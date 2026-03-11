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Outshine your competition with a smarter competitor analysis tool

Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI is a powerful competitor analysis software that tracks your competition’s social media performance, brand sentiment, trend forecasting, and market intelligence — so you can beat them at every turn.

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Outperform your competitors on social
and beyond

See what your competitors are doing on social media and the web with AI-powered competition monitoring.

Track the performance, posting frequency, and strategies of your competitors across social, websites, forums, blogs, print media, TV, podcasts, and more. Monitor their follower growth, average engagement, and post performance on social media.

Keep an eye on the public’s perception of your competitors — so you can swoop in and fill the gaps. Easily conduct a brand sentiment analysis to see what people think and say about your brand and competitors. 

Be the first in your niche to capitalize on trends before they go viral. With built-in trend forecasting and monitoring, you can anticipate what will get engagement and plan ahead.

Sharpen your strategy by setting real, attainable baselines informed by high-performing brands. Benchmark against specific competitors or your industry as a whole to see how you stack up.

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Dashboard showing Hootsuite sentiment analysis over time with line and pie charts, plus navigation menu and emoji reactions.
Screenshot showing how easy it is to select certain data with which to generate a report with Hootsuite.
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A great advantage has been its competitive analysis tool, which has helped us create better and more detailed marketing strategies.
Alejandra Perozo
Director, Brand Communications & Development Marketing
Eano Home Renovation

Analyze, outperform, and anticipate your competition’s next move — and grow faster on social as a result

Hootsuite comes with a full suite of competitive analysis tools that help you gain favor with new audiences (and algorithms). Your competition could never.

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Track the trends and hashtags your competitors are using to get ahead

Easily track the hashtags from your competitors’ best-performing posts, and consider using them to give your content a boost. View the competition’s average post length, average hashtags per post, and top-performing posts by likes, comments, replies, engagement, and more.

Analytics dashboard showing engagement metrics, industry comparison graph, and performance stats for Financial Services sector

Get personalized recommendations, and then automate improvements

Hootsuite makes it super easy to improve on social media. Industry benchmarking tracks your growth, engagement rate, and posting frequency compared to your industry’s average. Plus, it tells you exactly what to do to exceed industry standards and then helps you automate improvements with AI.

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Watch your competition across the web, forums, and even podcasts

Take your competitive monitoring a step further with Hootsuite Listening. Track competitor mentions across millions of websites, newsletters, blogs, forums, and podcasts. With Hootsuite Enterprise, you can even set up alerts to monitor specific brand mentions in real time.

Social media analytics dashboard showing engagement metrics, content types, and performance charts.

Identify which types of content are the most popular in your niche

Hootsuite does the market research for you. View which types of content are the most engaging with your target audience. Are your competitors crushing it with Reels or currying favor with classic carousels? Find out fast, and then use data to inform your social strategy.

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Reach the right audiences before your competitors do

Understand competitor audiences and influencers to sharpen your own. Analyze demographic and interest data of audiences engaging with competitors, identify influencers driving competitor conversations, and beat competitors to new partnership opportunities.

Brand monitoring dashboard showing share of voice comparison between ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude across competitors

See how you compare to competitors in LLMs

Compare your AI visibility, average position, total mentions, and share of voice to your competition on LLMs like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. Plus, safeguard your reputation and get strategy signals before AI discovery impacts your reputation or revenue.

The competitive analysis platform that turns insight into next-level performance

Competitive analysis isn’t just about spying on your frenemies. It’s also about gathering real insights you can turn into a high-performing marketing strategy.

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Reputation management

Set up real-time mention monitoring to see what people are saying about your brand. Then hop in to mitigate negativity and source positive posts to share.

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Social media benchmarking

Determine your own brand performance metrics by defining the baseline in your niche. Then use your North Star metrics to crush every single goal.

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Sentiment tracking

Use AI-powered sentiment analysis to find the relevant patterns influencing positive, negative, and neutral perceptions of your brand and competition.

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Share of voice tracking

Measure how much attention your brand receives compared to competitors on social, LLMs, and beyond. Understand market positioning and prioritize where to compete harder.

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Content performance analysis

Analyze competitors’ top-performing posts, formats, hashtags, and campaigns. Identify which content types resonate most with shared audiences.

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Trend detection and forecasting

View rising trends, themes, and hashtags based on real-time conversations. Stay ahead of competitor moves and plan content around what’s gaining traction next.

Kickstart your strategy with helpful resources

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Social media competitor analysis: + free template for 2025

Learn everything you need to know about tracking competitor stats and get a free template to conduct your own analysis.

Read more →
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Free social media competitive analysis template

Benchmark your performance, track the competition, and uncover new content opportunities with this free template.

Read more →
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How to analyze your competitors’ strategies with Hootsuite

Use AI-powered sentiment analysis to find the relevant patterns influencing positive, negative, and neutral perceptions of your brand and competition.

Read more →

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How many competitors you can track depends on your plan. With Hootsuite Standard, you can watch up to five competitors at a time. With Hootsuite Advanced and Enterprise, you can watch up to 20 competitors at a time.

The great thing about Hootsuite’s competitor analysis tool is that you can build your own watchlist from scratch and change it anytime. Simply search competitor usernames and we’ll add it to your watchlist.

Within Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI, you can compare essential social media metrics such as number of posts, posting frequency, average engagement, audience growth, number of followers, and estimated engagement. 

You can also track competitors’ activities, sentiment, and share of voice across social media, LLMs, news, blogs, forums, and more. It aggregates and analyzes data to reveal trends, strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in the competitive landscape.

You can visualize performance over time, identify gaps, and set measurable goals based on industry standards or direct competitors.

Of course! Who’s on your watchlist stays between us.

Competitive analysis on social media is the process of monitoring, evaluating, and benchmarking your competitors’ performance across social platforms. It involves analyzing their content strategies, engagement rates, posting frequency, audience sentiment, follower growth, and share of voice to uncover insights that inform your own social strategy.

With Hootsuite’s competitive analysis tools, you can easily spot trends, identify content gaps, and stay one step ahead.

Understanding how your competitors are performing on social media helps you refine your own strategy, capitalize on opportunities, and avoid mistakes. It gives you a clearer picture of what resonates with your shared audience and where you stand in your industry. With actionable insights, you can adjust your content, timing, and messaging to gain a competitive edge — especially in a crowded digital landscape where timing and relevance matter.

With Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI, you can analyze:

  • Social media posts and engagement

  • News articles and press coverage

  • Blogs and forums

  • Influencer activity

  • Consumer sentiment and trends

  • Visual content (logos, images, videos)

Yes. With Hootsuite, you can create customizable dashboards and automated reports, making it easy to share competitive intelligence with stakeholders and track progress over time.

Absolutely. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI's sentiment analysis tools break down positive, negative, and neutral mentions for competitors, helping you understand public perception and reputation risks.

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Start monitoring your competition right now

Try Hootsuite completely free and instantly get insights into what your competition is doing right on social.

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