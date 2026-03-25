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Hootsuite dashboard with content calendar, analytics, social listening, and publishing features

Hootsuite vs. Later: Unlock limitless social growth with the best social media tool

Here at Hootsuite, we’ll never limit your growth. We don’t put a cap on how much you can post or enhance with AI. And our all-in-one platform lets you schedule, analyze, and grow all across social.

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Let’s compare the numbers.

2,300+
Hootsuite has 1,300 more five-star reviews than Later. Our customers love us, and the feeling’s mutual. 🥰
300
Later starts users with just 5 AI content creation credits. Hootsuite gives each user 300 credits that renew monthly.
100+
Hootsuite offers 100+ integrations, including Google Drive, Wrike, Monday.com, Salesforce, and more.

You get so much more with Hootsuite, plain and simple.

A unified social

media inbox

Boost engagement with a social media inbox that lets you respond to comments and messages in one place.

Unlimited AI and scheduling

Unlike Later, every Hootsuite plan includes unlimited post scheduling and AI content enhancements.

Deeper analytics that cover more

Unlike Later, Hootsuite tracks performance across all networks. Use analytics to monitor organic and paid social posts side by side.

Features that grow with you

Hootsuite is designed for brands of all sizes. Start with lightweight tools and a single user seat, then level up as you grow.

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Hootsuite is G2's #1 best software product for 2026

Our customers ranked us #1 across multiple G2 categories this year, including Best Software Products and Best Marketing Products. G2 is one of the largest independent software review platforms, driven by verified customer reviews.

Feature

Hootsuite

Later

Post limit (per month)

Unlimited for all plans

Depends on the plan

Platforms

Row of social media icons in black and white showing Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, WhatsApp, Threads, and Bluesky
decorative

Integrations

100+

Limited

Scheduling, publishing, and content creation

AI caption generator

Yes, starts at 300 per month limit

Yes, starts at 5 per month limit

Unlimited AI caption enhancements (including fix spelling and grammar, optimize length, adjust tone, and inspire engagement)

Yes

No

AI hashtag suggestions

Yes

No

Recommended times to publish

Yes

Instagram and TikTok only

Free stock photos

Yes

No

Built-in Canva editor

Yes

No

Post templates for every network

Yes

No

Facebook ads

Yes

No

Instagram ads

Yes

No

LinkedIn ads

Yes

No

LinkedIn ads

Yes

No

Twitter (X) ads

Yes

No

X (Twitter) threads

Yes

No

Pinterest boards

Yes

No

YouTube videos

Yes

No

Google Business Profile Updates

Yes, with free integration

No

Facebook group posts

Yes

No

Meta Threads

Yes

No

Integrate with Bitly

Yes

No

Select target audience

Yes

No

Suspend scheduled posts

Yes

No

Alt text for Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Yes

No

Calendar view

Yes

Yes

Instagram posts

Yes

Yes

Instagram carousels

Yes

Yes

Instagram Stories

Yes

Yes

Instagram Reels

Yes

Yes

Facebook posts

Yes

Yes

X (Twitter) posts

Yes

Yes

TikToks

Yes

Yes

LinkedIn page posts

Yes

Yes

LinkedIn personal profile posts

Yes

Yes

Pinterest Pins

Yes

Yes

Analytics and reporting

Analytics for

Row of social media icons in dark blue including Instagram, Facebook, X/Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube and Threads
Instagram, facebook, X (twitter), and tiktok logos

