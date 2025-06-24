Which social listening features are included in each Hootsuite plan?

No matter which Hootsuite plan you choose, you’ll get valuable social listening capabilities. But some Hootsuite plans have deeper social listening features than others.

Regardless of your plan, you can monitor your brand’s presence across social media (including Facebook, X, BlueSky, YouTube, and Quora), podcasts, news websites, newsletters, blogs, and forums. All plans allow you to detect mentions of your logos, images, photos, and videos, too.

But with Hootsuite Listening powered by Talkwalker (available only to Hootsuite Enterprise customers), you can dive even deeper into those mentions.

Upgrade to monitor across Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, LinkedIn, Reddit, Bluesky, YouTube, Quora, Mixcloud, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Pinterest, Ekşi Sözlük, Twitch, Disqus, Line, podcasts, news websites, newsletters, blogs, and forums.

Hootsuite Listening powered by Talkwalker also includes 13 months of historical data, which is essential if you want to track how your search results change over time. Plus, you can set up real-time insights and dive into actionable reports with Hootsuite Listening powered by Talkwalker.