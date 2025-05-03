Hootsuite vs. Sprout Social: Get ahead with the best social media tool
With nearly two decades as the industry leader, Hootsuite still reigns supreme as the best social media management tool. Better publishing tools, smarter analytics, and deeper social listening are a few of the reasons why social media managers consistently rank Hootsuite above Sprout.
Let’s compare the numbers.
Spoiler alert: There is no Hootsuite alternative. Here’s why.
More customizable analytics
Strategize intelligently and prove the value of your efforts with customizable analytics right out of the box.
Post to multiple networks at once
With Hootsuite, you can post to multiple networks at once and customize posts for each network. You can’t do that with Sprout.
Deeper social listening
Unlike Sprout, every Hootsuite plan comes with social listening. And we have the broadest coverage on the market with 150+ million sources.
Feature
Hootsuite
Sprout Social
General
Price
Starts at $199
Starts at $199
Total customers
25 million
30,000
Platforms
Row of social media icons in black and white showing Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, WhatsApp, Threads, and Bluesky
Integrations
100+
33
Scheduling and publishing
Facebook ads
Yes
No
Instagram ads
Yes
No
LinkedIn ads
Yes
No
X (Twitter) ads
Yes
No
Instagram posts
Yes
Yes
Instagram carousels
Yes
Yes
Instagram Stories
Yes
Yes
Instagram Reels
Yes
Yes
Facebook posts
Yes
Yes
Facebook group posts
Yes
Yes
TikTok videos
Yes
Yes
LinkedIn page posts
Yes
Yes
LinkedIn personal profile posts
Yes
Yes
Pinterest Pins
Yes
Yes
Pinterest boards
Yes
Yes
YouTube videos
Yes
Yes
Meta Threads
Yes
Yes
Google Business Profile Updates
Yes, with free integration
Yes
Link shortener
Yes
with integration
Analytics and reporting
Recommended time to publish based on goal
Yes
No
Paid and organic reporting
Yes
Yes
Competitive benchmarking
Yes
Yes
Customizable reports
Yes
Yes
Report templates
Yes
Yes
White-label reports
Yes
Yes
Google Analytics integration
Yes*
Yes
Adobe Analytics integration
Yes*
No
Social ROI analysis
Yes*
No
Content creation
Canva
Yes
with integration
Post templates
Yes
with integration
AI hashtag generator
Yes
No
AI caption writer
Yes
Yes
AI caption enhancements (including fix spelling and grammar, optimize length, adjust tone, and inspire engagement)
Yes
Adjust tone only
Photo editor
Yes
Yes
Content suggestions for reposting/content curation
Yes
Yes
Automated link tracking
Yes
Yes
Social listening
Social listening
Yes, all plans
Enterprise only
Search mentions, keywords, hashtags, and topics
Yes, all plans
Enterprise only
Sentiment analysis
Yes, all plans
Enterprise only
Expanded data coverage
130+ million sources, 30+ social media channels
Limited
Detect mentions and logos in images, videos, and gifs with Blue Silk AI™
Yes
No
Blue Silk AI™ alerts
Yes
No
Blue Silk AI™ summaries and reports
Yes
No
Blue Silk AI™ peak detection
Yes
No
Blue Silk AI™ trend forecasting
Yes
No
Conversation clusters
Yes
No
Advertising
Ad campaign management
Yes
No
Facebook ads
Yes
No
Instagram ads
Yes
No
LinkedIn ads
Yes
No
X (Twitter ads)
Yes
No
Boost LinkedIn posts
Yes
No
Split testing
Yes
No
Boost Instagram posts
Yes
Yes
Boost Facebook posts
Yes
Yes
Employee advocacy
Employee advocacy
Yes*
Yes
Messaging and customer service
Connect WhatsApp account
Yes
No
Mute contacts
Yes
No
Agent chat
Yes
No
Auto-remove assignments on log out
Yes
No
Generative AI chatbot
Yes*
No
Agent availability
Yes
Yes
Unified inbox for all comments and DMs
Yes
Yes
Message prioritization
Yes
Yes
Saved and suggested replies
Yes
Yes
Business hours
Yes
Yes
Message tags and topics
Yes
Yes
Auto-resolve conversations
Yes
Yes
Auto-responder
Yes
Yes
Team performance metrics
Yes
Yes
Salesforce integration
Yes*
Yes
Collaboration
Wrike integration
Yes
No
Asana integration
Yes
No
