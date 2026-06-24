Lumen: Monitor everything , so your brand is prepared for anything
Stay ahead of trends, safeguard your brand health, and uncover what your audience really cares about. Lumen tracks billions of conversations and turns them into your competitive edge.
The only social media listening tool that paints the whole picture — no gaps
Get the clearest picture of what your audience is saying, how they feel, and what makes them engage. Advanced AI tracks millions of sources, from web to social, so you never miss a mention, crisis, or a chance to hop into the conversation.
Protect your brand
Monitor brand mentions, sentiment, reviews, and emerging risks in real time so you can respond quickly and stay ahead of potential issues.
Measure what matters
Track brand health, share of voice, sentiment, reach, and competitive performance over time. Turn conversations into metrics your team can use to make smarter decisions.
Grow faster
Identify trends, influencers, customer needs, and emerging opportunities before your competitors. Discover what's gaining momentum and where your brand should show up next.
Turn social intelligence into your competitive advantage
Lumen helps you understand what's happening across your market and why it matters. Monitor brand perception, track competitors, measure campaign impact, and uncover emerging trends — all from a single source of truth.
Protect your brand’s reputation with damage control on autopilot
Thanks to real-time alerts and around-the-clock monitoring, you’ll never miss a chance to take control of the narrative. Manage crises effectively, track sentiment over time, and hop into conversations by monitoring everything people are saying.
Outsmart your competitors and be the best in your niche
Own your vertical by knowing exactly what customers want — and beating your competition to it. Easily track competitor website traffic, brand health, positioning, and target audiences to set your own benchmarks and track progress towards your goals. Plus, compare how your brand shows up online and in the media compared to your competitors.
Discover the trends, influencers, and products your audience actually wants
Instantly visualize the topics, themes, and media types that are getting attention right now. Build strategic social partnerships by spotting the top influencers and collaboration opportunities in your space. Then track your growth over time — sentiment, reach, engagement, and more.
Unlock actionable, AI-driven insights that help you grow
Wisdom surfaces the insights that actually matter, so you can spend less time digging and more time acting. Forecast future trends, instantly analyze sentiment, and track brand mentions in video, image, and audio with the industry’s most advanced AI.
Boost customer satisfaction with review monitoring and CSAT tracking tools
Monitor all your brand’s reviews, surveys, and customer support efforts in one place. Use real-time customer feedback from 300 possible sources to sharpen your strategy and boost customer satisfaction. Easily build compelling customer satisfaction reports that show the metrics you care about.
Lumen + Wisdom = Better together
Lumen uncovers the conversations, trends, competitors, and risks shaping your brand. Wisdom helps you make sense of them. Ask questions in plain language, summarize market shifts, identify emerging opportunities, and get recommended next steps.
Uncover insights you can't find anywhere else
Lumen powered by Talkwalker monitors millions of sources across 239 countries and uses proprietary AI to help you understand the complete story behind every trend, conversation, and sentiment shift.
A cobertura global mais ampla
Monitore 150 milhões de sites e mais de 30 canais de redes sociais, incluindo Instagram, LinkedIn, Vimeo, Pinterest, Twitch, Reddit, Disqus e muito mais.
Custom dashboards and apps
Track the most relevant KPIs, add insights, and visualize data tailored to your team’s specific needs. Plus, get quick insights with predefined apps.
Mais de 2 anos de dados históricos
Tendências de pesquisa, menções e dados dos últimos 24+ meses. Veja como seus resultados de pesquisa mudam ao longo do tempo e compare seu desempenho.
Detecção de imagens e vídeos por IA
As menções não acontecem apenas em texto. Detecte automaticamente menções à marca em imagens, vídeos e áudio.
Alertas em Tempo Real
Receba notificações instantâneas quando o sentimento mudar, tendências ganharem força ou a negatividade se espalhar, para que você possa agir rápido.
50+ saved searches
Set up saved searches using keywords and Boolean operators, and define the scope of data you want to track and analyze over time.
Everything social, all in one suite.
One connected system for social listening, publishing, engagement, advocacy, and AI-powered decision-making.
Wisdom
Ask in plain language, get answers with citations, and let Wisdom take the next step.
Perch
Create weeks of content in minutes. Brainstorm ideas, draft posts with AI, and schedule content faster.
Nest
Unify DMs, comments, mentions, and reviews from every network into one shared inbox.
Parliament
Curate on-brand content your team can share in one click. Save money on advertising by replacing ad spend with organic reach.
See the top-rated social listening tool in action
See for yourself how Lumen can revolutionize the way your team markets, researches, and reports. Schedule a zero-risk demo now.
Perguntas frequentes
Lumen Lite is Hootsuite's social listening and media monitoring solution. It helps brands track conversations, monitor sentiment, analyze competitors, identify trends, and understand what audiences care about across social media, news, blogs, forums, reviews, and more. Powered by industry-leading AI, Lumen turns billions of conversations into actionable insights for your team.
Lumen Lite gives marketers an easy way to monitor brand mentions, competitors, sentiment, reviews, and trends from directly within Hootsuite. Lumen delivers enterprise-grade social intelligence with broader source coverage, deeper analytics, advanced AI, customizable dashboards, and access to over two years of historical data.
Lumen helps you understand what's happening across your market. Wisdom helps you understand what matters. Ask Wisdom to summarize trends, analyze competitor activity, explain sentiment shifts, uncover opportunities, and recommend next steps based on your listening data.
Yes. The Lumen MCP lets AI assistants securely access your listening data from MCP-compatible platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Analyze brand mentions, monitor competitors, identify trends, explore sentiment, and answer listening questions using real-time social intelligence from Lumen.
Don’t worry! Hootsuite Listening hasn’t gone away — it’s evolved. Hootsuite Listening is now Lumen, our AI-powered social listening and market intelligence solution. Existing Listening customers can continue accessing their data and workflows, with the added benefit of new AI-powered experiences.
Lumen is derived from the Latin word for "light." Just as an owl can see what others miss, Lumen helps brands uncover insights hidden in millions of online conversations. It shines a light on emerging trends, audience sentiment, and competitive intelligence so you can make smarter decisions faster.