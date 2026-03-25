Hootsuite vs. Later: Unlock limitless social growth with the best social media tool
Here at Hootsuite, we’ll never limit your growth. We don’t put a cap on how much you can post or enhance with AI. And our all-in-one platform lets you schedule, analyze, and grow all across social.
Let’s compare the numbers.
You get so much more with Hootsuite, plain and simple.
A unified social
media inbox
Boost engagement with a social media inbox that lets you respond to comments and messages in one place.
Unlimited AI and scheduling
Unlike Later, every Hootsuite plan includes unlimited post scheduling and AI content enhancements.
Deeper analytics that cover more
Unlike Later, Hootsuite tracks performance across all networks. Use analytics to monitor organic and paid social posts side by side.
Features that grow with you
Hootsuite is designed for brands of all sizes. Start with lightweight tools and a single user seat, then level up as you grow.
Hootsuite is G2's #1 best software product for 2026
Our customers ranked us #1 across multiple G2 categories this year, including Best Software Products and Best Marketing Products. G2 is one of the largest independent software review platforms, driven by verified customer reviews.
Feature
Hootsuite
Later
Post limit (per month)
Unlimited for all plans
Depends on the plan
Platforms
Row of social media icons in black and white showing Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, WhatsApp, Threads, and Bluesky
Integrations
100+
Limited
Scheduling, publishing, and content creation
AI caption generator
Yes, starts at 300 per month limit
Yes, starts at 5 per month limit
Unlimited AI caption enhancements (including fix spelling and grammar, optimize length, adjust tone, and inspire engagement)
Yes
No
AI hashtag suggestions
Yes
No
Recommended times to publish
Yes
Instagram and TikTok only
Free stock photos
Yes
No
Built-in Canva editor
Yes
No
Post templates for every network
Yes
No
Facebook ads
Yes
No
Instagram ads
Yes
No
LinkedIn ads
Yes
No
LinkedIn ads
Yes
No
Twitter (X) ads
Yes
No
X (Twitter) threads
Yes
No
Pinterest boards
Yes
No
YouTube videos
Yes
No
Google Business Profile Updates
Yes, with free integration
No
Facebook group posts
Yes
No
Meta Threads
Yes
No
Integrate with Bitly
Yes
No
Select target audience
Yes
No
Suspend scheduled posts
Yes
No
Alt text for Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook
Yes
No
Calendar view
Yes
Yes
Instagram posts
Yes
Yes
Instagram carousels
Yes
Yes
Instagram Stories
Yes
Yes
Instagram Reels
Yes
Yes
Facebook posts
Yes
Yes
X (Twitter) posts
Yes
Yes
TikToks
Yes
Yes
LinkedIn page posts
Yes
Yes
LinkedIn personal profile posts
Yes
Yes
Pinterest Pins
Yes
Yes
Analytics and reporting
Analytics for
Recommended time to publish based on goal
Yes
No
Customizable reports
Yes
No
Paid and organic reporting
Yes
No
Competitive benchmarking
Yes
No
Social performance score
Yes
No
Report scheduling
Yes
No
White-label reports
Yes
No
Add logo or image to report
Yes
No
Channel analytics
Yes
No
Channel post performance
Yes
Up to 1 year
Web analytics integration
Yes*
No
Social ROI analysis
Yes*
No
Social listening
Social listening
Yes, in every plan
Yes (beta), geared towards enterprise businesses
Networks
30+ social networks*
Instagram and TikTok
Monitor mentions in images and videos
Yes
No
Quick search
Yes
No
AI-powered summaries
Yes
No
AI-powered sentiment analysis
Yes
No
AI-powered peak detection
Yes
No
AI-powered smart alerts
Yes*
No
News websites
Yes
No
Blogs
Yes
No
Forums
Yes
No
Review sites
Yes
No
Sentiment analysis
Yes
Yes
Trend search
Yes
Yes
Social media advertising
Social ads publishing and scheduling
Yes
No
Social ads analytics and reporting
Yes
No
Social ads campaign management
Yes
No
Multiple channels post boosting
Yes
No
Automatically boost posts
Yes
No
Employee advocacy
Employee advocacy
Yes*
No
Messaging and customer service
Inbox
Yes
Comments only
Message spike alerts
Yes
No
Message prioritization
Yes
No
Saved and suggested replies
Yes
No
Business hours
Yes
No
Message tags and topics
Yes
No
Auto-resolve conversations
