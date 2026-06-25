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Save up to 60% on Hootsuite for nonprofits

Get your exclusive nonprofit discount on Hootsuite Standard, Professional, or Advanced plans and save an average of 3 hours per week implementing a social strategy to generate awareness, connect with the community, and raise money — all at a fraction of the cost.

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Trusted by the world's leading nonprofits

  • UNESCO logo
  • World Woman Foundation logo
  • World Vision logo
UNESCO logo
World Woman Foundation logo
World Vision logo

  • Normally $99 per user/mo*

    Standard

    Manage up to 10 social media accounts from one calendar.

    $39per monthper user/mo*
    Apply now

      Includes:

      • Schedule unlimited social posts*

      • Generate posts and images with AI

      • Respond to messages from one inbox

      • Monitor your brand and competitors

      • Normally $199 per user/mo*

        Professional

        Manage unlimited social accounts and automate repetitive work.

        $79per monthper user/mo*
        Apply now

          Everything in Standard, plus:

          • Manage unlimited social accounts

          • Automate inbox replies and workflows

          • Forecast social trends up to 90 days ahead

          • Build custom performance reports

          • Normally $399 per user/mo*

            Advanced

            Streamline approvals and co-work across teams.

            $159per monthper user/mo*
            Apply now

              Everything in Professional, plus:

              • Review and approve content with your team

              • Assign and auto-route messages to the right team members

              • Coordinate content and customer care

              • Measure team performance and efficiency

              Wisdom icon

              Every plan runs on Wisdom, your AI teammate

              One AI brain in every plan that drafts, recommends, and analyzes — helping you stay one step ahead.

              *Prices displayed in USD, based on annual billing, but do not include applicable taxes. Trial accounts have daily posting limits (10–20 posts per organization, depending on plan). Bulk scheduling is not available during trial.

              Spread awareness, connect with clients, and raise more money

              Social media plays a critical role in helping nonprofit organizations reach supporters of their cause, provide information, deliver help when it’s needed, and inspire people to take action. Our HootGiving Program provides a discount on Hootsuite — the best social media tool for nonprofits — to help you reach your goals faster.

              Grow awareness and get more donations

              Increase awareness and action around a program or campaign. Reach more people and build a community of supporters with tools that help inspire them to take action.

              Save time and create quality content

              Nonprofits using Hootsuite say they’ve saved an average of 3 hours per week thanks to tools like Hootsuite’s AI-powered tools and unified inbox.

              Be confident in what’s working

              Hootsuite Analytics allows you to see what’s working on social so you can spend your budget in the most effective way possible. Plus, prove the value of every single post so you can demonstrate your impact to donors and stakeholders.

              Connect with your community

              Create a community of supporters and better connect with the clients of your programs. Stay on top of messages and monitor and respond to public comments.

              Do more good for less with the best social media management tool for nonprofits

              • Red inbox icon

                Inbox Management

                Connect with your audience and grow support quickly with a universal inbox. Assign messages across streams to various team members or volunteers.

                Learn more
              • Graph icon in red

                Reporting and Analytics

                Create custom reports in seconds showing the value of your social media efforts. Export reports and feel confident your budget is being spent impactfully.

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              • Icon showing a paper airplane in red

                Multi-Platform Publishing

                Post and schedule to your channels with one click. Create content faster with an AI writing tool and attractive templates. Bulk schedule hundreds of posts at once.

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              Before we used Hootsuite, our time was spent natively posting on each social channel around the world. Now all of our content is managed on one platform, giving us the time to focus on improving the overall strategy of campaigns."
              Alfredo Trujillo Fernandez
              UNESCO

              Resources for nonprofit organizations

              • Graphic showing women on a laptop

                Blog: Social Media for Nonprofits: 11 Essential Tips for Success

                Read our guide to social media management for nonprofits and learn how to save time, boost reach, and do more with your budget.

                Learn more
              • Hootsuite social media trends 2025

                Report: 2025 Social Media Trends for Nonprofits

                Get the insights you need to help your nonprofit drive action and make an impact beyond social media.

                Read it now
              • graphic of two people on a laptop

                Blog: How to Fundraise on Social Media: 12 Tips to Increase Donations

                Find out how to fundraise on social media, get inspired by examples of successful campaigns, and learn about the tools that will boost your efforts.

                Learn more

              Get your Hootsuite nonprofit discount now

              Apply now
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