Save up to 60% on Hootsuite for nonprofits
Get your exclusive nonprofit discount on Hootsuite Standard, Professional, or Advanced plans and save an average of 3 hours per week implementing a social strategy to generate awareness, connect with the community, and raise money — all at a fraction of the cost.
Trusted by the world's leading nonprofits
Normally $199 per user/mo*
Normally $399 per user/mo*
Every plan runs on Wisdom, your AI teammate
One AI brain in every plan that drafts, recommends, and analyzes — helping you stay one step ahead.
*Prices displayed in USD, based on annual billing, but do not include applicable taxes. Trial accounts have daily posting limits (10–20 posts per organization, depending on plan). Bulk scheduling is not available during trial.
Spread awareness, connect with clients, and raise more money
Social media plays a critical role in helping nonprofit organizations reach supporters of their cause, provide information, deliver help when it’s needed, and inspire people to take action. Our HootGiving Program provides a discount on Hootsuite — the best social media tool for nonprofits — to help you reach your goals faster.
Grow awareness and get more donations
Increase awareness and action around a program or campaign. Reach more people and build a community of supporters with tools that help inspire them to take action.
Save time and create quality content
Nonprofits using Hootsuite say they’ve saved an average of 3 hours per week thanks to tools like Hootsuite’s AI-powered tools and unified inbox.
Be confident in what’s working
Hootsuite Analytics allows you to see what’s working on social so you can spend your budget in the most effective way possible. Plus, prove the value of every single post so you can demonstrate your impact to donors and stakeholders.
Connect with your community
Create a community of supporters and better connect with the clients of your programs. Stay on top of messages and monitor and respond to public comments.
Do more good for less with the best social media management tool for nonprofits
Inbox Management
Connect with your audience and grow support quickly with a universal inbox. Assign messages across streams to various team members or volunteers.
Reporting and Analytics
Create custom reports in seconds showing the value of your social media efforts. Export reports and feel confident your budget is being spent impactfully.
Multi-Platform Publishing
Post and schedule to your channels with one click. Create content faster with an AI writing tool and attractive templates. Bulk schedule hundreds of posts at once.
Before we used Hootsuite, our time was spent natively posting on each social channel around the world. Now all of our content is managed on one platform, giving us the time to focus on improving the overall strategy of campaigns."
Resources for nonprofit organizations
Blog: Social Media for Nonprofits: 11 Essential Tips for Success
Read our guide to social media management for nonprofits and learn how to save time, boost reach, and do more with your budget.
Report: 2025 Social Media Trends for Nonprofits
Get the insights you need to help your nonprofit drive action and make an impact beyond social media.
Blog: How to Fundraise on Social Media: 12 Tips to Increase Donations
Find out how to fundraise on social media, get inspired by examples of successful campaigns, and learn about the tools that will boost your efforts.