Which is better: Hootsuite or Sprout Social?

Hootsuite beats Sprout Social across the board. It can help you grow your business online faster with easier publishing to all your channels.

The best part about Hootsuite? You can complete the same tasks in fewer clicks compared to the competition. Publish and track social media ads alongside organic posts from the same dashboard.

Plus, Hootsuite improves your strategy with smarter social media analytics. It tells you the best time to post based on the unique goal you set. Get recommendations on when to post to extend reach, build awareness, increase engagement, or drive traffic.