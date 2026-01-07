THE CHALLENGE

Scale hundreds of local social handles without fragmenting the global brand

Founded over 90 years ago, Barceló Hotel Group has grown into a global leader in hospitality, managing more than 300 hotels across 30 countries. To maintain its competitive edge, the group needed a way to translate its prestige into a cohesive, high-impact social media presence worldwide.

The Barceló social team faced the complex task of empowering local hotels to deliver unique, native-language content while maintaining a unified brand voice across hundreds of social handles . This challenge was compounded by manual, time-consuming reporting that made it nearly impossible to scale impact or gain real-time performance insights.

To protect and grow the brand globally, the team needed a single platform to bring structure, scale, and clarity to its expansive social media efforts.