analytics that identify rising topics and guest preferences.
Influencer finder
Identify the key voices — from travel bloggers to satisfied guests — who can amplify positive messaging and drive new bookings.
AI assistant
Ask a complex question and get a fully cited answer in minutes, complete with insights, visualizations, and strategic recommendations.
Visual listening and logo detection
Never miss a shoutout, even if your brand name isn’t mentioned. Track logos, properties, food, and amenities in images to uncover visual trends that influence bookings.
Review tagging and categorization
Quickly identify recurring themes and issues by automatically tagging and organizing guest reviews from platforms like Tripadvisor, Google, and Yelp.
Conversation clusters
Easily spot new trends, service issues, or campaign opportunities before they escalate with AI-powered clustering of conversations.
Case Study: Barceló Hotel Group
A global hospitality leader scales a unified social strategy across 250+ accounts
Insights and resources
Hilton’s SVP, Daniel Reynolds, on the art of brand storytelling
We sat down with Daniel Reynolds to tap into his expert insights on brand storytelling and learn how Hilton crafts its brand stories on social media and beyond.
Brand monitoring: Our latest guide for real business impact
Brand monitoring is more than just social listening. This free guide will help you learn how to expand your strategy to track all sources.
How Meliá became one of the most influential hotel chains on social media
Meliá Hotels International used Hootsuite to increase brand awareness on social media, boost website visits, and personalize their guests’ hotel experience.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
The Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker dashboard features a wide range of useful reputation management tools, from review tracking to sentiment analysis. You can monitor reviews, social mentions, and news coverage in real time, set up customized alerts for negative sentiment, and benchmark your reputation against competitors, helping you respond faster and protect brand trust.
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI monitors all major hospitality review and booking platforms, including Tripadvisor, Booking.com, OpenTable, Airbnb, Expedia, Yelp, Google Reviews, and Hotels.com. This ensures brands capture comprehensive guest feedback and can benchmark performance across the platforms that matter most to travelers.
In addition to review and booking platforms, Hootsuite enables hotels and hospitality brands to track brand mentions across a vast array of digital channels, including social media, forums, news sites, and blogs. This broad monitoring capability ensures that brands capture the full spectrum of guest conversations and public sentiment, not just those limited to formal review sites.
Furthermore, Hootsuite’s coverage of travel forums (such as Reddit travel subreddits, FlyerTalk, and Tripadvisor forums) and industry news outlets allows brands to stay informed about emerging topics, industry developments, and potential PR issues. Monitoring blogs and online publications also helps brands discover in-depth guest stories, expert reviews, and media coverage that can influence reputation and booking decisions.
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI analyzes guest sentiment, identifies recurring themes in reviews, and detects emerging trends in guest preferences. This enables hospitality brands to quickly address service issues, enhance amenities, and tailor offerings to exceed guest expectations.
By analyzing engagement, sentiment, and content performance, you can create social media marketing that resonates with guests, supports bookings, and strengthens brand loyalty.
Yes, Hootsuite provides real-time alerts for spikes in negative sentiment or unusual activity across social media and review sites. This early warning system allows hospitality brands to respond swiftly, coordinate communications, and protect their reputation during crises.
Absolutely. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI tracks conversations and reviews in multiple languages, making it ideal for international hospitality brands that need to monitor guest feedback and brand reputation across diverse markets.
Yep! Hootsuite is built to support social media marketing for hotels of all sizes. With Hootsuite you can plan, create, and schedule posts across all major platforms, find the best times to publish based on performance data, and engage directly with guests through a unified inbox.
You also get performance analytics to measure engagement, reach, and sentiment so you can refine your content strategy over time. And when paired with Talkwalker AI, you gain deeper insight into what guests care about, helping you create content that resonates and drives bookings. Instantly uncover trending topics, popular hashtags, and high-performing content formats to craft engaging, relevant posts and campaigns that resonate with your target audience.
Hootsuite also makes it easier to create and manage content at scale. With OwlyGPT, teams can quickly generate on-brand captions, post ideas, and even images, helping you stay active and relevant without stretching resources.
Turn guest insights into measurable growth
Ready to see what your guests are really saying? Request a demo now to see exactly how your brand can leverage the only hospitality marketing software built for today’s connected traveler.
1 Almost every hotel or resort customer reads guest reviews, hospitalitynet, https://www.hospitalitynet.org/news/4122451/almost-every-hotel-or-resort-customer-reads-guest-reviews