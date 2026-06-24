Nest: One social inbox, fully automated
Nest brings your social messages, comments, mentions, and customer interactions together so your team can engage faster, build a stronger community, and seize every opportunity to connect.
Surface the conversations that matter
From social comments and DMs to mentions and reviews, Nest helps your team stay responsive, collaborate seamlessly, and turn everyday interactions into brand loyalty.
Unificar
Responda a comentários e DMs no Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X e TikTok. Tudo a partir de uma única caixa de entrada.
Automate
Route conversations, trigger automated responses, and eliminate repetitive work so your team can focus on meaningful engagement.
Agradar
Responda mais rápido, forneça as informações mais precisas e configure pesquisas de satisfação do cliente para acompanhar a experiência do usuário.
Turn every comment, mention, or DM
into an opportunity to engage
Stay on top of your inbox with a full suite of inbox management tools that’ll help you simplify, save time, and grow on social media.
Nest gives you a birds-eye view of public comments and private messages across networks. Easily search through all your conversations to find what you’re looking for fast, and stay on top of important messages with notifications.
Easily tag in teammates and assign them messages to handle. Ensure multiple users don’t accidentally respond to the same comment or message. And set your status to “available” or “away” to keep your work-life balance in check.
Deixe anotações detalhadas de contatos e conversas para seus colegas de equipe, permitindo respostas personalizadas. Converse com outros agentes para obter respostas rápidas. (Não se preocupe, conversas e anotações nunca ficam visíveis para os clientes.)
Built for the busiest inboxes
Whether you're managing hundreds or thousands of conversations, Nest gives you the tools to prioritize faster, collaborate better, and never miss what matters.
Reduza os tempos de resposta com automações personalizadas
Personalize seu fluxo de trabalho e economize tempo com automações da caixa de entrada. Adicione tags e tópicos para direcionar automaticamente e priorizar certas conversas na sua fila. Além disso, configure automações para resolver conversas. Por exemplo, você pode definir uma regra para que, se um contato responder com "tchau", sua conversa seja resolvida automaticamente.
Engage consistently across every conversation
Route conversations to the right teammate, collaborate behind the scenes, and ensure every interaction reflects your brand voice. With Nest, you can create specific skill sets and then automatically route related messages to the teams with those skills.
Measure community sentiment and engagement
Track response times, CSAT scores, engagement volume, conversation trends, sentiment, and audience participation to understand what's resonating with your community. Plus, view and track your results over time to see where you can improve.
Protect sensitive information, stay compliant, and reduce risk
Nest always protects your customers’ personally identifiable information (PII). Automatically or manually conceal sensitive information, such as credit card and social security numbers, across your public and private social media channels.
Nest + Wisdom = Better together
Soon, you’ll be able to link Wisdom and Nest. Use chat to search your inbox in plain language, summarize conversations, uncover recurring customer issues, identify emerging risks, draft responses, and get recommended next steps.
What’s in Hootsuite Nest?
As your audience grows, Nest grows with you. Manage multiple inboxes, automate repetitive tasks, and keep every conversation moving without adding more work.
Measure performance
Keep track of your team’s response time, replies sent, available time, average CSAT score, and more. Plus, view real-time insights that refresh every 30 seconds.
Detect language
Route queries to the right team or set up auto-responses in a user’s preferred language. Nest automatically detects 60+ languages and adds it to a user’s contact details.
Uncover sentiment
Communicate, prioritize, and measure brand health by instantly determining the emotional tone of conversations. View, adjust, and filter messages by sentiment.
Acompanhe a produtividade
Avalie a produtividade da sua equipe de atendimento ao cliente. Monitore dados de status "ausente" para medir a produtividade dos agentes e garantir a consistência com trilhas de auditoria.
Connect Zendesk
Easily create customer support cases in Zendesk from conversations in your Hootsuite inbox. Simply add the Zendesk integration to Nest.
Configurar notificações de SLA
Defina seu contrato de nível de serviço, ou SLA, e o Hootsuite avisará com notificações caso você fique aquém das suas metas.
Responda com IA
Responda mais rapidamente com respostas inteligentes baseadas em IA que sugerem respostas em sintonia com a marca e ao contexto de comentários, menções e mensagens nas mídias sociais.
Boomerang messages
Never forget to follow up. Set messages to return to your New queue after a time period you choose, so conversations that still need a reply don't slip through the cracks.
Message from AI tools
Bring your customer conversations into the AI tools your team already uses, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, with the Nest MCP.
Everything social, all in one suite.
One connected system for social listening, publishing, engagement, advocacy, and AI-powered decision-making.
Wisdom
Ask in plain language, get answers with citations, and let Wisdom take the next step.
Perch
Create weeks of content in minutes. Brainstorm ideas, draft posts with AI, and schedule content faster.
Lumen
Track your social stats, monitor brand health, watch competitors, and understand the why behind every dip or spike.
Parliament
Curate on-brand content your team can share in one click. Save money on advertising by replacing ad spend with organic reach.
De-clutter and delight with the best social inbox tool
Ready to start revolutionizing the way you handle social media messaging? Give Hootsuite Nest a try today — completely free.
Perguntas frequentes
Nest is Hootsuite's social customer care and engagement product. It helps teams manage messages, comments, mentions, and customer conversations across social networks from a central space.
Nest is the evolution of Hootsuite Inbox. It includes the same core inbox management capabilities while becoming a dedicated product within Hootsuite's Social OS, focused on customer care, engagement, and social response workflows.
Wisdom helps teams understand what matters across customer conversations. It can summarize conversations, identify trends, draft responses, recommend actions, and help teams move from insight to action faster.
Yes. Nest includes MCP support, allowing AI assistants and workflows to securely access inbox data and customer conversations through MCP-compatible platforms and tools.
A nest is where connections are built and cared for. Nest brings all your social conversations into one place, helping your team manage messages, comments, mentions, and customer support requests from a single inbox.