Perch: Create weeks of content in minutes
Perch helps you brainstorm ideas, draft posts with AI in your brand voice, and schedule across every network, without the blank-page dread.
From blank page to scheduled posts, in three steps
Perch handles the heavy lifting so your team spends time on the ideas that matter instead of the busywork.
Brainstorm
Perch suggests post angles, hooks, and campaign themes tuned to your audience and what’s trending right now.
Draft
Generate on-brand captions, images, and hashtags for every network in one click.
Schedule
Drop posts into your calendar at the best times to post, across every channel, from a single view.
Discover what’s worth sharing
Generate fresh ideas, draft content faster, and turn social insights into posts your audience actually cares about.
Generate on-brand and optimized captions, hashtags, images, ad copy, campaign strategies and more — right in your Perch dashboard. Plus, know what's trending and brainstorm post ideas.
See every post, every network, every campaign on one calendar. Drag to reschedule, spot the gaps, and let Perch fill your content calendar fast.
Plan ahead and schedule content to go live at the best time to post. Reach your target audience the moment they’re scrolling — and boost engagement as a result.
Consigue el visto bueno más rápido con flujos de trabajo de aprobación personalizados adaptados a tu equipo. Colabora, genera ideas y asigna tareas a los miembros del equipo, todo desde un solo lugar.
Perch + Wisdom = Better together
Wisdom, Hootsuite's social-first AI teammate, helps you understand what matters across social. Perch helps you act on it. Together, Perch and Wisdom can help automate the majority of your social workflow.
Plan, create, and publish — all from one Perch
Discover what your audience cares about, create content faster, and publish at the moments that matter. Perch combines planning, scheduling, collaboration, and Wisdom-powered recommendations in one workspace.
Aumenta la interacción y el alcance publicando en el momento adecuado
Lleva tu estrategia social al siguiente nivel publicando en el momento exacto en que tu audiencia está en línea. Consulta los mapas de calor que muestran cuándo publicar para alcanzar tus objetivos específicos. A continuación, programa automáticamente tu contenido para que se publique en ese momento.
Planifica y crea un contenido de calidad en segundos
Crea contenido atractivo y de acuerdo con los valores de la marca en unos cuantos clics gracias a las plantillas integradas de Canva y Adobe Express, imágenes de archivo gratuitas y unos sencillos flujos de trabajo de aprobación. Además, llega al público adecuado con un generador de hashtags que etiqueta automáticamente tu contenido en función de tu texto, imágenes y vídeos.
Reduce las horas de tu semana laboral con la programación en bloque de publicaciones
Echa un vistazo rápido a tu contenido orgánico, de pago, publicado y programado en una vista de calendario o lista. Planifica campañas, llena vacíos de contenido y colabora en tiempo real. Después, usa nuestro planificador en bloque de redes sociales para programar hasta 350 publicaciones a la vez. Suspende fácilmente las publicaciones programadas en caso de una posible crisis o una oportunidad inesperada.
See what's trending and capture your audience's attention
Figure out precisely what gets your audience engaged by tapping into social listening. Find the latest hot topics by industry and then have AI instantly draft posts based on those trends. You can also ask Wisdom to analyze what types of content are getting the most action in your niche.
Brainstorm, collaborate, and plan in Whiteboard
Skip the spreadsheets and endless back-and-forth. Whiteboard makes it easy to plan together, share ideas, and stay on the same page — all within Hootsuite and using Wisdom.
Perch es tu herramienta integral de publicación en redes sociales
Echa un vistazo a algunas de las principales funciones de publicación de Hootsuite que te ayudarán a crear contenido de alta calidad, vender más en Internet y aumentar tu número de seguidores.
Content generator
Instantly generate captions, images, and hashtags for every social media network. Use the built-in ideas engine to get ideas on what to post.
Design templates
Get access to your favorite Canva and Adobe Express templates right from Perch. Create from scratch or access your edited templates.
El mejor momento para publicar
Obtén más Me gusta, comentarios y acciones gracias a los horarios recomendados para publicar directamente en tu franja de calendario.
Programación masiva de publicaciones
Programa cientos de publicaciones a la vez con un programador masivo de redes sociales. Ahorra tiempo creando publicaciones con antelación y programándolas para el mejor momento.
Colaboración fácil
Garantiza que el contenido se ajuste con coherencia a los valores de la marca con un flujo de trabajo colaborativo que elimine las idas y venidas.
Streamlined approvals
Get approvals fast, reduce risk, and ensure all posts are on-brand with streamlined approval workflows that allow the right team members to review content.
Enlace en la biografía
Dirige el tráfico de tus perfiles sociales a tu sitio web con un enlace en la página de bio. Crea y gestiona tu enlace personalizable desde el panel de control de Hootsuite.
MCP Connector
Draft and schedule posts in Hootsuite via your LLM of choice (Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, etc.) using the Perch MCP connector from Hootsuite.
Descubrimiento de tendencias
Busca menciones de marcas y trending topics en toda la web para ver qué publica y comenta la gente. Luego, conviértelos automáticamente en publicaciones con IA.
Everything social, all in one suite.
One connected system for social listening, publishing, engagement, advocacy, and AI-powered decision-making.
Wisdom
Ask in plain language, get answers with citations, and let Wisdom take the next step.
Nest
Unify DMs, comments, mentions, and reviews from every network into one shared inbox.
Lumen
Track your social stats, monitor brand health, watch competitors, and understand the why behind every dip or spike.
Parliament
Curate on-brand content your team can share in one click. Save money on advertising by replacing ad spend with organic reach.
Create your best content yet
From first idea to big launch, Perch helps you create content that earns attention, engagement, and conversation.
Preguntas frecuentes
Perch is Hootsuite's content planning, scheduling, and publishing app. It helps teams create, collaborate on, schedule, and publish social content from a centralized product.
Yes. With Wisdom, you can tap into past posts and uploaded brand guidelines to draft captions that sound like you. You can adjust tone, length, and emoji on any draft, and every post is yours to review and refine before it publishes.
Wisdom helps transform social insights into content recommendations, post ideas, captions, and campaign concepts. Perch helps teams review, schedule, and publish that content.
Yes. Perch allows you to schedule and publish content across major social networks from a single content calendar.
Perch supports the major social networks — including Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X, Pinterest, and YouTube — and tailors each post for the platform it's going to. Schedule them all from a single calendar.
Yes. Perch combines content planning, campaign management, collaboration, approvals, content creation, publishing, and AI-powered recommendations in a single workflow.
Absolutely. Teams can create drafts, manage approvals, assign work, review content, and coordinate campaigns without leaving Perch.
Share a calendar, leave feedback, and route posts through approval — marketing, creative, and leadership all work from the same plan without endless spreadsheets and threads.
Perch combines scheduling and publishing with Wisdom's social intelligence capabilities, helping teams discover what matters, create better content, and act faster on opportunities.
Perch uses your audience's activity and your historical performance to recommend the times most likely to drive engagement, and can fill empty calendar slots for you.
Yes. The Hootsuite Perch MCP (Model Context Protocol) allows compatible AI assistants and applications to securely connect to your Perch workspace. With the Perch MCP, you can use AI to plan campaigns, review content calendars, generate posts, identify content gaps, manage publishing schedules, and take action on your social strategy all within your favourite AI assistants.
The Perch MCP gives AI assistants access to approved publishing workflows and content planning data while respecting your existing permissions, governance controls, and approval processes, so your team stays in control of what gets published and when.
Perch is where everything comes together. Just as owls perch to observe their surroundings, Perch gives you a clear view of your social strategy, content, and performance in one place. It's where you plan, create, schedule, and publish content across all your social channels.