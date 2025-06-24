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Monitor everything, so your brand is prepared for anything

Stay ahead of trends, safeguard your brand health, and uncover what your audience really cares about. Talkwalker by Hootsuite tracks billions of conversations and turns them into your competitive edge.

Monitor the entire web with the industry’s broadest data coverage

Get the clearest picture of what your audience is saying — no matter where they say it. Advanced AI tracks millions of websites so you never miss a mention, crisis, or a chance to hop into the conversation.

Deeper insights, bigger wins

Spot risks early, see what’s working, and be the first in your niche to seize valuable opportunities. Talkwalker by Hootsuite is the social listening software that does it all in one place.

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Protect your brand

Monitor everything people are saying about your brand — positive, negative, and worthy of reposting.

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Measure what matters

Benchmark against your competitors, keep a close eye on your brand’s health, and track sentiment over time.

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Grow faster

Supercharge growth by finding the trends, conversations, and influencers that will put your brand ahead.

Turn social media monitoring into your competitive advantage

Spot risks early, see what’s working, and beat your competitors to the latest trends. Talkwalker by Hootsuite is the social media listening software that does it all in one place.

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Protect your brand’s reputation with damage control on autopilot 

Thanks to real-time alerts and around-the-clock monitoring, you’ll never miss a chance to take control of the narrative. Manage crises effectively, track sentiment over time, and hop into conversations by monitoring everything people are saying. 

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Outsmart your competitors and be the best in your niche

Own your vertical by knowing exactly what customers want — and beating your competition to it. Easily track competitor website traffic, brand health, positioning, and target audiences to set your own benchmarks and track progress towards your goals. Plus, compare how your brand shows up online and in the media compared to your competitors.

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Discover the trends, influencers, and products your audience actually wants

Instantly visualize the topics, themes, and media types that are getting attention right now. Build strategic social partnerships by spotting the top influencers and collaboration opportunities in your space. Then track your growth over time — sentiment, reach, engagement, and more.  

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Unlock actionable, AI-driven insights that help you grow

Blue Silk™ AI surfaces the insights that actually matter, so you can spend less time digging and more time acting. Forecast future trends, instantly analyze sentiment, and track brand mentions in video, image, and audio with the industry’s most advanced AI.

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Boost customer satisfaction with review monitoring and CSAT tracking tools

Monitor all your brand’s reviews, surveys, and customer support efforts in one place. Use real-time customer feedback from 300 possible sources to sharpen your strategy and boost customer satisfaction. Easily build compelling customer satisfaction reports that show the metrics you care about.

When you have the level of engagement that we have at U-Haul, you need to be able to prioritize where you spend your time. Over the last couple of years, our relationship with Hootsuite has allowed us to create solid social listening strategies that have helped us do just that.
Elnora Cunningham
Director of Social Media Marketing
U-Haul International, Inc.

The only media monitoring software that paints the whole picture — no gaps

No social listening tool goes deeper than Talkwalker by Hootsuite. Monitor millions of sources across 239 countries, and understand the complete story in minutes with Blue Silk™ AI.

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The widest

global coverage

Monitor 150 million websites and 30+ social media channels — including Instagram, LinkedIn, Vimeo, Pinterest, Twitch, Reddit, Disqus and more. 

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Custom dashboards

and apps

Track the most relevant KPIs, add insights, and visualize data tailored to your team’s specific needs. Plus, get quick insights with predefined apps.

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2+ years of

historical data

Search trends, mentions, and data from the past 24+ months. See how your search results change over time and benchmark your performance.

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AI image and video detection

Mentions don’t just happen in text. Automatically detect brand mentions in images, video, and audio.

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Real-time

alerts

Get instant notifications when sentiment shifts, trends take off, or negativity spreads, so you can take action fast.

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50+ saved

searches

Set up saved searches using keywords and Boolean operators, and define the scope of data you want to track and analyze over time.

Listening solutions tailored to every team

No matter if you’re in marketing, PR, or customer support, AI-powered social listening tools
can help you uncover your next growth opportunity.

Drive social engagement, grow your follower count, and outperform the competition with the most robust social media listening tool on the market. Plus, track and predict trends and discover the influencers, content, and media types that get your audience engaged.

Spot brand crises before they happen with real-time alerts, up-to-the-minute conversation monitoring, and deep sentiment analysis reports. Take control of the narrative and strengthen your brand’s reputation with influential partnerships.

Better grasp the customer behaviors, emerging trends, and demographics that lead to the most revenue. Use AI-powered clustering, audience comparison features, geographic insights, and more to build innovative, responsive products.

Enhance customer loyalty, retention, and sales by knowing what people are saying — and how they feel — at every point in the buyer’s journey. Easily track customer satisfaction across review sites, social media, and customer care initiatives.

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Social media analytics dashboard showing engagement metrics, activity heatmap, and channel performance across platforms
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Trusted by the best brands on social

  • University of Chicago logo
  • Adobe logo
  • UHAUL logo
  • Soundcloud logo
  • World health organization logo
University of Chicago logo
Adobe logo
UHAUL logo
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An NBA team scores fan engagement with a data-driven social strategy

352%increase in social video views over previous seasons
46%increase in social impressions over previous seasons
Read the full case study
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Rated #1 in social listening suites
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reviewStar
Jun 24, 2025
“A social listening superhero”
“Talkwalker helps our brand monitor trending topics and mentions across the web. Our social media team is able to quickly and seamlessly pull reports, look at dashboards, and keep informed.”
Read the full review
Jacqueline M.
Jacqueline M.
Social Media Marketing Manager
Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
Read the full review

Kickstart your social listening strategy with helpful resources

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Social listening: How to better understand your audience in 2025

Learn the basics of social listening and get pro tips on how to use it to better understand your followers.

