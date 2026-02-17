Any industry that relies on reputation, customer trust, or public perception should practice media monitoring — including consumer goods, technology, healthcare, finance, entertainment, and government. From PR monitoring software to press monitoring software, every sector benefits from knowing how it appears across news and social channels.

Media monitoring is typically owned by PR, communications, social media, marketing, and brand teams, though customer care and risk teams also rely on real-time media monitoring for issue detection. Roles like PR managers, social media strategists, analysts, and corporate communications leads use news monitoring software and media monitoring services every day.