Monday.com integration
Yes
No
Roles and permissions
Yes
Yes
Assign posts to team members
Yes
Yes
Approval workflows
Yes
Yes
Give feedback on drafts
Yes
Yes
Export content calendar for stakeholders
Yes
Yes
Shopping
Social commerce integrations
3
3
Shoppable Instagram posts
Yes
Yes
Artificial intelligence (AI)
AI caption writer
Yes
Yes
AI copywriting integrations
Yes
Yes
AI hashtag generator
Yes
No
Chatbot support
Yes*
Twitter and Facebook only
Creator tools
Track influencer trends
Yes
Yes
One centralized inbox to communicate with influencers across platforms
Yes
Yes
Manage Twitter lists
Yes
Yes
Content curation and user-generated content (UGC)
Collect the best customer content from social media and clear the rights
Yes*
No
Streams to follow and reshare relevant content
Yes
Yes
Compliance
Option to add publishing security with Proofpoint
Yes
No
FedRAMP certified
Yes
No
Multi-factor authentication
Yes
Yes
Single sign-on
Yes*
Yes
Access permission
Yes
Yes
Global publishing pause
Yes
Yes
Safeguards to prevent accidental publishing
Yes
Yes
Strategy guidance
In-app Social Score to help you improve in real-time
Yes
No
Exclusive live social media coaching sessions
Yes
No
Webinars
Yes
Yes
Platform certification training
Yes
Yes
*Enterprise plan only
Last updated April 14, 2025
Hootsuite is G2's #1 best software product for 2026
Our customers ranked us #1 across multiple G2 categories this year, including Best Software Products and Best Marketing Products. G2 is one of the largest independent software review platforms, driven by verified customer reviews.
What we do better
If you’re in the market for a Sprout Social alternative that gives you more, you’ll love Hootsuite.
Grow your brand faster with better performance tracking
Build customized analytics reports right out of the box. No need to pay for advanced analytics add-ons to get the information you need. Plus, Hootsuite will tell you the exact best time to publish content based on the goal you set — extend reach, build awareness, increase engagement, or drive traffic. Sprout’s timing recommendations are more generic and not as likely to help you succeed.
Boost engagement with world-class publishing tools
Hootsuite comes with a ton of easy-to-use content creation and publishing tools that you won’t find elsewhere. Write engaging captions in seconds the best AI writer, create attractive posts fast with Canva templates, and boost your chances of going viral with an automated hashtag generator.
Stay on top of trends with superior social listening
Instantly analyze millions of real-time conversations about your brand online. With Hootsuite, you get a year’s worth of search data, alerts that notify you when people are talking about your brand, and unlimited quick searches. With Sprout, there’s no quick search feature. You have to save individual searches, which costs you money every time.
Get more out of your ad spend with better paid ad tracking
Hootsuite out-ranks Sprout when it comes to paid campaign tracking, optimization, and planning. Every Hootsuite plan includes social ads campaign management, meaning you can plan, publish, and optimize your ad campaigns across social media right alongside your organic content from within the Hootsuite dashboard. Sprout does not allow you to schedule or publish paid ads.
Take it from real users: you've already found the best social media management software.
See why Hootsuite beats the competition every time
Still weighing your options? Visit our comparison pages to get a feature-by-feature breakdown of why Hootsuite is the best.
Hootsuite vs. Sprinklr
Hootsuite costs significantly less than Sprinklr, which has limitations on publishing, exporting content calendars, and storing assets.
Hootsuite vs. Buffer
Buffer has limited features compared to Hootsuite. For example, it doesn’t offer a universal inbox and you can’t use it to schedule or analyze paid content.
