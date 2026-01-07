How can a global hospitality leader scale a unified social strategy across 250+ accounts?
Barceló Hotel Group used Hootsuite to centralize their global brand strategy, deliver faster and more consistent customer care, and grow new followers by 46%.
THE CHALLENGE
Scale hundreds of local social handles without fragmenting the global brand
Founded over 90 years ago, Barceló Hotel Group has grown into a global leader in hospitality, managing more than 300 hotels across 30 countries. To maintain its competitive edge, the group needed a way to translate its prestige into a cohesive, high-impact social media presence worldwide.
The Barceló social team faced the complex task of empowering local hotels to deliver unique, native-language content while maintaining a unified brand voice across hundreds of social handles. This challenge was compounded by manual, time-consuming reporting that made it nearly impossible to scale impact or gain real-time performance insights.
To protect and grow the brand globally, the team needed a single platform to bring structure, scale, and clarity to its expansive social media efforts.
THE SOLUTION
Centralize control to unlock local agility
Barceló turned to Hootsuite Enterprise for a centralized solution to manage content, permissions, and reporting across all its brands and hotel accounts.
By consolidating management, Hootsuite provided the social team with advanced tools for content scheduling and real-time social listening — and empowered local hotel managers to connect directly with guests while ensuring every piece of content remained compliant and on-brand. Hootsuite Analytics also provided the data-driven insights they needed to transform social media from a reporting burden into a strategic asset.
THE RESULTS
Stronger customer connections and a 46% increase in followers
Empowering local channels while maintaining brand unity
With corporate channels and four international brands — Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts, Royal Hideaway Hotels & Resorts, and Allegro Hotels — Barceló Hotel Group needed to scale its presence across Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube while maintaining local authenticity and control.
They wanted to know: How can we empower individual hotels to communicate valuable local content in their native language while maintaining the official brand tone?
Hootsuite Enterprise provided the answer by centralizing management through a layer of publishing permissions, allowing local community managers to drive their hotel’s unique profiles in alignment with the broader group strategy, with supervisor oversight to prevent off-brand communications.
Turning social listening into superior guest experiences
As a premium travel brand, Barceló Hotel Group knew it needed to maintain a keen awareness of brand perception to support its international growth.
They wanted to know: How can we use social media to not only listen to guests but also proactively improve their stay?
Using Hootsuite’s advanced social listening capabilities, Barceló found the answer by creating a real-time feedback loop that directly enhances guest experiences. In one case, the team picked up on repeated guest comments requesting a specific cocktail and quickly incorporated it into the menu. In another instance, they recognized a family's love for the Barceló mascot, Barcy, and quickly sent a set of plush Barcys to the family as a special present — inspiring them to share the moment on social.
Our social media strategy creates multiple bridges between our brands and our customers, where we exchange information reciprocally, in real time.
Speeding up reporting time to make faster decisions
Before Hootsuite, social media reporting was a time-consuming manual task. The team needed a way to translate performance data into actionable insights for the leadership team and for future content strategy.
They wanted to know: How can we speed up reporting to make faster, strategic decisions that impact customer satisfaction and revenue?
Hootsuite Analytics cut reporting time by 30%, freeing the team to focus on strategy and creative development. With clearer performance insights, they can now shape future campaigns around what works and respond faster with more personalized engagement.
What business impact can your organization drive with social?
The answer’s on social. Find it with Hootsuite.