See what’s shaping your brand story with real-time media monitoring
Get real-time media monitoring across social networks, news outlets, broadcast media, radio, print, forums, blogs, podcasts, and more — all with a single media monitoring tool.
Monitor brand mentions everywhere with the industry’s broadest data coverage
From prime-time TV to niche online communities, Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI uncovers every mention of your brand — no matter where it appears.
30+ social media networks
Track keywords and mentions across 30 social media networks.
150+ million websites
Monitor mentions across 150+ million websites in 239 countries and regions.
TV and streaming
Detect brand mentions across 172 TV channels and streaming services.
Video, images, and podcasts
Discover references to your brand in videos, images, podcasts, and more.
Your complete media monitoring command center
Get instant visibility into breaking news, social chatter, and broadcast coverage with Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI. Turn mountains of data into clear insights that keep your brand ahead of competitors and crises.
Monitor social, news, broadcast, blogs, forums, videos, podcasts, and more in one powerful media monitoring platform. With visual listening that detects logos and brand appearances, you’ll never miss a mention again.
Monitor breaking news, social mentions, and emerging risks the moment they happen. Real-time alerts flag spikes in coverage or sentiment so you can respond fast and stay ahead of any story.
Understand the “why” behind every conversation with media monitoring AI that analyzes sentiment, surfaces themes, and tracks emerging narratives. Instantly see what matters most so you can refine your strategy in real time.
See how your brand stacks up across social and news with clear comparisons of sentiment, visibility, and media impact. Identify opportunities and threats fast so PR and comms teams can own the narrative.
I love the Talkwalker platform. It’s really helped me understand consumer insights — what people are talking about, what’s trending in the golf space, all of it.
Turn social media noise into clear, actionable insights
Skip hours of research and instantly find the influencers, outlets, and conversations that matter most. Hootsuite’s social media monitoring software gives you cross-channel visibility, real-time alerts, and visual listening so you can act faster and smarter across every media moment.
Find journalists, influencers, and high-impact voices in seconds
Skip the manual research and let Hootsuite’s media monitoring software surface the influencers, journalists, outlets, and communities that matter most. Whether you’re running PR campaigns, crisis comms, or influencer outreach, you can locate hubs of traditional and social media influence quickly — giving agencies and PR teams a powerful edge.
Send the right message at the right moment
With custom alerts, region-specific insights, and trend tracking across markets, you can react to news cycles or jump into conversations exactly when they’re taking off. Plus, in addition to complete online media monitoring, Hootsuite automates your social media scheduling and inbox management.
Monitor what matters — text, images, video, audio, and beyond
Coverage doesn’t just happen in text. With Talkwalker media monitoring, you can track logo appearances, product sightings, podcast mentions, video references, and more. This ensures you capture every form of exposure — even when your brand isn’t directly mentioned.
Know your audience better and create hyper-targeted campaigns
Create campaigns people actually care about with AI-powered audience insights that reveal how your customers think, feel, and behave in real time. Understand sentiment, interests, preferences, and conversion drivers across every segment so you can tailor messaging that resonates — and performs.
Measure the impact of shows, special events, and sports programming
With Talkwalker Social Content Ratings®, you can track the social engagements and performance of any series, special, or sports broadcast. Measure and compare content, engagement, interactions, and video view counts across 172 TV networks and streaming services.
All your reputation signals in a single dashboard
Track sentiment shifts, logo sightings, regional hotspots, narrative trends, and sudden spikes — all from one powerful platform built to reveal risks early and guide your next move with confidence.
Real-time alerts
Find out when negativity is bubbling, when sentiment is changing, and when to put your brand reputation plan into action.
Image and logo recognition
Detect visual brand mentions — even when you’re not tagged — for a complete picture of how your brand appears in images and videos.
Media impact scoring
Evaluate the reach, influence, and resonance of each mention to understand which stories matter most, and which require a response.
Global conversation maps
See where conversations about your brand are happening worldwide so you can identify regional risks, emerging hotspots, and new market opportunities.
Theme clustering
Group related topics and keywords to show the narratives shaping your brand reputation, helping you address the root causes of sentiment shifts.
Peak detection
Automatically identify unusual spikes in volume, reach, or engagement so you can investigate fast-moving stories immediately.
Insights and resources
15 social media monitoring tools + tips for better insights
Track and manage online conversations about your brand with the best social media monitoring tools right now.
Brand monitoring: Our latest guide for real business impact
Brand monitoring is more than just social listening. This free guide will help you learn how to expand your strategy to track all sources.
7 of the best online reputation monitoring tools
Discover the best online reputation monitoring options for evaluating how people really feel about your brand.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Media monitoring is the practice of tracking brand mentions, conversations, and trends across social media, news outlets, broadcast channels, streaming services, blogs, forums, and more. Real-time media monitoring helps organizations stay informed, manage reputation, and react quickly to emerging narratives.
Monitoring social media allows you to track conversations as they happen, understand sentiment, and identify risks or opportunities early. It helps you protect your brand reputation, improve customer engagement, and respond quickly to trends.
Yes. With Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker, you can monitor social media, online news, print, radio, TV, and even podcasts or video content. News media monitoring helps you stay informed about traditional press coverage alongside social conversations. Note: Print, radio, and TV coverage only included in select plans.
Media monitoring tracks brand mentions across news, broadcast, print, blogs, and social platforms, while social listening digs deeper into sentiment, themes, and audience behavior specifically on social channels. Together, these monitoring social media tools give you both broad visibility and deeper context everywhere conversations happen.
The easiest media monitoring software is one that brings social media monitoring, news media monitoring, broadcast media monitoring, and real-time social insights into a single intuitive dashboard. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker simplifies everything with AI-driven summaries, automated alerts, and user-friendly reporting.
The best media monitoring tool is one that offers broad coverage, real-time alerts, sentiment analysis, visual listening, and AI-powered insights. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker delivers all of this in one platform, making it a top choice for PR, comms, and marketing teams.
Any industry that relies on reputation, customer trust, or public perception should practice media monitoring — including consumer goods, technology, healthcare, finance, entertainment, and government. From PR monitoring software to press monitoring software, every sector benefits from knowing how it appears across news and social channels.
Media monitoring is typically owned by PR, communications, social media, marketing, and brand teams, though customer care and risk teams also rely on real-time media monitoring for issue detection. Roles like PR managers, social media strategists, analysts, and corporate communications leads use news monitoring software and media monitoring services every day.
Take control of your brand story before someone else does
Get a personalized demo to see exactly how Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI can help you catch every mention, everywhere.