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13 top social listening tools, plus tips for better insights

Compare the industry’s top social listening tools to determine which one is best for you.

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How to build a social listening strategy: 4 real examples

Want to build your own social listening strategy from the ground up? The Hootsuite blog is here to guide you every step of the way.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Social listening is the act of tracking brand mentions and relevant conversations online. With the right social listening tools, you can listen in when people talk about your brand or product on social media, blogs, forums, videos, and more. 

You can use what you discover to measure your brand’s popularity, audience perception, and customer desires. And then you can use that information to sharpen your marketing strategy.

For an in-depth social listening definition and to find the best social media monitoring tool for your business, visit the Hootsuite blog.

Social listening helps you make more informed decisions about your brand, product, and strategy. It demonstrates how certain content resonates with your audience, gauges how you’re doing against your competition, and helps you identify where to spend the most time and resources. Social listening allows you to address negative chatter quickly and reduces your risk of getting canceled.

Social media monitoring enhances customer advocacy by giving you a behind-the-scenes look at what customers want. Identify your audience’s most common pain points, the features or products they desire the most, and what’s stopping them from converting. With these insights, you can build a better, more customer-centric product.

Social media listening tools track when a brand is mentioned online. They collect data from social media networks, blogs, forums, and more and display them in one feed. This provides an overview of metrics such as how often people mention your brand and how they feel about it.

No matter which Hootsuite plan you choose, you’ll get valuable social listening capabilities. But some Hootsuite plans have deeper social listening features than others.

Regardless of your plan, you can monitor your brand’s presence across social media (including Facebook, X, BlueSky, YouTube, and Quora), podcasts, news websites, newsletters, blogs, and forums. All plans allow you to detect mentions of your logos, images, photos, and videos, too.

But with Hootsuite Listening powered by Talkwalker (available only to Hootsuite Enterprise customers), you can dive even deeper into those mentions. 

Upgrade to monitor across Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, LinkedIn, Reddit, Bluesky, YouTube, Quora, Mixcloud, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Pinterest, Ekşi Sözlük, Twitch, Disqus, Line, podcasts, news websites, newsletters, blogs, and forums.

Hootsuite Listening powered by Talkwalker also includes 13 months of historical data, which is essential if you want to track how your search results change over time. Plus, you can set up real-time insights and dive into actionable reports with Hootsuite Listening powered by Talkwalker.

Need more details? You can always compare our plans or contact sales for a personalized demo.

Hootsuite Listening’s engine is powered by Talkwalker’s deep social media monitoring technologies. Talkwalker scours the entire internet for mentions of your brand or specified keywords. Then it uses conversational AI to provide simplified summaries and let you know when something exciting happens.

Think of your social listening platform like your own personal team of spies who hang out on every website waiting to report back relevant information. Every time someone talks about your company or the terms you specify, your social media monitor will record it and show it to you in a stream. 

Read our complete guide to social media monitoring for tips on how to get started.

Of course! In addition to built-in tools like Hootsuite Streams and Talkwalker, the Hootsuite dashboard integrates with all the best social listening platforms and third-party tools to help you track reviews and mentions your way. Add ReviewTrackers, Digimind, Reddit, Google My Business, and more to your Hootsuite dashboard to keep an close eye on all the chatter in all the corners of the web.

The best social media listening software is one that helps you track everything people are saying about your brand without having to dig deep for information. With Hootsuite social media monitoring, you get a birds-eye view of the conversation and sentiment surrounding your brand, competitors, and industry. With built-in AI and Talkwalker Quick Search, you no longer have to go searching for key insights. It’s all available in the Hootsuite dashboard.

Yes. We acquired Talkwalker in April of 2024 to help our users unlock the value of social media and take their social media relationships to the next level. All Hootsuite customers now get access to Talkwalker’s powerful social listening AI and search engine.

We’re continually deepening Talkwalker’s capabilities and integrating them into the Hootsuite dashboard. Some of the Talkwalker features you can get in Hootsuite right now include Quick Search, sentiment analysis, Blue Silk™ AI, and image recognition. 

Read the press release for more information.

Blue Silk™ AI is a proprietary AI model developed by Talkwalker designed specifically for social media. It’s proven to help users cut down social listening research time by 40% every week, all while helping you sharpen your social strategy.

It helps you understand large volumes of data and condenses it down to only the important stuff so you can drive customer satisfaction and learn what people want without sinking hours into grueling research.

As the most comprehensive AI tool designed specifically for social media, Blue Silk™ AI can:

  • Analyze and summarize millions of mentions and conversations, condensing them into clear, insightful summaries in an easy-to-read format.

  • Ensure you never miss an important mention. Blue Silk™ AI analyzes 150+ million sources in 180+ languages. It tracks mentions in the form of text, images, videos, or podcasts.

  • Help you understand how people feel about your brand with industry-leading AI models for sentiment analysis and language processing. Identify your target consumer’s underlying attitudes and motivations.

  • Filter out spam and fake news. Blue Silk™ AI can detect and remove harmful and irrelevant content such as spam, NSFW material, and fake news.

And much more!

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See the top-rated social listening tool in action

See for yourself how Talkwalker by Hootsuite can revolutionize the way your team markets, researches, and reports. Schedule a zero-risk demo now.