Yes. Hootsuite features tools that help real estate pros nab their next big listing. Hootsuite Inbox helps you engage with and nurture prospects from that very first like to celebrating their new home. Use Hootsuite to instantly respond to messages and comments, stay at the forefront of industry conversations, and nurture relationships.

Hootsuite Amplify is another top-notch lead-gen tool for real estate professionals. It lets your brokerage set up brand-safe, approved content for agents to share across their individual social media channels. Amplify has helped our customers increase their social-media-sourced revenue by 250 percent, year over year.