Yes
No
Auto-responder
Yes
No
Agent availability
Yes
No
Team performance metrics
Yes
No
Chatbot support
Yes
No
CRM integrations/API access
Yes
No
CSAT surveys
Yes
No
Custom inbox views
Yes
No
Conversation and contact notes
Yes
No
Message masking
Yes
No
Cross-channel conversation history
Yes
No
Data export
Yes
No
Generative AI chatbot
Yes*
No
Salesforce integration
Yes*
No
Review moderation
Yes*
No
Assign messages to teammates
Yes
No
Agent collision avoidance
Yes
No
Chat with other agents
Yes
No
Skill-based routing
Yes
No
Collaboration
Project management integrations
Yes, including Monday.com, Wrike, and Asana
No
Assign posts to team members
Yes
No
Approval workflows
Yes
No
Give feedback on drafts
Yes
No
Export content calendar for stakeholders
Yes
Instagram only
Roles and permissions
Yes
Yes
Integrations
App store
100+
Limited
Accessibility
Alt text for posts
Yes
No
Creator tools
Track influencer trends
Yes
No
One centralized inbox to communicate with influencers across platforms
Yes
No
Content curation and user-generated content (UGC)
Manage Twitter lists
Yes
No
Collect the best customer content from social media and clear the rights
Yes*
No
Streams to follow and share relevant content
Yes
Yes
RSS Feeds
Yes, with integration
No
WordPress integration
Yes
No
Canva
Yes
No
Compliance
Single sign-on
Yes*
Yes
Safeguards to prevent accidental publishing
Yes
No
Option to add publishing security with Proofpoint
Yes
No
Global publishing pause
Yes
No
Multi-factor authentication
Yes
Yes
Strategy guidance
In-app Social Score to help you improve in real-time
Yes
No
Link shortener
Yes
No
Webinars
Yes
Yes
Platform certification training
Yes
Yes
*Enterprise plan only
Last updated April 14, 2025
What we do better
Looking for a Later alternative that does way more? Here are a few of the reasons savvy marketers choose Hootsuite over any other social media management tool, including Later.
Never miss a mention or an opportunity to engage
Every single Hootsuite plan includes social listening tools, while Later offers limited listening only for enterprise customers. With Hootsuite, you can track the latest trends, monitor mentions and keywords, and see exactly how people feel about your brand with sentiment analysis. Advanced AI tools even summarize complex results so you can turn insights into action faster.
Manage and improve your paid ad performance
With Hootsuite, you can manage, track, and schedule all kinds of social media posts, including paid ads. Identify which paid campaigns are working and why with in-depth paid social analytics, advanced targeting, and AI content creation. Schedule paid ads right alongside your organic posts and extend the reach of your top-performing organic content by boosting and auto-boosting right from the Hootsuite dashboard.
Dazzle your audience with better content creation tools
Take the dread out of crafting content with time-saving content creation tools you won’t find in Later. Design beautiful posts in seconds with Canva templates and free stock photos right in the window where you draft your content. Plus, write engaging captions fast with AI-powered tools, hashtag suggestions, and content ideas — all for free with your Hootsuite plan.
Save time and boost engagement with a better inbox
Hootsuite brings all your conversations — comments, mentions, and messages — into one inbox. Save time with an organized space for conversations across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Later only lets you reply to public TikTok and Instagram comments, not messages.
Delight your customers and reduce response time
Manage high volumes of customer inquiries with ease thanks to saved replies, message automation, agent chat, the ability to assign messages to other agents, and more. Enterprise customers can merge social with customer care with our generative AI chatbot and Salesforce integration add-ons.
Hootsuite is more advanced and more user-friendly than Later.
Start seeing results right now — not Later
Sign up for a free Hootsuite trial and get immediate access to next-level social listening, the deepest analytics, and AI content creation tools.