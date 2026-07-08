Detalhes

Choose your session:

NA Time | Wednesday, July 8 at 1pm EST Featuring: Adair LeBlanc, Engagement Manager



On-demand Featuring: Molly Radabaugh, Engagement Manager



Hootsuite just had its biggest product change in years. New interface, new suite names, AI built into every workflow. Whether you're logging in for the first time since the update or just need a proper tour, this is the session to send your team.