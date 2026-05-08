Hootsuite helps marketers improve performance by combining publishing, analytics, and AI-powered insights. You can identify what your audience cares about, create content backed by real data, publish across networks, and optimize campaigns in real time.



Unlike basic scheduling tools, Hootsuite combines social media management with advanced AI-powered listening from Talkwalker. This means you’re not just publishing content — you’re using real-time audience insights, trend data, and sentiment analysis to drive strategy.