Recommended time to publish based on goal

Yes

No

Customizable reports

Yes

No

Paid and organic reporting

Yes

No

Competitive benchmarking

Yes

No

Social performance score

Yes

No

Report scheduling

Yes

No

White-label reports

Yes

No

Add logo or image to report

Yes

No

Channel analytics

Yes

No

Channel post performance

Yes

Up to 1 year

Web analytics integration

Yes*

No

Social ROI analysis

Yes*

No

Social listening

Social listening

Yes, in every plan

Yes (beta), geared towards enterprise businesses

Networks

30+ social networks*

Instagram and TikTok 

Monitor mentions in images and videos

Yes

No

Quick search

Yes

No

AI-powered summaries

Yes

No

AI-powered sentiment analysis

Yes

No

AI-powered peak detection

Yes

No

AI-powered smart alerts

Yes*

No

News websites

Yes

No

Blogs

Yes

No

Forums

Yes

No

Review sites

Yes

No

Sentiment analysis

Yes

Yes

Trend search

Yes

Yes

Social media advertising

Social ads publishing and scheduling

Yes

No

Social ads analytics and reporting

Yes

No

Social ads campaign management

Yes

No

Multiple channels post boosting

Yes

No

Automatically boost posts

Yes

No

Employee advocacy

Employee advocacy

Yes*

No

Messaging and customer service

Inbox

Yes

Comments only

Message spike alerts

Yes

No

Message prioritization

Yes

No

Saved and suggested replies

Yes

No

Business hours

Yes

No

Message tags and topics

Yes

No

Auto-resolve conversations

Yes

No

Auto-responder

Yes

No

Agent availability

Yes

No

Team performance metrics

Yes

No

Chatbot support

Yes

No

CRM integrations/API access

Yes

No

CSAT surveys

Yes

No

Custom inbox views

Yes

No

Conversation and contact notes

Yes

No

Message masking

Yes

No

Cross-channel conversation history

Yes

No

Data export

Yes

No

Generative AI chatbot

Yes*

No

Salesforce integration

Yes*

No

Review moderation

Yes*

No

Assign messages to teammates

Yes

No

Agent collision avoidance

Yes

No

Chat with other agents

Yes

No

Skill-based routing

Yes

No

Collaboration

Project management integrations

Yes, including Monday.com, Wrike, and Asana

No

Assign posts to team members

Yes

No

Approval workflows

Yes

No

Give feedback on drafts

Yes

No

Export content calendar for stakeholders

Yes

Instagram only

Roles and permissions

Yes

Yes

Integrations

App store

100+

Limited

Accessibility

Alt text for posts

Yes

No

Creator tools

Track influencer trends

Yes

No

One centralized inbox to communicate with influencers across platforms

Yes

No

Content curation and user-generated content (UGC)

Manage Twitter lists

Yes

No

Collect the best customer content from social media and clear the rights

Yes*

No

Streams to follow and share relevant content

Yes

Yes

RSS Feeds

Yes, with integration

No

WordPress integration

Yes

No

Canva

Yes

No

Compliance

Single sign-on

Yes*

Yes

Safeguards to prevent accidental publishing

Yes

No

Option to add publishing security with Proofpoint

Yes

No

Global publishing pause

Yes

No

Multi-factor authentication

Yes

Yes

Strategy guidance

In-app Social Score to help you improve in real-time

Yes

No

Link shortener

Yes

No

Webinars

Yes

Yes

Platform certification training

Yes

Yes

*Enterprise plan only

Last updated April 14, 2025

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What we do better

Looking for a Later alternative that does way more? Here are a few of the reasons savvy marketers choose Hootsuite over any other social media management tool, including Later.

Hootsuite social listening dashboard and quick search

Never miss a mention or an opportunity to engage

Every single Hootsuite plan includes social listening tools, while Later offers limited listening only for enterprise customers. With Hootsuite, you can track the latest trends, monitor mentions and keywords, and see exactly how people feel about your brand with sentiment analysis. Advanced AI tools even summarize complex results so you can turn insights into action faster.

Hootsuite paid ad content calendar and advertising features

Manage and improve your paid ad performance

With Hootsuite, you can manage, track, and schedule all kinds of social media posts, including paid ads. Identify which paid campaigns are working and why with in-depth paid social analytics, advanced targeting, and AI content creation. Schedule paid ads right alongside your organic posts and extend the reach of your top-performing organic content by boosting and auto-boosting right from the Hootsuite dashboard. 

Hootsuite content calendar and best time to post tools

Dazzle your audience with better content creation tools

Take the dread out of crafting content with time-saving content creation tools you won’t find in Later. Design beautiful posts in seconds with Canva templates and free stock photos right in the window where you draft your content. Plus, write engaging captions fast with AI-powered tools, hashtag suggestions, and content ideas — all for free with your Hootsuite plan.

Hootsuite Inbox

Save time and boost engagement with a better inbox

Hootsuite brings all your conversations — comments, mentions, and messages — into one inbox. Save time with an organized space for conversations across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Later only lets you reply to public TikTok and Instagram comments, not messages.

Hootsuite chatbot

Delight your customers and reduce response time

Manage high volumes of customer inquiries with ease thanks to saved replies, message automation, agent chat, the ability to assign messages to other agents, and more. Enterprise customers can merge social with customer care with our generative AI chatbot and Salesforce integration add-ons.

Hootsuite is more advanced and more user-friendly than Later.
Andrea Hansgen
Artemis Center
Woman holding laptop with Hootsuite graphs and logo

Start seeing results right now — not Later

Sign up for a free Hootsuite trial and get immediate access to next-level social listening, the deepest analytics, and AI content creation tools.

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