Hootsuite vs. Later
Later offers limited social listening features and has much more limited analytics, publishing, and messaging features when compared with Hootsuite.
Frequently Asked Questions
Hootsuite beats Sprout Social across the board. It can help you grow your business online faster with easier publishing to all your channels.
The best part about Hootsuite? You can complete the same tasks in fewer clicks compared to the competition. Publish and track social media ads alongside organic posts from the same dashboard.
Plus, Hootsuite improves your strategy with smarter social media analytics. It tells you the best time to post based on the unique goal you set. Get recommendations on when to post to extend reach, build awareness, increase engagement, or drive traffic.
Hundreds of integrations — including project management and social commerce apps—bring all your tools to one tab. Time-savers like Canva, Grammarly, post templates, and a hashtag generator are built-in.
Hootsuite. And there’s no contest. That’s because we acquired Talkwalker, the industry leader in social listening, in early 2024. Now we provide AI-powered social media monitoring and sentiment analysis to every single one of our customers.
That means even small businesses and creators can track brand mentions, discover the latest social media trends, and use data to enrich content creation and social media strategy.
Sprout social listening doesn’t even offer basic functionality that comes with every Hootsuite plan, such as Quick search. Plus, Hootsuite users get better filters (including city or state filters) and a much more intuitive social listening interface.
Businesses who want a deeper solution can upgrade to Hootsuite Listening to get access to the broadest social listening coverage on the market, across 150 million websites and 30 social media channels in 187 languages.
Hootsuite Amplify—the original employee advocacy platform—is the best of the bunch. We hear time and time again that Amplify is easier to use and more powerful than any competitor’s version.
Amplify lets you set your team up to share relevant, on-brand content to send your message further. Quickly boost reach and engagement by tapping into your team's personal network.
Hootsuite has the best social media analytics tools, period. Boost engagement by learning the best time to post based on your audience and goals. Plus, see your top-performing posts and how your ads are performing.
Want to know how you stack up to the competition? Hootsuite provides industry benchmarking and competitive analysis. Compare performance against similar brands and industry leaders to take your message further.
One more thing! Hootsuite’s analytics are more customizable than the competition. Compare custom time frames, create attractive custom reports, and white-label reports as needed. Note: Sprout charges extra fees to access many of these features.
Hootsuite’s social media inbox is better than Sprout’s for a few key reasons. Whether you simply want to respond to messages and comments across social media or you want a full-fledged customer service solution (more on that in the next FAQ), you’ll find an option for your needs with Hootsuite.
With Hootsuite inbox*, you can:
Respond to public comments and DMs across social networks and WhatsApp
Automate your inbox with saved replies and auto-responders
Retweet, like, and hide comments across social networks
Send customer satisfaction surveys after a correspondence with a customer
View complete conversation histories to get the full context of messages
Avoid agent collision so you don’t reply to the same message as another agent
Mask customers’ personally identifiable information (PII) in messages
Leave contact and conversation notes for fellow agents to give context
And so much more!
*Please note that not all features are available in every Hootsuite plan.
Absolutely! Hootsuite offers many user-friendly customer care tools, many of which go beyond the capabilities of Sprout’s. The Hootsuite dashboard comes with an omnichannel social inbox that lets you bring all your social media messaging and comment management to one convenient view, but that’s really the tip of the Hootsuite customer care iceberg.
Here are a few more options for teams that need more robust customer care solutions:
Hootsuite Social Customer Care is our Salesforce integration that effortlessly brings all your social media inquiries into Salesforce.
The Hootsuite Generative AI Chatbot is a web and social media chatbot that can automate up to 80% of your message replies.
Hootsuite Advanced Inbox is an advanced customer care tool designed to help teams boost customer satisfaction, automate messaging, measure performance, and improve efficiency.
If you’d like to try one of our customer care offerings, be sure to reach out to our sales team. They’d be glad to give you a quick demo of any of these products.
Why sprout when you can blossom?
See for yourself why Hootsuite is still the best social media management tool. No strings attached.