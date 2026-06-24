Creación, planificación y publicación de contenido
Redacta publicaciones, prográmalas en el mejor momento, usa tu biblioteca de contenido y revisa el rendimiento desde el chat.
Ahorra tiempo y mejora tu flujo de trabajo conectando Perch, Nest o Lumen con ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot y mucho más. Programa publicaciones, gestiona tu bandeja de entrada y obtén insights de escucha social directamente desde tu cuenta de Hootsuite, todo desde tu chat de IA preferido.
Creación, planificación y publicación de contenido
Redacta publicaciones, prográmalas en el mejor momento, usa tu biblioteca de contenido y revisa el rendimiento desde el chat.
Insights y social listening
Monitoriza menciones y sentimiento, encuentra influencers y resume la inteligencia competitiva desde el chat.
Bandeja de entrada social y atención al cliente
Prioriza tu bandeja de entrada, asigna conversaciones, responde con respuestas guardadas y resuelve problemas desde el chat.
Hootsuite MCP servers connect to ChatGPT and Claude through pre-built connectors — no technical setup required. Using Gemini or Copilot? Select your Hootsuite product to get your MCP server URL and share it with your IT administrator.
Need a Hootsuite account? Start your free trial or request a demo.
Comienza tu prueba gratuitaSolicita una demo
Connect now and start creating content, managing customer conversations, and uncovering insights directly from your favorite AI assistant.
Connect Hootsuite MCP servers to your favorite AI tool and turn conversations into real results. Create and schedule content, manage customer conversations, uncover trends, and access social insights — all without leaving ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or Copilot.
The Hootsuite MCP (Model Context Protocol) connects Hootsuite products like Perch, and Lumen to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot. Once connected, you can use natural language to create content, schedule posts, analyze performance, monitor conversations, and manage customer interactions directly from your preferred AI assistant.
Yes. Hootsuite MCP servers allow ChatGPT to securely access your Hootsuite data and workflows. You can ask ChatGPT to draft social posts, schedule content, review analytics, monitor brand mentions, summarize inbox conversations, and more — without switching between tools. Hootsuite's MCP strategy is designed to make publishing, listening, analytics, and customer care available inside the AI tools teams already use.
Yes. Hootsuite MCP servers are designed to work with MCP-compatible AI tools, including Claude, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and other supported assistants. Once connected, you can access Hootsuite workflows and data from whichever AI platform your team prefers. Hootsuite's goal is to make social workflows available wherever users work, not just inside the Hootsuite interface.
Perch connects content creation, planning, publishing, and analytics to your AI assistant of choice. You can draft posts, schedule content, upload media, review campaign performance, compare results across social networks, and access content planning workflows using natural language. The initial MCP capabilities include publishing, drafts, media uploads, and cross-network analytics.
Nest connects your social inbox and customer care workflows to AI tools. You can review incoming messages, identify urgent conversations, triage support requests, summarize customer feedback, and manage social engagement from chat.
Lumen brings social listening and intelligence directly into your AI assistant. You can track brand mentions, monitor sentiment, identify emerging trends, research competitors, discover influencers, and analyze conversations happening across your industry — all through a simple conversation.
No coding experience is needed for Claude and ChatGPT — you can connect by following the steps in your AI tool's connector settings. For Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, setup requires IT administrator access. Once connected, you can interact with Hootsuite using plain language instead of APIs, code, or complex queries.
Yes. MCP servers use authentication and permission controls to ensure AI tools only access data and actions you authorize. Users can connect and disconnect MCP servers at any time, and permissions remain tied to their Hootsuite account. Hootsuite's MCP implementation supports authenticated access and user-controlled connections.
AI can help draft, prepare, and schedule content through Hootsuite workflows, but organizations maintain control over publishing. Human review remains an important part of the content approval process, helping teams ensure accuracy, compliance, and brand consistency. Wisdom and Hootsuite workflows are designed around a human-in-the-loop model.
Wisdom is Hootsuite's social-first AI workspace that helps teams understand what matters and take action across the Hootsuite suite. MCP servers make Hootsuite's capabilities available inside external AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude. Together, they allow teams to work with Hootsuite intelligence and workflows wherever they prefer. Wisdom is the conversational layer connecting insights, publishing, care, and listening across the Hootsuite ecosystem.
Yes. You'll need an active Hootsuite account and access to the relevant product — such as Perch, Nest, or Lumen — to connect its MCP server and use its capabilities inside your AI assistant. Hootsuite MCP services are designed to extend existing Hootsuite workflows into AI tools.
Connecting Hootsuite to ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or Copilot helps your team move faster. Instead of switching between dashboards, you can ask questions, generate content, analyze results, manage conversations, and uncover insights from a single chat interface. The result is less manual work and faster action across your social media workflow.