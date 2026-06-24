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Parliament: Amplify the voices your consumers already trust

Increase brand awareness and boost your social presence with Hootsuite’s top-rated employee advocacy tool. Parliament makes it easy for your employees to share your content and amplify your social reach.

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Turn employee voices into megaphones for your brand

Your audience trusts people more than brands. Help executives, employees, and subject matter experts share approved content that builds credibility, expands reach, and strengthens your brand's presence across social media.

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Discover

Uncover trending topics, high-performing content, customer insights, and opportunities worth sharing.

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Amplify

Equip employees, executives, and advocates with approved, on-brand content they can share in a click.

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Measure

Track participation, reach, engagement, clicks, and earned amplification from every advocate.

You’ve already hired the best brand ambassadors

Parliament serves up pre-approved, on-brand content for your employees to share across their social networks in seconds. 

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Amplía tu alcance en redes sociales con menos esfuerzo

Atrae nuevos negocios sin esfuerzo adicional. Las investigaciones demuestran que el 92 % de los seguidores de un empleado son nuevos en la marca, lo que significa un alcance exponencial cuando los empleados promotores comparten contenido de la empresa en sus redes.

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Reduce los costes de publicidad a la mitad

Llega al mismo número de personas que con los anuncios pagados sin coste adicional gracias a las herramientas de amplificación de los empleados. Aprovecha el poder de las redes de los empleados e impulsa un ROI real.

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Ahorra tiempo y destaca con la IA

El redactor de contenido de IA integrado de Hootsuite elaborará pies de foto y contenido al instante que puedes usar para crear publicaciones en Parliament. Y luego tu equipo puede compartirlas con un solo clic.

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Atrae al mejor talento y muestra la cultura de la empresa

Los equipos de RR. HH. utilizan las herramientas de promoción por parte de los empleados de Hootsuite para contratar, crear una marca de empleador, mostrar la cultura de la empresa y más. 

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Measure the impact of advocacy

Track participation, reach, engagement, clicks, shares, and earned amplification across your organization. Understand which content resonates, who your top advocates are, and how employee sharing contributes to business goals.

A leaderboard UI showing a ranked member list and a profile card for Jon Thompson, ranked #11 with 2,340 points.

Turn up the competition to drive greater participation

Gamify your employee advocacy program with leaderboards, rankings, and recognition that encourage friendly competition across teams. Celebrate top advocates, reward participation, and give employees extra motivation to share your content consistently. 

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Parliament + Wisdom = Better together

Soon you’ll be able to link your AI teammate to Parliament. Wisdom automatically identifies the conversations, trends, campaigns, and moments that deserve amplification, helping you fill your Parliament queue fast. 

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Conecta Parliament con las herramientas favoritas de tu equipo

La plataforma de promoción por parte de los empleados de Hootsuite está diseñada para ayudar a tu equipo a compartir contenido significativo sobre la marcha con las herramientas que ya utilizan.

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Microsoft Teams

Añade Parliament a Microsoft Teams y comparte contenido fácilmente en redes sociales directamente desde tu panel de control de Teams.

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Slack

Visualiza un feed de Slack que muestra el contenido creado y aprobado por tu organización y comparte lo que quieras con unos pocos clics.

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UpContent

Haz emerger contenidos frescos y atractivos y convierte a tus empleados en líderes de opinión del sector con las herramientas de selección de contenido de UpContent.

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Tint

Llega a la audiencia adecuada con contenido de confianza generado por el usuario, gestión de derechos legales, creadores de campañas y contenido, y una plataforma UGC empresarial.

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AI Tools

Use the Parliament MCP to bring employee advocacy into ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other MCP-compatible platforms (coming soon).

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Everything social, all in one suite.

One connected system for social listening, publishing, engagement, advocacy, and AI-powered decision-making.

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Wisdom

Ask in plain language, get answers with citations, and let Wisdom take the next step.

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Perch

Create weeks of content in minutes. Brainstorm ideas, draft posts with AI, and schedule content faster.

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Nest

Unify DMs, comments, mentions, and reviews from every network into one shared inbox.

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Lumen

Track your social stats, monitor brand health, watch competitors, and understand the why behind every dip or spike.

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Start growing your reach exponentially right now

See for yourself how Parliament can help you extend your reach and boost brand awareness with minimal effort and less budget.

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Preguntas frecuentes

Parliament is Hootsuite's employee advocacy and content amplification platform. It helps employees, executives, and advocates share approved content across their social networks, extending your brand's reach and helping you connect with new audiences through trusted voices.

Parliament curates approved content from your organization and makes it easy for advocates to share in just a few clicks. Teams can distribute campaigns, company news, thought leadership, and other content while maintaining brand consistency and governance.

Wisdom helps identify the trends, campaigns, and conversations that deserve amplification. Ask questions in plain language, discover opportunities for advocacy, identify your most engaged advocates, and get recommendations for expanding your reach through trusted voices.

Parliament is designed for employees, executives, subject matter experts, sales teams, partners, and brand advocates. Anyone who wants to help amplify your organization's message can participate.

Social media management tools help brands publish content through owned channels. Parliament helps organizations expand their reach through the people audiences trust most — employees, leaders, and advocates.

Yes. Parliament helps organizations track participation, reach, engagement, clicks, and content performance so you can understand the impact of advocacy programs and identify your most effective advocates.

Not yet, but it’s coming soon! The Parliament MCP will allow AI assistants and MCP-compatible platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to access social advocacy workflows, identify amplification opportunities, surface shareable content, and help teams activate trusted voices more efficiently.

Organizations can share thought leadership, product announcements, campaign content, company news, employer branding content, event promotions, customer stories, and other approved content designed to support business goals.

Amplify has evolved into Parliament.

While the core employee advocacy capabilities remain, Parliament is now part of Hootsuite's Social OS — helping organizations amplify content through employees, executives, subject matter experts, and other trusted voices. Parliament makes it easier to extend your reach, increase brand awareness, and turn advocacy into a coordinated part of your social strategy.

A parliament is the collective noun for a group of owls. Parliament is designed to help organizations turn employees into trusted brand advocates by making it easy to share approved content across their social networks.