The best social media management tool for real estate
Drive leads and grow your brand on social media with a tool that makes it easy to create engaging content. Hootsuite automates the grunt work and shows your impact and ROI at a glance.
Join the biggest names in your industry
Drive revenue and attract more clients
Hootsuite for real estate agents and builders helps you acquire and retain clients, build brand awareness, and recruit top agents. Reach more people, attract high-value leads, and protect your brand from negative reviews — all in one place.
Reduce response time and keep clients and prospects engaged with a universal social media inbox that lets you manage messages and comments across all your platforms.
Customizable approval workflows keep your messaging compliant across all your agencies and offices. With integrations like Proofpoint, you can ensure all posts meet your company’s compliance and brand standards before you publish.
Broadcast your hiring opportunities and spread the word about your organization with employee advocacy tools.
Get actionable insights on what’s working and what’s not with advanced reports. Benchmark your performance against your competitors and your industry at large.
100%
One real estate company saw a 100% increase in monthly website visitors with the help of Hootsuite Enterprise.
3X ROI
Professional services companies have used our tools to boost revenue sourced by social media by more than 250%.
Hootsuite has helped us cement our reputation as estate agents with a luxury offering while ensuring our social content meets the wants and needs of our customers.
Get your social media appraisal
Find out if your social media presence is a total teardown or a real estate dream. Find out where you fall on the social media maturity scale now (and get advice on how to improve).
The tools you need to drive leads and prove ROI — on one secure platform
Real estate agents use Hootsuite to effectively grow their client base. Our AI-powered content creation tools help you create and measure content in half the time.
Sign more clients and delight your current ones
Build brand awareness and get more quality leads with social advertising, advanced analytics, and social selling tools. Plus, use Hootsuite’s universal social media inbox to engage with prospective and current clients.
Stay miles ahead of the competition
Stand out from your competitors with efficient planning and publishing tools that let you create engaging content in seconds. Use Hootsuite’s analytics to measure your performance against your biggest rivals and get personalized tips on how to improve.
Create captivating content (that’s also compliant)
Get more quality leads with tailored content suggestions and brand-approved templates. Build relationships with clients and prospects with AI-generated content based on what’s working for other agents.
Never miss a mention (or a hot new trend)
Track what people are saying and how they feel about your brand. Hootsuite Listening (powered by Talkwalker) makes it easy to monitor mentions and brand sentiment. And with powerful trend research tools, you can boost engagement by posting content that resonates with colleagues and potential clients.
Sell more with social media
The Hootsuite Amplify social selling dashboard helps you find and engage with prospects. Position your team as thought leaders and set them up to share powerful, on-brand content. Plus, use Hootsuite Streams to find and engage with people who are looking for services like yours in your area.
Resources for real estate agents
Trends, tips, and tactics for making the most of social media
Case Study: Michael Graham
See how town and country estate agents Michael Graham used Hootsuite to grow monthly website visitors by 100%.
Blog: Real Estate Social Media Post Ideas
Attract new buyers and sellers with this list of 26 real estate social media posts.
Case Study: Employee Advocacy
See how Hootsuite’s employee advocacy tool helped brands boost revenue by 250% year over year.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. Hootsuite features tools that help real estate pros nab their next big listing. Hootsuite Inbox helps you engage with and nurture prospects from that very first like to celebrating their new home. Use Hootsuite to instantly respond to messages and comments, stay at the forefront of industry conversations, and nurture relationships.
Hootsuite Amplify is another top-notch lead-gen tool for real estate professionals. It lets your brokerage set up brand-safe, approved content for agents to share across their individual social media channels. Amplify has helped our customers increase their social-media-sourced revenue by 250 percent, year over year.
You’ll find more resources on how to generate real estate leads on the Hootsuite blog.
Yes. We know it’s tough to keep your real estate social media posts fresh and engaging, which is why we’ve got tons of tools to help you quickly fill your content calendar.
OwlyWriter AI, our AI-powered caption writer and idea generator, helps you whip up real estate content for social media. Give it a couple of words and it will write your social media captions from scratch, add the top Realtor hashtags, and even come up with topic ideas for your posts.
You’ll also find a variety of stylish social media post templates built into Hootsuite. Simply customize them with your content and hit “publish.”
Yes. Hootsuite is designed to help businesses of all kinds manage their paid ads and organic posts across social media. From coming up with Facebook ads for realtors to helping you manage and monitor social ads on LinkedIn and Instagram, Hootsuite brings it all into one convenient dashboard.
Plus, when you sign up now, you’ll automatically get $500 USD in ad credits to advertise on LinkedIn.
Indeed! Hootsuite has all the tools you need to execute your real estate social media strategy quickly. From content creation tools to streams that let you listen in on what people are saying about your brand or industry, Hootsuite simplifies strategizing.
Fill your real estate social media calendar fast with Hootsuite’s automation tools, including an AI-powered hashtag generator, caption writer, and ideas engine. Prepare content for every network in seconds with attractive social media templates right at your fingertips.
With bulk scheduling and multi-platform publishing, you can automate the posting process, too. Schedule posts to go up across your social channels as soon as your listing is live. Then, with Hootsuite Analytics, effortlessly track your performance and get personalized tips on how to improve.