Stay one step ahead of every crisis
Monitor, respond, and protect your brand when it matters most with Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI. Never miss a thing with the crisis management software powered by the world’s largest data set.
Dissipate negativity, dispel misinformation, and defend your brand
From safety incidents to media scandals, Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI will help you handle shake-ups every step of the way.
Monitor
Track potential issues across 30+ social media networks, 300+ review sites, and 150+ million websites.
Respond
Respond to negativity, address misinformation, and get your comms out faster with a unified social inbox and automated workflows.
Improve
Build custom reports and dashboards to prove your response strategy is effective and define a plan for the future.
Consider your next brand crisis handled
Get complete visibility into emerging risks, respond confidently at speed, and keep teams aligned with Hootsuite’s crisis communication management tools.
Get ahead of potential threats long before they spread. Spot unusual spikes in conversation, track sentiment shifts, and surface early warning signals across social, print, broadcast, and the open web.
Access always-on monitoring with complete data coverage and no throttling. Understand how your crisis is evolving minute by minute so your team can take the right action at the right time.
Use predefined workflows, automated alerts, and cross-channel engagement tools to craft timely, accurate responses and coordinate seamlessly across departments.
Track sentiment, media volume, and audience reaction as your communications roll out. Prove the effectiveness of your crisis strategy with clear, powerful reporting.
The Hootsuite platform has proved invaluable in emergency situations. It’s been our one-stop-shop for everything from message management and rumor control to collaboration with other agencies and analytics to improve our programs.
A powerful crisis management platform built for modern teams
Simplify crisis communications by bringing your entire strategy to a single platform.
See it all with coverage across social media and the web
Talkwalker’s industry-leading data ensures you never miss a mention. Monitor social media, news, forums, radio, broadcast, print media, and beyond globally with unmatched accuracy and speed. Plus, detect brand mentions in videos, images, podcasts, and more.
Get real-time alerts when every second counts
Get mobile and email alerts the moment a conversation spikes — any time, day or night. Respond instantly with the information your team needs to act quickly and proactively. Set highly personalized crisis alerts based on predefined triggers and unique filters.
Prepare for anything with next-generation social listening and analytics
Transform unstructured social data into actionable insights for crisis preparedness, communications, and decision-making. And do it all in a matter of seconds. Blue Silk™ AI instantly analyzes mountains of data and condenses them into clear, plain-language summaries and action plans.
Unify and streamline your crisis communication workflows
Manage approvals, coordinate messaging, and engage with your audience at the right moment. Keep everyone aligned and eliminate guesswork. Integrate compliance tools to help ensure that every message you send is on-brand and compliant.
Set your brand up for prevention, not just reaction
Use predictive analytics to pinpoint potential risks, spot emerging narratives, and identify vulnerable areas before a crisis takes shape. Anticipate minor issues that could flare and monitor your progress as you implement tactics to extinguish the fire.
Stay ahead of every threat with intelligent crisis management tools
Proactively identify risks with real-time alerts, visual listening, AI-powered predictions, unified workflows, and so much more.
Real-time smart alerts
Get notified the moment conversation spikes or sentiment shifts so you can act before issues escalate.
Visual social listening
Detect brand mentions in images, video, and audio — because threats to your reputation don’t just happen in text.
Peak detection
Automatically identify unusual spikes in volume, reach, or engagement to investigate fast-moving stories.
AI-powered risk insights
Leverage predictive analytics to identify emerging threats, trending narratives, and potential risks before they grow.
Unified crisis response workflows
Coordinate messaging, approvals, and cross-team collaboration directly in Hootsuite for faster, aligned response.
Trend forecasting
Track potential problems before they grow out of control. Predict conversation growth and identify user patterns.
“Talkwalker brings real-time data and the ability to respond extremely fast, providing a speed that is vital for effective reputation and crisis management.”
Insights and resources
Social media crisis management in 9 steps
Ready your team for any crisis with expert tips, examples, and communication strategies.
On-demand webinar: How to manage a crisis on social media
Join a panel of seasoned crisis comms experts to learn the most effective ways to respond to risky disruptions.
How to write a crisis-proof social media policy + free template
Easily outline how your organization employees should conduct themselves online with this guide and free template.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Yes. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI is purpose-built for social media crisis management. It combines real-time monitoring, advanced social listening, and rapid response workflows so you can detect issues early, manage communications across platforms, and protect your brand when conversations escalate.
The platform can detect a wide range of crises — including product issues, customer complaints, viral negative posts, misinformation, PR scandals, data breaches, safety incidents, employee misconduct, industry-wide disruptions, and more. With AI-driven trend detection and visual listening, it can surface both text-based and non-text-based threats before they spread.
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI monitors millions of sources across social media, news, blogs, forums, review sites, podcasts, video platforms, and the open web. It also uses visual listening to detect brand mentions in images and video — making it one of the most comprehensive crisis communication platforms on the market.
The best crisis communications software is one that combines early detection, complete data coverage, real-time alerts, and coordinated response workflows. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker delivers all of this in a single crisis management solution — uniting industry-leading social listening with a centralized dashboard for crisis communication management.
Safeguard your brand against crises
Protect your brand with smarter, faster, more proactive crisis management solutions. Start monitoring, responding, and recovering with Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI.