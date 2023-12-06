Boost reach with the no. 1 employee advocacy platform
Increase brand awareness and boost your social presence with Hootsuite employee advocacy tools. Hootsuite Amplify makes it easy for your employees to share your content, massively extending your social reach.
See how far Amplify can take your message
Thinking of implementing an employee advocacy program? Use this free tool to calculate your potential reach with Amplify.
Turn employee voices into megaphones for your brand
Hootsuite Amplify serves up pre-approved, on-brand content for your employees to share across their social networks in seconds.
Extend your social reach with less effort
Attract new business with no extra effort. Research shows that 92% of an employee’s followers are new to the brand, which means exponential reach when employee advocates share company content to their networks.
Slash advertising costs in half
Reach the same number of people as you would with paid ads at no extra cost with employee amplification tools. Tap into the power of employees' networks and drive real ROI.
Save time and stand out with AI
Hootsuite’s built-in AI content writer will instantly craft captions and content you can use to create posts in Amplify. And then your team can share them in just one click.
Attract top talent and showcase company culture
People teams use Hootsuite employee advocacy tools for hiring, creating an employer brand, showcasing company culture, and more. Learn more about how companies leverage employee advocacy to entice top talent.
Reach your business goals faster
Encourage employees to share content that helps support your specific business goals. Promote products or services, provide strategic guidance to customers, share company announcements, and more.
8x engagement in just few clicks
Create
Admins create pre-approved, on-brand content for employees to share right from the Hootsuite Dashboard.
Share
Users share brand-approved content to their own social media channels in just a few taps.
Track
Admins track engagement and performance for each post, including post impact and user adoption rates.
Connect with your team's favorite tools
Hootsuite’s employee advocacy platform is designed to help your team share meaningful content on the go with the tools they already use.
Microsoft Teams
Add Amplify to Microsoft Teams and easily share content to social media networks right from your Teams dashboard.
Slack
View a Slack feed showing content created and approved by your organization and share what you want in a few clicks.
UpContent
Surface fresh, engaging content and turn your employees into industry thought leaders with UpContent content curation tools.
TINT
Reach the right audience with trusted user-generated content, legal rights management, campaign and content builders, and an enterprise UGC platform.
Customer stories: How real brands use employee advocacy
DaVita builds a healthy social media recruiting strategy using Hootsuite Amplify
Athletico whips its social strategy into shape through employee advocacy
Top-rated by the best brands on social
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Employee advocacy is when employees promote and share their company’s content on personal social media channels. This practice helps expand your brand’s reach, build trust, and position employees as authentic voices of the company.
An employee advocacy program involves creating curated, shareable content — usually through an employee advocacy app or platform — to help amplify brand messages on social media.
Programs like Hootsuite Amplify make it simple for teams to participate by sharing pre-approved posts with one click. It turns employee messaging into a game with a built-in leaderboard and includes essential analytics to help you track your progress.
Employee advocacy is a powerful way to extend brand visibility, increase organic reach, and build credibility. When employees act as social media advocates, their networks trust them more than branded ads, making advocacy one of the most effective strategies for brand awareness and engagement.
Employee advocacy software — sometimes called a staff advocacy app or social media employee advocacy program — is designed to simplify content distribution for employees. Tools like Hootsuite Amplify allow employees to share approved posts across multiple platforms, ensuring consistent and compliant messaging.
The best employee advocacy platforms go beyond content sharing — they make advocacy simple, engaging, and measurable.
Top global brands trust Hootsuite Amplify because it seamlessly integrates with tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, offers AI-powered recommendations to boost engagement, and includes features that make team-sharing actually fun. (Hello, leaderboard).
Not sure which to choose? Read our guide to the best employee advocacy programs for a quick rundown of the top-rated options.
Well, for one thing: Hootsuite Amplify was one of the very first employee advocacy companies! That means we’ve had plenty of time to perfect the platform and make it the best on the market.
Compared to other solutions, Amplify is known for its ease of use, seamless integrations with tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack, and its centralized connection to the broader Hootsuite platform. These strengths make it simple for employees to adopt and for organizations to manage alongside their existing social media workflows.
By turning employees into social media advocates, companies can amplify their messages exponentially. On average, employee advocacy can drive 200% more engagement and generate higher trust compared to branded channels, as shown in Hootsuite Amplify’s customer results.
Grow your reach exponentially right now
See for yourself how Hootsuite can help you extend your reach and boost brand awareness with little effort and less budget.